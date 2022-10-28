REDDING, Calif. — Redding Police arrested 5 people last Friday on several drug-related charges. The Redding Police Department (RPD) Neighborhood Policing Unit (NPU) and the Shasta County Sheriff's Office teamed up to search a home on Frazier Road that bordered an elementary school. During the investigation, NPU officers determined that a large amount of vehicle and pedestrian traffic was occurring at the residence during all hours of the day and night.

