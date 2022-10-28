Read full article on original website
WIBW
Fort Riley Blvd. reopened after crews clear 3-vehicle rollover crash
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Fort Riley Blvd. was closed in Manhattan for about an hour as crews cleared the scene of a 3-vehicle rollover crash that sent one person to the hospital. The Kansas Highway Patrol crash report indicates that around 8:40 a.m., on Wednesday, Nov. 2, emergency crews were...
WIBW
I-70 reopened after 18-wheeler catches fire in Dickinson Co.
CHAPMAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Interstate 70 in Dickinson Co. has reopened after an 18-wheeler caught fire which caused it to close in both directions. The Kansas Highway Patrol says that just before 9:10 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 31, Dickinson County officials contacted KHP Dispatch to advise that I-70 had been shut down in both directions.
WIBW
KHP continues investigation into I-70 crash, power outage, driver not impaired
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Kansas Highway Patrol has found the driver who crashed his car into a pole along I-70 and knocked out power to many was not impaired at the time of the accident. The Kansas Highway Patrol says on Tuesday, Nov. 1, that the investigation into the...
WIBW
One taken to hospital after car-truck collision Tuesday morning in North Topeka
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - One person was taken to a local hospital after a car and pickup truck collided Tuesday morning in North Topeka, authorities said. The collision was reported at 10:37 a.m. at N.W. Independence Avenue and Topeka Boulevard. Officers at the scene said a white Chevrolet Silverado pickup...
WIBW
One dead after being struck by train west of Topeka
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - One person was killed after being struck by a train early Tuesday just west of Topeka, authorities said. The incident was reported around 12:28 a.m. Tuesday on Union Pacific railroad tracks, near N.W. 15th and Valencia Road. Shawnee County sheriff’s officials said the incident occurred just...
WIBW
Man struck and killed by train in Shawnee County identified
SHAWNEE CO., Kan. (WIBW) - The individual who was struck and killed by a train Tuesday morning in Shawnee County, just west of Topeka, has been identified. Law enforcement officials say Chad E. States, 47, of Topeka was killed shortly before 12:30 a.m. in the November 1 train vs. pedestrian accident near NW 13th St. and NW. Valencia St. The Dover Township Fire Department and American Medical Response responded to the call.
WIBW
Texas men seriously injured when vehicle rolls off interstate south of Salina
SALINA, Kan. (WIBW) - Two men from Texas were seriously injured when a vehicle rolled off the interstate south of Salina. The Kansas Highway Patrol Crash Log indicates that around 6:30 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 31, emergency crews were called to the area of mile marker 83.1 on northbound I-135 - about 1 mile north of Assaria Rd. - with reports of an injury accident.,
WIBW
Woman taken to hospital following car-deer collision Sunday evening on I-70 in Wyandotte County
KANSAS CITY, Kan. (WIBW) - A woman was transported to an area hospital following a car-deer collision Sunday evening on Interstate 70 in Wyandotte County, authorities said. The collision was reported at 6:15 p.m. Sunday on eastbound Interstate 70, just west of N. 65th Street. According to the Kansas Highway...
WIBW
Fire crews put out house fire in Manhattan
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Manhattan firefighters were able to quickly extinguish a single story house fire Tuesday night. Just before 8:00 p.m., the Manhattan Fire Department was dispatched to 5420 Colbert Hills Drive for a report of a structure fire. Upon arrival, crews found a single story wood frame home with light smoke coming from the garage. Crews made access to the garage and quickly put out the fire.
WIBW
Band raises funds to recoup equipment lost in I-70 crash causing power outage
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A local band is raising funds to buy new equipment after an accident in Topeka left part of the city without power and the band out thousands of dollars worth of equipment. Jared Powers, a Junction City resident and member of the band Jay Hill Road,...
1 dead in wrong-way crash on Englewood Road in Kansas City, Missouri
One man died after a wrong-way crash Halloween night at Northeast Englewood Road and North Walnut Street.
Sheriff: Kansas man dies after trapped under garden tractor
SHAWNEE COUNTY — A Kansas man died in an accident just before 3p.m. Saturday in Shawnee County. The 52-year-old man was working in his garden in the 5900 block of SW Davis Road on a Kubota tractor without a rollover bar, according to Deputy Abigail Christian. The tractor slid...
KVOE
Head-on crash in Emporia sends one person to Newman Regional Health
A crash involving an SUV and car in central Emporia resulted in a hospital trip for one of the two drivers Monday. The crash happened near the intersection of Fourth and State just before 1 pm. Emporia Police Capt. Ray Mattas says a southbound SUV driven by 65-year-old Robin Butts went left of center and hit a northboind car driven by 48-year-old Raul Diaz.
KVOE
Vehicle fire near Allen under investigation
An investigation is underway after a vehicle fire in northern Lyon County on Sunday evening. Allen-Admire firefighters were paged to Roads 310 and L, or about four miles south of Allen, shortly before 5 pm. Early indications are a pickup truck caught fire and was getting into nearby grass when fire crews reached the scene. The truck was reported as fully engulfed in flames, but the fire was put out quickly.
WIBW
Wednesday forecast: Windy and warm
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The big weather story is the windy and warm conditions today and tomorrow before a storm system moves in to end the work week. This includes a risk of a few strong to severe storms Thursday night into Friday morning but also a washout on Friday.
Emporia gazette.com
Scary storms? Come back Thursday
Monday will not be a dark and stormy night in Emporia. There won't be a full moon, either. Clear conditions should continue, as they have for the past several days. Daytime highs should warm to the mid-70s for most of the week.
WIBW
Britt Reid sentencing hearing Tuesday in crash that critically injured 5-year-old
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Former Chiefs assistant coach Britt Reid could find out Tuesday afternoon whether he will spend time behind bars for an alcohol-impaired crash last year that left a five-year-old girl with traumatic brain injuries. Reid, who is the son of Chiefs head coach Andy Reid, has...
Firefighters respond to false alarm at GCH
Junction City fire Department personnel responded to what turned out to be a false alarm at Geary Community Hospital Tuesday afternoon. There were not any injuries or damage. According to a check with the Fire Marshall the false alarm was caused by a faulty detector. The call on the false...
Band skirts disaster after truck crashes, catches on fire in Topeka
TOPEKA (KSNT) – A local band is counting their blessings after a close call on Thursday night where a truck containing members of the band wrecked on I-70 and caught on fire. 27 News spoke with Jared Powers, the lead singer and guitarist of “Jay Hill Road” out of Junction City, about the crash that […]
Body pulled from Kansas River identified as missing Independence man
Kansas City, Kansas, police identified the body pulled from the Kansas River last weekend as a 19-year-old Independence man, Johnathan Devol.
