LoneStar 92

Texas Is The #1 Most HAUNTED State In America! Find Out Which City In Texas Is The Most Haunted?

I'm all for being #1 in almost anything. Let's be real, Texans are competitive, if you want to say we are #1 as far as the best food in the nation, I would wholeheartedly agree. Best dressed, best manners, best drivers, best hospitality, all things I would 100% say we should be known for, but I certainly did not see this one coming, nor am I happy about it.
TEXAS STATE
a-z-animals.com

The Most Snake-Infested Lakes in Texas

Texas undoubtedly claims the title for the greatest number of snake species in any American state. According to the Texas Parks and Wildlife, the state has more than 105 different species and subspecies of snakes, with only 15 being venomous or dangerous. Considering these numbers, it’s definitely no shocker that snakes are commonly spotted in lakes across the state. However, lakes in some regions, such as the western, central, and southern parts of the state, have a lot more snakes than others.
TEXAS STATE
CBS Austin

Tarantulas creeping through Central Texas

Around Halloween, you may see many creepy, crawly critters around, and some could be of the 8-legged variety. It's spooky season, and it's also spider season. So don't be surprised if you come across a tarantula on the trail, or even in your home. "Oh! Hey! Hey! Hey!" is how...
AUSTIN, TX
CW33

Texas pizzeria ranked the best pizza restaurant in America: report

DALLAS (KDAF) — Pizza can do many things for people, fill their hunger, and tickle their taste buds, but something more important than that is it can bring people together. When you think of the best pizza in the country some key spots come to mind like New York, Chicago, and Detroit, but who knew a restaurant in the state of Texas could be so highly-regarded in the world if pizza?
TEXAS STATE
Alina Andras

3 Great Burger Places in Texas

If you live in Texas and you like going out with your friends and family members from time to time, here is a list of three amazing burger spots in Texas that are highly praised by both local people and travellers for their impressive service and absolutely amazing food, so if you have never been to any of them, definitely add them to your list and pay them a visit next time you are around.
TEXAS STATE
Eater

Texas Hot Chicken Chain Tumble 22 Gets New Corporate Overlords

Tumble 22, the Nashville-style hot chicken mini-chain with five locations in the Austin area and Houston, was acquired by two private equity firms and the former chief operating officer of steakhouse chain restaurant Texas Roadhouse. The acquisition was announced on October 25. Tumble 22 is the brainchild of chef Harold...
HOUSTON, TX
LoneStar 92

12 Of The Best 15 Chicken Fried Steaks Are Found In Texas

As a child, I always wondered where the chicken was in a chicken fried steak! I knew it was steak but didn't know where the chicken part was. Ohh the innocence of childhood. Growing up in Texas, chicken fried steak ruled the menu, whether it was made at home by my mom or grandmother or going out to Bonanza Sirloin Pit or Western Sizzlin, a good chicken fried steak always hit the spot and it still does.
TEXAS STATE
Terry Mansfield

Dangerous Highways in Texas

Highways are particularly treacherous in Texas, with a high number of accidents yearly. Based on our research, this article will look at Texas's three most dangerous highways and some of the reasons behind the high number of accidents. We'll also offer tips on how to stay safe while driving on Texas highways.
TEXAS STATE
LoneStar 92

Visit The 5 Best Hidden Prohibition Style Speakeasy Bars In Texas

Ever wonder why bars are always dark with no windows to this day? It takes a long time to change things and even then we romanticize the past. When Prohibition started over 100 years ago hidden juice joints were a necessity, and are now becoming destinations. Some of these places are real holes in the wall; others are on the actual sites of speakeasies, and most are just hidden bar concepts.
TEXAS STATE
Bossip

Our Totally Awesome Slingshot Experience In Austin, Texas

We’re BACK with another edition of Bossip Be Trippin‘ set in the heart of Austin, Texas where we explored the buzzy city and surrounding open roads while turning heads in the 2022 Polaris Slingshot. A mixture of Portland and your favorite fictional town, Austin (which has the warm...
AUSTIN, TX
CW33

Dallas cookie shop ranked the best in Texas & one of the best in the country: report

DALLAS (KDAF) — One of the best desserts known to mankind is the humble cookie and none other than the globally loved chocolate chip cookie. Chocolate is the key to any one person’s heart no matter the age, gender, or background, chocolate really can bring out the best in people. It’s a good day to celebrate it as Friday, Oct. 28 is National Chocolate Day! Chocolate is the number one component that makes chocolate chip cookies what they are.
DALLAS, TX
newsradioklbj.com

Twitter in Texas: Elon Musk might move HQ to Austin

Ever since Elon Musk purchased Twitter, there has been allegations that the company’s HQ will move to Austin to join the billionaire’s other companies. Austin is already home to many other tech companies and this move would “benefit the city’s technology sector”, according to Thom Singer, CEO of the Austin Technology Council.
AUSTIN, TX
DFWChild

Where to Find Beautiful Fall Colors in Texas

One of the things we look forward to most this time of year is the beautiful fall colors in Texas. Sure, autumn also brings pumpkin-spiced everything, fall festivals, Thanksgiving gatherings and other seasonal activities, but the explosion of vibrant oranges, reds and yellows is quintessentially fall. Plus, these colors make for some fantastic backgrounds for adorable posts of your kids on Instagram.
TEXAS STATE
LoneStar 92

