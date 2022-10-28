ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hummelstown, PA

PennLive.com

Bishop McDevitt stays red hot in 68-14 win over Lower Dauphin - video highlights

Senior night for the Bishop McDevitt Crusaders was filled with highlights as the Crusaders cruised to a 68-14 victory over the Lower Dauphin Falcons. Stone Saunders continued his dominance throwing for 360 yards and 6 touchdowns on the evening. Big-time recruit Rico Scott finished the game with 4 receptions for 164 yards and 3 touchdowns. Senior Tyshawn Russell continued his breakout season going for 129 yards and 2 touchdowns.
HUMMELSTOWN, PA
FOX 43

Middletown man captures baseball history in collection

MIDDLETOWN, Pa. — Baseball has long been called "America's Pastime." The history of the game lives on through the memories and tales of fans, but also in the artifacts of yesteryear. John Jadosh, of Middletown, has a special collection of jerseys that capture some of the best of baseball...
MIDDLETOWN, PA
WGAL

Crash cleared on I-83 near Route 581 in Cumberland County

CAMP HILL, Pa. — A crash caused backups at a busy interchange in Cumberland County on Wednesday morning. The multi-vehicle crash happened in the southbound lanes of I-83 about half a mile south of the Lemoyne Exit/41B, which is near the interchange with Route 581. A shoulder on southbound...
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, PA
PennLive.com

Elizabethtown College names Betty Rider as its president

Elizabethtown College trustees on Wednesday appointed Betty Rider to serve as the school’s 16th president, effective immediately. Rider had been serving as transitional president since January following the abrupt resignation of Cecilia McCormick following two-and-a-half year tenure. Trustees appointed Rider to a term that runs through June 30, 2025, with the opportunity for it to be extended after that.
ELIZABETHTOWN, PA
fcfreepress

Fall Turkey season closed for WMU 5A

The fall 2022 turkey season in Wildlife Management Unit (WMU) 5A will again be closed. Because half of the fall harvest is typically hen turkeys and turkeys are a short-lived species (average life expectancy is 3 years in Pennsylvania), closing the fall season for a few years can substantially boost the population, especially after summers like this one where reproduction was excellent.
YORK COUNTY, PA
abc27.com

Lancaster baker wins Food Network competition

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — A baker from Lancaster “took the cake” on Food Network’s Halloween Baking Championship. According abc27 media partner LancasterOnline/LNP, Manheim-based baker Blayre Wright won the final challenge of the baking show. Blayre Wright is the owner of Flouretta Sweet, which is a privately...
LANCASTER, PA
PennLive.com

Harrisburg, PA
