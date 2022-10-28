ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

mocomotive.com

4 road projects in The Woodlands this fall: Gosling, Sawdust and Kuykendahl roads

Work on road projects in Montgomery County was underway in October. (Courtesy Montgomery County Precinct 3) Road projects in The Woodlands area west of I-45 active as of October included ongoing work on Gosling Road as well as projects on Sawdust and Kuykendahl roads. Gosling Road Segment 3 widening. Construction…
mocomotive.com

SEARCH ENDS WITH ONE SUSPECT STILL AT LARGE IN MAGNOLIA AREA

After a pursuit from Harris County to Hall Drive in Montgomery County, two males labeled as kidnap suspects fled into the woods on foot. A DPS AIr Unit immediately launched from Hooks Airport to assist in the search and within minutes of ar…. Original Article: http://montgomerycountypolicereporter.com/search-ends-with-one-suspect-still-at-large-in-magnolia-area/
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TX
KHOU

Gulf Freeway reopens following eight-vehicle crash

HOUSTON — UPDATE: The freeway has since reopened. An eight-vehicle crash has shut down the Gulf Freeway heading inbound Monday morning, according to the Houston Police Department. This happened around 6:15 a.m. heading north just past Telephone Road. You'll want to avoid this trouble if your commute takes you...
HOUSTON, TX
mocomotive.com

Houston firefighter was seriously injured after a head-on crash

Sam Gonzalez Kelly, Staff writer Aug 21, 2022Updated: Aug 21, 2022 2 pm This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate 1of2 The wreckage of a crash that left two people injured, including a Houston firefighter, Aug. 20, 2022, on FM 1485 near Lost Lake Drive. Montgomery County Police Reportersshow moreshow less2of2 […]
HOUSTON, TX
mocomotive.com

MCTXSheriff Assists Harris County In Search For Two Suspects

MCTXSheriff Assists Harris County In Search For Two Suspects. On October 30, 2022, at approximately 9:30 pm Harris County Sheriff’s Office deputies were in pursuit of a vehicle occupied by two male suspects in connection with an active investigation. Harris County Deputies pursued the vehicle into Montgomery County. The…
mocomotive.com

Montgomery County based AIM Adoptions expands to help give older children a home

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. It was through the sacrifice of three other mothers that Denise Sowders became a mother herself. Sowders and her husband, David, adopted twins from Nicaragua when they struggled to have children as a young couple. Later they added to their family with two daughters from an adoption agency then in North Houston.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TX
springhappenings.com

Constables Arrest Catalytic Converter Thieves At Spring Walmart

Harris County- Deputies from Mark Herman’s Precinct 4 Constables office were quick to respond Sunday afternoon to the Wal-Mart at 2920 @ Kuykendahl Road. Deputies arrived and arrested male suspects. The suspects were in possession of several catalytic converters. Catalytic converter thefts have been an on going problem costing...
SPRING, TX
KWTX

Driver has car ripped apart, rammed in road rage incident: ‘He was going crazy’

HOUSTON (KHOU) - A driver in Houston says his car was destroyed in a road rage attack. According to Emmanuel Escot, he was minding his own business when the incident happened. “The guy came over and swerved into my lane, causing a collision,” Escot said. “When he heard that I was on the phone trying to make a police report, that’s when he decided to go ballistic.”
HOUSTON, TX
mocomotive.com

Montgomery County Sheriff assists Harris County Sheriff’s Office in search for 2 suspects in Magnolia

On October 30, 2022, at approximately 9:30 p.m. Harris County Sheriff’s Office deputies were in pursuit of a vehicle occupied by two male suspects in connection with an active investigation. Harris County Deputies pursued the vehicle into Montgomery County. The suspects wrecked their vehicle in the area of State Highway 149 and Jackson Road in Magnolia and fled on foot.
MAGNOLIA, TX
mocomotive.com

Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office Holds 6th Annual “Sharing is Caring” Food Drive

NEW CANEY, TX — On October 29, 2022, The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office held its 6th Annual “Sharing is Caring” Food Drive in New Caney, TX. With the help of multiple first-responder agencies, volunteers and community partners, over 7479 pounds of food, hygiene, and household supplies were donated along with $25,918.55 in financial contributions. All donations support Mission Northeast and the community it serves. The Mission assists 11 zip codes in the East Montgomery County area by providing food, clothing, hygiene supplies, and household items to those in need.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TX
mocomotive.com

Small Business of the Month: The Republic Grille

The Hello Woodlands Small Business of the Month is brought to you by Miguel Lopez of Conganas LLC and highlights a local small business that serves the Montgomery County community. Read our interview below with this month’s Small Business of the Month, The Republic Grille, and owner Terry McBurney. Terry…
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TX
Click2Houston.com

Here are new items thieves are taking from vehicles

HOUSTON – By now, we know catalytic converters are something often stolen from vehicles but now there’s something else you should watch out for. Catalytic converters and truck tailgates have been hot items for thieves for years. Once the tailgate is open, thieves have easy access to something else they are now taking and it’s costing drivers a lot of money to get it fixed.
HOUSTON, TX

