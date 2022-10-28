Read full article on original website
Bishop McDevitt stays red hot in 68-14 win over Lower Dauphin - video highlights
Senior night for the Bishop McDevitt Crusaders was filled with highlights as the Crusaders cruised to a 68-14 victory over the Lower Dauphin Falcons. Stone Saunders continued his dominance throwing for 360 yards and 6 touchdowns on the evening. Big-time recruit Rico Scott finished the game with 4 receptions for 164 yards and 3 touchdowns. Senior Tyshawn Russell continued his breakout season going for 129 yards and 2 touchdowns.
skooknews.com
Two Schuylkill County Teams to Play for Eastern Conference Championships This Thursday
Pine Grove Area and Pottsville Area have earned the right to play for the 3A and 4A Eastern Conference Championships on Thursday. Pine Grove Area at Berks Catholic - Kickoff @ 7:00pm. 4A Class Final. Big Spring at Pottsville Area - Kickoff @ 6:30pm. Tickets for both games must be...
Search on for Northern girls hoops coach following Paula Clendaniel’s unexpected resignation
Northern York High School recently opened a search for a head girls basketball coach as Paula Clendaniel decided she will not return to the sidelines after and eight-year tenure for personal and family-related reasons. Athletic Director Angie Gaido confirmed last month that Clendaniel will not return, even though the Northern...
Harrisburg native, 4-star 2024 guard Malachi Palmer says he will play closer to home, alongside a familiar face, this year
Malachi Palmer is on the move again, and this time the four-star Class of 2024 guard has come back closer to his Harrisburg home. After spending a year in Arizona with Hillcrest Prep, Palmer told PennLive he has transferred and is playing this year at Mt. Zion Prep in Lanham, Maryland.
Primary sports medicine physician on Jordan Davis' injury
Dr. Ramprasad joined Angelo Cataldi and the 94WIP Morning Show on Monday to discuss the high ankle sprain to Eagles defensive tackle Jordan Davis.
Middletown man captures baseball history in collection
MIDDLETOWN, Pa. — Baseball has long been called "America's Pastime." The history of the game lives on through the memories and tales of fans, but also in the artifacts of yesteryear. John Jadosh, of Middletown, has a special collection of jerseys that capture some of the best of baseball...
Wizards vs. 76ers prediction, betting odds for NBA on Wednesday
Dimers.com provides exclusive sports betting content to PennLive.com, including picks, analysis, tools and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. The Philadelphia 76ers square off with the Washington Wizards in the NBA at Wells Fargo Center on Wednesday. Tipoff is at 6 p.m. ET.
WGAL
Crash cleared on I-83 near Route 581 in Cumberland County
CAMP HILL, Pa. — A crash caused backups at a busy interchange in Cumberland County on Wednesday morning. The multi-vehicle crash happened in the southbound lanes of I-83 about half a mile south of the Lemoyne Exit/41B, which is near the interchange with Route 581. A shoulder on southbound...
Philly, Houston fans set to split focus for rare World Series-NFL double dip
PHILADELPHIA — The road trip of the NFL season was mapped out months ago for Eagles fan Kevin Ridpath. There was a flicker of hope the season-ticket holder could catch the Birds in Arizona until a wedding got in the way. Chicago? Nah, much too cold in December. So...
Elizabethtown College names Betty Rider as its president
Elizabethtown College trustees on Wednesday appointed Betty Rider to serve as the school’s 16th president, effective immediately. Rider had been serving as transitional president since January following the abrupt resignation of Cecilia McCormick following two-and-a-half year tenure. Trustees appointed Rider to a term that runs through June 30, 2025, with the opportunity for it to be extended after that.
visitphilly.com
Wall Street Journal: Philadelphia Is the “Sports Capital of the Universe”
What a time to be a Philly sports fan... Maybe you’ve heard that our sports team are having a moment. Let’s count the ways:. The Philadelphia Phillies are in the World Series right now. The Philadelphia Union are in the MLS Championship game this coming Saturday. The Philadelphia...
Fall Turkey season closed for WMU 5A
The fall 2022 turkey season in Wildlife Management Unit (WMU) 5A will again be closed. Because half of the fall harvest is typically hen turkeys and turkeys are a short-lived species (average life expectancy is 3 years in Pennsylvania), closing the fall season for a few years can substantially boost the population, especially after summers like this one where reproduction was excellent.
Outdoor Adventure Day offered at Wildwood Park by Temple University Harrisburg’s HOOT program
The HOOT program - Healing Ourselves Outdoors Together – at Temple University’s Harrisburg Campus will offer a Big Adventure Day for local families from 1-4 p.m. Sunday, November 6, at Wildwood Park, Harrisburg. HOOT is intended as a way for the university to create safe spaces for outdoor...
echo-pilot.com
A gift from her father 48 years ago, a Corvette rode in homecoming, now as Ms. Pa. Senior
A gift from her father in 1974, Delma Rivera-Lytle rode it for Central York's 1975 homecoming and as Grand Marshal for the 2022 York Halloween Parade.
Another OrangeTheory Fitness studio coming to central Pa.
A new fitness Center is coming to the West Shore. OrangeTheory Fitness has leased 3,200 square feet of space at Silver Spring Square at 6416 Carlisle Pike in Silver Spring Township, according to Bennett Williams Commercial, a commercial real estate company. It’s not clear when the new OrangeTheory Fitness will...
State police looking for missing Dauphin County man
A 34-year-old man last seen Monday in Dauphin County has been reported missing, Pennsylvania State Police said. Matthew W. Bachman, of Hummelstown, has not been seen or heard from since about 2:30 p.m. Monday in South Hanover Township, according to state police. He was believed to be heading to a...
Construction begins on new 46,963-square-foot early childhood learning center in Harrisburg
Officials broke ground earlier this month on a new early childhood learning center in Harrisburg. Catherine Hershey Schools for Early Learning is building a new facility at North Sixth and Muench streets. The 46,963-square-foot center will have more than 17,000 square feet of outdoor play area and two on-site community...
Chuck E. Cheese in Dauphin County to celebrate remodel with free game promotion
Chuck E. Cheese in the Harrisburg region is unveiling a newly remodeled fun center with a special event. Guests can join in the fun and visit the reimagined Chuck E. Cheese at 3883 Union Deposit Road in Susquehanna Township from from 5-7 p.m. Nov. 9 during a grand reopening. The...
Cumberland County home with cathedral ceiling, open floor plan for $627K: Cool Spaces
This new model home, The Ariel, by Garman Builders, in Forgedale Crossing, fits perfectly into the neighborhood with the triple gable front elevation, large covered front porch, a pair of dormers and the all-white facade of shutters and siding. The 3,070-square-foot home opens to a first floor made roomy with...
abc27.com
Lancaster baker wins Food Network competition
LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — A baker from Lancaster “took the cake” on Food Network’s Halloween Baking Championship. According abc27 media partner LancasterOnline/LNP, Manheim-based baker Blayre Wright won the final challenge of the baking show. Blayre Wright is the owner of Flouretta Sweet, which is a privately...
PennLive.com
Harrisburg, PA
