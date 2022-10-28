ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington State

US orders diplomats' families to leave Nigeria's capital

By MATTHEW LEE
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1rBP6V_0ipUWg0k00

WASHINGTON — (AP) — The State Department on Thursday ordered the families of U.S. embassy staffers in the Nigerian capital to leave due to heightened fears of a terrorist attack as it repeated a warning for all Americans to reconsider traveling to any part of the country and not to visit Abuja at all.

The announcement came just two days after the department said it would allow nonessential personnel at the embassy in Abuja to depart voluntarily due to elevated security concerns. It did not provide details but the change suggested the U.S. has indications that an attack may be imminent.

“The department (has) ordered the departure of family members of U.S. government employees from Abuja due to the heightened risk of terrorist attacks there,” it said in a revised travel advisory for Nigeria.

Nigeria has battled an Islamic insurgency in its northeast for more than a decade, but attacks have been rare in Abuja. In 2011, Islamic extremists linked to the Boko Haram group targeted the United Nations building there with a car bomb, killing 21 people.

The U.S. embassy in Abuja has been warning since Sunday about an "elevated risk of terror attacks” in the city, saying that possible targets include government buildings, places of worship and other public places. It has urged Americans there to avoid all nonessential movements and crowds.

The British mission in Nigeria has issued similar alerts.

Nigeria’s secret and intelligence police, the Department of State Services, has called for calm and has advised that “necessary precautions” are being taken to prevent such attacks.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

Related
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Pelosi attack shocks country on edge about democracy threats

WASHINGTON — (AP) — An America that can already feel like it's hurtling toward political disintegration has been jolted yet again, this time by the violent attack on the husband of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi less than two weeks before Election Day. Seizing a hammer and leaving a...
FLORIDA STATE
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Philippine storm victims feared tsunami, ran toward mudslide

MANILA, Philippines — (AP) — Victims of a huge mudslide set off by a storm in a coastal Philippine village that had once been devastated by a killer tsunami mistakenly thought a tidal wave was coming and ran to higher ground where they were buried alive by the boulder-laden deluge, an official said Sunday.
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

At least 70 killed when suspension bridge in India collapses

At least 70 people were killed Sunday after a suspension bridge collapsed in a western area of India, authorities said. Dozens of people were critically injured when the bridge fell in the state of Gujarat, two government officials told Reuters. The bridge spans the Machchhu River in the Morbi district, The Hindu newspaper reported.
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Crush kills at least 151 at Halloween festivities in Seoul

SEOUL, South Korea — (AP) — A mass of mostly young people among tens of thousands who gathered to celebrate Halloween in Seoul became trapped and crushed as the crowd surged into a narrow alley, killing at least 151 people and injuring 82 others in South Korea's worst disaster in years.
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

North Korea warns US of 'powerful' response to allied drills

SEOUL, South Korea — (AP) — North Korea’s Foreign Ministry criticized the United States for expanding joint military exercises with South Korea that it claims are practice for a potential invasion, and it warned Tuesday of “more powerful follow-up measures” in response. The statement from...
WASHINGTON STATE
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Bolsonaro: Brazil's brash president mum after election loss

BRASILIA, Brazil — (AP) — In Brazil’s capital on Monday, the silence was deafening. Many hours after President Jair Bolsonaro lost his bid for reelection, the usually brash right-wing leader had neither conceded defeat nor challenged the results of the country's closest political contest in more than three decades.
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Russia warns it may block ships with Ukraine grain

UNITED NATIONS — (AP) — Russia’s U.N. ambassador accused Ukraine of using the Black Sea shipping corridor to get grain to world markets “for military and sabotage purposes” against its fleet on Monday, saying this is why it suspended implementation of the deal and warning that it will not allow the unimpeded passage of vessels without its consent which is currently taking place.
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

At least 60 dead, many injured after India bridge collapse

NEW DELHI — (AP) — At least 60 people died and many are feared injured after a century-old cable suspension bridge collapsed into a river Sunday evening in the western Indian state of Gujarat, sending hundreds plunging in the water, officials said. Authorities said the 19th-century, colonial-era bridge...
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Mother who sought reconciliation after racist attack dies

BERLIN — (AP) — Mevlude Genc, who worked for reconcilition after five members of her family were killed in a racist attack that shook Germany in the early 1990s, has died. Authorities in Northrhine-Westphalia state said Sunday that Genc died at 79, providing no further details. Genc and...
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

YOU DECIDE 2022: Mullin promises steady conservative hand, Horn pledges independence, moderation

TULSA, Okla. — With no debate scheduled, FOX23 spoke with the top two contenders to replace long-time retiring U.S. Sen. Jim Inhofe. Senatorial nominees former Congresswoman Kendra Horn (D) and Rep. Markwayne Mullin (R) said there are stark differences between the two, and voters should take note about who will sit in the seat that hasn’t been vacated in more than 30 years.
OKLAHOMA STATE
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Biden paints oil firms as war profiteers, talks windfall tax

WASHINGTON — (AP) — President Joe Biden on Monday accused oil companies of “war profiteering” as he raised the possibility of imposing a windfall tax on energy companies if they don't boost domestic production. Biden in brief remarks criticized major oil companies for making record-setting profits...
CALIFORNIA STATE
AFP

S. Korea police chief says crowd surge response was 'insufficient'

South Korea's police chief said Tuesday that officers had received multiple urgent reports of danger ahead of a deadly crowd crush at a Halloween event but their handling of them was "insufficient". Police knew "a large crowd had gathered even before the accident occurred, urgently indicating the danger," he said, acknowledging the way this information was handled had been "insufficient".
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Officials: 120 dead after Halloween crowd surge in Seoul

SEOUL, South Korea — (AP) — At least 120 people were killed and 100 more were injured as they were crushed by a large crowd pushing forward on a narrow street during Halloween festivities in the capital of Seoul, South Korean officials said. Choi Seong-beom, chief of Seoul’s...
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Asian markets higher ahead of Fed rates decision

BEIJING — (AP) — Asian stock markets mostly rose Monday ahead of what is expected to be a Federal Reserve decision this week to raise interest rates again amid investor hopes the U.S. central bank will scale back plans for more increases. Tokyo, Sydney and Seoul advanced while...

Comments / 0

Community Policy