krcrtv.com
Donations needed for second annual Shasta County coat drive
REDDING, Calif. — The Department of Child Support Services is seeking new coats for children of all ages and sizes for its second annual coat drive. Donations are being accepted now through December 2, 2022. There are several donation drop-off locations throughout Shasta County:. Child Support Services,. 2600 Park...
krcrtv.com
Hypodermic needle found in Halloween candy, police in Rhode Island say
Authorities in a Rhode Island town are asking residents to check their child’s Halloween candy after a parent told police they found a hypodermic needle in their child’s candy. It has been brought to our attention from a resident in Barrington that they found a wrapped/sealed hypodermic needle...
krcrtv.com
5 people arrested on drug-related charges at home that borders elementary school
REDDING, Calif. — Redding Police arrested 5 people last Friday on several drug-related charges. The Redding Police Department (RPD) Neighborhood Policing Unit (NPU) and the Shasta County Sheriff's Office teamed up to search a home on Frazier Road that bordered an elementary school. During the investigation, NPU officers determined that a large amount of vehicle and pedestrian traffic was occurring at the residence during all hours of the day and night.
krcrtv.com
Shasta County Supervisors appoint new HHSA Director, Mental Health Services Director
REDDING, Calif. — In the first major move since several key Shasta County administrators left county employment, a new Health and Human Services Agency director and acting director of Mental Health Services were appointed on Tuesday. Laura Burch had the word "Interim" removed from her title by the board...
krcrtv.com
Supervisor Jones taken to task over Anselmo relationship, political threats & open carry
REDDING, Calif. — Although he was never specifically named, Shasta County Supervisor Patrick Jones was taken to task during public comment on Tuesday morning over several things: his relationship with Connecticut Billionaire Reverge Anselmo, political threats and his support of openly carrying weapons in California. One of the speakers...
krcrtv.com
Shasta County wife killer's writ of habeas corpus denied; prison sentence remains
SHASTA COUNTY, Calif. — A Shasta County Judge ordered a local man, convicted of murdering his wife in 2012, to remain in prison to serve his sentence after his petition for writ of habeas corpus was denied on Tuesday. Officials with the Shasta County District Attorney's Office (DA) said...
