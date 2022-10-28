ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mcarthur, CA

Donations needed for second annual Shasta County coat drive

REDDING, Calif. — The Department of Child Support Services is seeking new coats for children of all ages and sizes for its second annual coat drive. Donations are being accepted now through December 2, 2022. There are several donation drop-off locations throughout Shasta County:. Child Support Services,. 2600 Park...
SHASTA COUNTY, CA
Hypodermic needle found in Halloween candy, police in Rhode Island say

Authorities in a Rhode Island town are asking residents to check their child’s Halloween candy after a parent told police they found a hypodermic needle in their child’s candy. It has been brought to our attention from a resident in Barrington that they found a wrapped/sealed hypodermic needle...
BARRINGTON, RI
5 people arrested on drug-related charges at home that borders elementary school

REDDING, Calif. — Redding Police arrested 5 people last Friday on several drug-related charges. The Redding Police Department (RPD) Neighborhood Policing Unit (NPU) and the Shasta County Sheriff's Office teamed up to search a home on Frazier Road that bordered an elementary school. During the investigation, NPU officers determined that a large amount of vehicle and pedestrian traffic was occurring at the residence during all hours of the day and night.
REDDING, CA

