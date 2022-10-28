Read full article on original website
Empty toll booths on Beltway 8 could take years to fully reopen
HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — Stop-and-go traffic has been the norm for Houstonians since the inception of Beltway 8. Now the Harris County Toll Road Authority is in the midst of a big change in hopes of keeping traffic moving smoothly for years to come. Many drivers have been left...
mocomotive.com
4 road projects in The Woodlands this fall: Gosling, Sawdust and Kuykendahl roads
Work on road projects in Montgomery County was underway in October. (Courtesy Montgomery County Precinct 3) Road projects in The Woodlands area west of I-45 active as of October included ongoing work on Gosling Road as well as projects on Sawdust and Kuykendahl roads. Gosling Road Segment 3 widening. Construction…
'I have nights when I cry' | Teen who survived deadly crash during chase joins lawsuit against City of Houston, HPD
HOUSTON — A teenager who survived a crash during a chase in June is joining a lawsuit against the City of Houston, the Houston Police Department and the alleged suspect who caused the crash. The $33 million lawsuit was initially filed on behalf of the driver who was killed...
mocomotive.com
SEARCH ENDS WITH ONE SUSPECT STILL AT LARGE IN MAGNOLIA AREA
After a pursuit from Harris County to Hall Drive in Montgomery County, two males labeled as kidnap suspects fled into the woods on foot. A DPS AIr Unit immediately launched from Hooks Airport to assist in the search and within minutes of ar…. Original Article: http://montgomerycountypolicereporter.com/search-ends-with-one-suspect-still-at-large-in-magnolia-area/
Click2Houston.com
Neighborhood nuisance: Big rig trucks a big headache for west Harris County subdivision
WEST HARRIS COUNTY – In the peaceful, family neighborhood of Highland Creek Estates, near FM529, big anger and frustration is growing amongst homeowners over big rig trucks parking all over this subdivision at all hours of the day and night. ”You’ve got these drivers coming in here parking their...
Gulf Freeway reopens following eight-vehicle crash
HOUSTON — UPDATE: The freeway has since reopened. An eight-vehicle crash has shut down the Gulf Freeway heading inbound Monday morning, according to the Houston Police Department. This happened around 6:15 a.m. heading north just past Telephone Road. You'll want to avoid this trouble if your commute takes you...
mocomotive.com
Houston firefighter was seriously injured after a head-on crash
Sam Gonzalez Kelly, Staff writer Aug 21, 2022Updated: Aug 21, 2022 2 pm This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate 1of2 The wreckage of a crash that left two people injured, including a Houston firefighter, Aug. 20, 2022, on FM 1485 near Lost Lake Drive. Montgomery County Police Reportersshow moreshow less2of2 […]
KHOU
Family of Houston father who went missing one year ago on Halloween still looking for answers
John Davis, 47, was last seen in Houston. His family says he left to drive up to the Dallas area on October 31, 2021 but never came home.
mocomotive.com
MCTXSheriff Assists Harris County In Search For Two Suspects
MCTXSheriff Assists Harris County In Search For Two Suspects. On October 30, 2022, at approximately 9:30 pm Harris County Sheriff’s Office deputies were in pursuit of a vehicle occupied by two male suspects in connection with an active investigation. Harris County Deputies pursued the vehicle into Montgomery County. The…
mocomotive.com
Montgomery County based AIM Adoptions expands to help give older children a home
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. It was through the sacrifice of three other mothers that Denise Sowders became a mother herself. Sowders and her husband, David, adopted twins from Nicaragua when they struggled to have children as a young couple. Later they added to their family with two daughters from an adoption agency then in North Houston.
Report: Missing 1-year-old from Houston area dead after father fatally stabs child, himself
Police said the 1-year-old at the center of a Houston-area Amber Alert is dead after the suspect in her abduction, her father, fatally stabbed her and himself, KPRC in Houston reported.
springhappenings.com
Constables Arrest Catalytic Converter Thieves At Spring Walmart
Harris County- Deputies from Mark Herman’s Precinct 4 Constables office were quick to respond Sunday afternoon to the Wal-Mart at 2920 @ Kuykendahl Road. Deputies arrived and arrested male suspects. The suspects were in possession of several catalytic converters. Catalytic converter thefts have been an on going problem costing...
KWTX
Driver has car ripped apart, rammed in road rage incident: ‘He was going crazy’
HOUSTON (KHOU) - A driver in Houston says his car was destroyed in a road rage attack. According to Emmanuel Escot, he was minding his own business when the incident happened. “The guy came over and swerved into my lane, causing a collision,” Escot said. “When he heard that I was on the phone trying to make a police report, that’s when he decided to go ballistic.”
mocomotive.com
Montgomery County Sheriff assists Harris County Sheriff’s Office in search for 2 suspects in Magnolia
On October 30, 2022, at approximately 9:30 p.m. Harris County Sheriff’s Office deputies were in pursuit of a vehicle occupied by two male suspects in connection with an active investigation. Harris County Deputies pursued the vehicle into Montgomery County. The suspects wrecked their vehicle in the area of State Highway 149 and Jackson Road in Magnolia and fled on foot.
mocomotive.com
Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office Holds 6th Annual “Sharing is Caring” Food Drive
NEW CANEY, TX — On October 29, 2022, The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office held its 6th Annual “Sharing is Caring” Food Drive in New Caney, TX. With the help of multiple first-responder agencies, volunteers and community partners, over 7479 pounds of food, hygiene, and household supplies were donated along with $25,918.55 in financial contributions. All donations support Mission Northeast and the community it serves. The Mission assists 11 zip codes in the East Montgomery County area by providing food, clothing, hygiene supplies, and household items to those in need.
Click2Houston.com
2 trapped passengers rescued after accident in Bunker Hill Village, officials say
BUNKER HILL VILLAGE, Texas – Officials say two passengers had to be rescued after a severe vehicle collision west of Houston on Saturday. According to Village Fire Department, the accident happened on Taylorcrest in the City of Bunkerhill around 1:06 a.m. Saturday morning. Firefighters say upon arrival, a minivan...
KHOU
Breaking: 1-year-old girl found, taken to hospital after chase with father ends in Rosenberg, police say
Sugar Land police said Leylani Ordonez, 1, was taken to a hospital in an unknown condition. An update on her father has not been released.
Click2Houston.com
‘I thought she was dead’: Woman seriously hurt after magnet fishing near Mont Belvieu
MONT BELVIEU, Texas – For one minute, Laura Adams was standing on a bridge magnet fishing, the next she found herself slamming into the water about 15 feet below. She says if it hadn’t been for her boyfriend’s quick thinking she might not be alive to tell her bizarre story.
mocomotive.com
Small Business of the Month: The Republic Grille
The Hello Woodlands Small Business of the Month is brought to you by Miguel Lopez of Conganas LLC and highlights a local small business that serves the Montgomery County community. Read our interview below with this month’s Small Business of the Month, The Republic Grille, and owner Terry McBurney. Terry…
Click2Houston.com
Here are new items thieves are taking from vehicles
HOUSTON – By now, we know catalytic converters are something often stolen from vehicles but now there’s something else you should watch out for. Catalytic converters and truck tailgates have been hot items for thieves for years. Once the tailgate is open, thieves have easy access to something else they are now taking and it’s costing drivers a lot of money to get it fixed.
