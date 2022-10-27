Read full article on original website
U.S. Senator Sanders Makes His First Stop in Central TexasTom HandyAustin, TX
Bernie Sanders campaigns in Texas to help Democrats win votesAsh JurbergTexas State
Study Shows Yoga is the Most Popular Fitness Class in Texas, and Austin, TX Has Plenty of StudiosCarol LennoxAustin, TX
Nonprofit In Austin, TX uses blockchain technology to help childrenTyler Mc.Austin, TX
Phoenix and Austin Residents Can Now Sign Up for Driverless RoboTaxi Rides with CruiseMark HakePhoenix, AZ
This Is The Best Candy Store In Texas
Taste of Home compiled a list of the best candy stores in each state.
This Ultimate Texas Halloween Costume Has Gone Insanely Viral
A web-shooter in one hand and spicy ketchup in the other, the ultimate Texas costume is ready to go. Meet: WhataSpidey. He is just like the normal Spiderman, except he's WhataSized. Texas loves Whataburger almost as much as they love H-E-B. It was only a matter of time before this...
Texas Is The #1 Most HAUNTED State In America! Find Out Which City In Texas Is The Most Haunted?
I'm all for being #1 in almost anything. Let's be real, Texans are competitive, if you want to say we are #1 as far as the best food in the nation, I would wholeheartedly agree. Best dressed, best manners, best drivers, best hospitality, all things I would 100% say we should be known for, but I certainly did not see this one coming, nor am I happy about it.
Mushroom invasion in Texas ‘definitely not just a food fad’
Mushrooms are becoming more popular in Central Texas, with many people turning to them as a hobby.
The Most Snake-Infested Lakes in Texas
Texas undoubtedly claims the title for the greatest number of snake species in any American state. According to the Texas Parks and Wildlife, the state has more than 105 different species and subspecies of snakes, with only 15 being venomous or dangerous. Considering these numbers, it’s definitely no shocker that snakes are commonly spotted in lakes across the state. However, lakes in some regions, such as the western, central, and southern parts of the state, have a lot more snakes than others.
Tarantulas creeping through Central Texas
Around Halloween, you may see many creepy, crawly critters around, and some could be of the 8-legged variety. It's spooky season, and it's also spider season. So don't be surprised if you come across a tarantula on the trail, or even in your home. "Oh! Hey! Hey! Hey!" is how...
What do purple fence posts mean in Texas?
If you're in the woods and come across a purple stripe, whether it be on a fence post or painted somewhere else, you may not know what it means.
Texas pizzeria ranked the best pizza restaurant in America: report
DALLAS (KDAF) — Pizza can do many things for people, fill their hunger, and tickle their taste buds, but something more important than that is it can bring people together. When you think of the best pizza in the country some key spots come to mind like New York, Chicago, and Detroit, but who knew a restaurant in the state of Texas could be so highly-regarded in the world if pizza?
3 Great Burger Places in Texas
If you live in Texas and you like going out with your friends and family members from time to time, here is a list of three amazing burger spots in Texas that are highly praised by both local people and travellers for their impressive service and absolutely amazing food, so if you have never been to any of them, definitely add them to your list and pay them a visit next time you are around.
Texas Hot Chicken Chain Tumble 22 Gets New Corporate Overlords
Tumble 22, the Nashville-style hot chicken mini-chain with five locations in the Austin area and Houston, was acquired by two private equity firms and the former chief operating officer of steakhouse chain restaurant Texas Roadhouse. The acquisition was announced on October 25. Tumble 22 is the brainchild of chef Harold...
10 Most Affordable U.S. Cities to Buy a House, and Texas Is on the List
It's a pretty big deal for most of us. A life-changing decision. I'm talking about buying a home. While post-pandemic real estate continues to be a nightmare in places like New York and California, it seems many fellow Americans are flocking to states with more affordable housing, including Texas. The...
12 Of The Best 15 Chicken Fried Steaks Are Found In Texas
As a child, I always wondered where the chicken was in a chicken fried steak! I knew it was steak but didn't know where the chicken part was. Ohh the innocence of childhood. Growing up in Texas, chicken fried steak ruled the menu, whether it was made at home by my mom or grandmother or going out to Bonanza Sirloin Pit or Western Sizzlin, a good chicken fried steak always hit the spot and it still does.
Texas brunch spot ranked one of the best in America in 2022
Being known as one of the best restaurants in the country is important, but these days being specific about your category can bring your diners from all over, especially when it has to do with America's favorite, brunch.
Dangerous Highways in Texas
Highways are particularly treacherous in Texas, with a high number of accidents yearly. Based on our research, this article will look at Texas's three most dangerous highways and some of the reasons behind the high number of accidents. We'll also offer tips on how to stay safe while driving on Texas highways.
Visit The 5 Best Hidden Prohibition Style Speakeasy Bars In Texas
Ever wonder why bars are always dark with no windows to this day? It takes a long time to change things and even then we romanticize the past. When Prohibition started over 100 years ago hidden juice joints were a necessity, and are now becoming destinations. Some of these places are real holes in the wall; others are on the actual sites of speakeasies, and most are just hidden bar concepts.
Our Totally Awesome Slingshot Experience In Austin, Texas
We’re BACK with another edition of Bossip Be Trippin‘ set in the heart of Austin, Texas where we explored the buzzy city and surrounding open roads while turning heads in the 2022 Polaris Slingshot. A mixture of Portland and your favorite fictional town, Austin (which has the warm...
Dallas cookie shop ranked the best in Texas & one of the best in the country: report
DALLAS (KDAF) — One of the best desserts known to mankind is the humble cookie and none other than the globally loved chocolate chip cookie. Chocolate is the key to any one person’s heart no matter the age, gender, or background, chocolate really can bring out the best in people. It’s a good day to celebrate it as Friday, Oct. 28 is National Chocolate Day! Chocolate is the number one component that makes chocolate chip cookies what they are.
Someone in Texas is waking up a millionaire after Saturday's Powerball drawing
HUMBLE, Texas — Someone in Humble is about to find out they have a lot of new friends and family after winning a cool $1 million in Saturday night's Powerball drawing. The winning ticket, which was sold at the Kroger on West Lake Houston Parkway, matched all five white balls to win the prize.
Twitter in Texas: Elon Musk might move HQ to Austin
Ever since Elon Musk purchased Twitter, there has been allegations that the company’s HQ will move to Austin to join the billionaire’s other companies. Austin is already home to many other tech companies and this move would “benefit the city’s technology sector”, according to Thom Singer, CEO of the Austin Technology Council.
Where to Find Beautiful Fall Colors in Texas
One of the things we look forward to most this time of year is the beautiful fall colors in Texas. Sure, autumn also brings pumpkin-spiced everything, fall festivals, Thanksgiving gatherings and other seasonal activities, but the explosion of vibrant oranges, reds and yellows is quintessentially fall. Plus, these colors make for some fantastic backgrounds for adorable posts of your kids on Instagram.
