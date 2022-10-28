Michigan RB Donovan Edwards apologizes after accidental antisemitic Kanye West retweet

Editor's note: The following article includes offensive language and views that could be disturbing to some readers.

Michigan running back Donovan Edwards apologized multiple times on Thursday after he accidentally retweeted an antisemitic video featuring Kanye West.

Edwards has since deleted the retweet, which he said was the result of a “glitch.”

"I would like to make it clear: I apologize for mistakenly retweeting a message that was so hurtful to so many, especially those in the Jewish community," he wrote. "As I stated earlier, I am unequivocally against racism, exploitation and oppression in all forms, including stereotyping and trafficking in hate. I have nothing but love for others and I never judge anyone based on race or religion."

Edwards retweeted a video that showed a clip of West making several antisemitic comments on a podcast. He had deleted the post by Thursday morning.

Michigan regent Jordan Acker, who is Jewish, tweeted his support for Edwards on Thursday, too. He said he spoke with him, coach Jim Harbaugh and running backs coach Mike Hart, and confirmed that the Wolverines will attend the Zekelman Holocaust Center in Michigan after the season as a team.

Edwards is the latest athlete to distance himself from West, who now goes by Ye, over his antisemitic comments. West's Twitter account was locked earlier this month after He was banned from Instagram for a similar comment. A group gathered in Los Angeles last weekend and hung banners over the 405 freeway that read, "Kanye is right about the Jews" while giving Nazi salutes, .

, Vogue, Balenciaga and with him. Both Los Angeles Rams star and Boston Celtics forward Jaylen Brown announced they were , too.

Edwards has 307 rushing yards and five total touchdowns so far this season for the Wolverines. The sophomore had a season-high 173 rushing yards and two touchdowns on 16 carries in their 41-17 win over No. 13 Penn State earlier this month.

No. 4 Michigan will take on Michigan State on Saturday.