ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Topeka, KS

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WIBW

Fort Riley Blvd. reopened after crews clear 3-vehicle rollover crash

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Fort Riley Blvd. was closed in Manhattan for about an hour as crews cleared the scene of a 3-vehicle rollover crash that sent one person to the hospital. The Kansas Highway Patrol crash report indicates that around 8:40 a.m., on Wednesday, Nov. 2, emergency crews were...
MANHATTAN, KS
WIBW

I-70 reopened after 18-wheeler catches fire in Dickinson Co.

CHAPMAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Interstate 70 in Dickinson Co. has reopened after an 18-wheeler caught fire which caused it to close in both directions. The Kansas Highway Patrol says that just before 9:10 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 31, Dickinson County officials contacted KHP Dispatch to advise that I-70 had been shut down in both directions.
DICKINSON COUNTY, KS
WIBW

One dead after being struck by train west of Topeka

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - One person was killed after being struck by a train early Tuesday just west of Topeka, authorities said. The incident was reported around 12:28 a.m. Tuesday on Union Pacific railroad tracks, near N.W. 15th and Valencia Road. Shawnee County sheriff’s officials said the incident occurred just...
TOPEKA, KS
WIBW

Man struck and killed by train in Shawnee County identified

SHAWNEE CO., Kan. (WIBW) - The individual who was struck and killed by a train Tuesday morning in Shawnee County, just west of Topeka, has been identified. Law enforcement officials say Chad E. States, 47, of Topeka was killed shortly before 12:30 a.m. in the November 1 train vs. pedestrian accident near NW 13th St. and NW. Valencia St. The Dover Township Fire Department and American Medical Response responded to the call.
SHAWNEE COUNTY, KS
WIBW

Texas men seriously injured when vehicle rolls off interstate south of Salina

SALINA, Kan. (WIBW) - Two men from Texas were seriously injured when a vehicle rolled off the interstate south of Salina. The Kansas Highway Patrol Crash Log indicates that around 6:30 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 31, emergency crews were called to the area of mile marker 83.1 on northbound I-135 - about 1 mile north of Assaria Rd. - with reports of an injury accident.,
SALINA, KS
WIBW

Fire crews put out house fire in Manhattan

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Manhattan firefighters were able to quickly extinguish a single story house fire Tuesday night. Just before 8:00 p.m., the Manhattan Fire Department was dispatched to 5420 Colbert Hills Drive for a report of a structure fire. Upon arrival, crews found a single story wood frame home with light smoke coming from the garage. Crews made access to the garage and quickly put out the fire.
MANHATTAN, KS
KVOE

Head-on crash in Emporia sends one person to Newman Regional Health

A crash involving an SUV and car in central Emporia resulted in a hospital trip for one of the two drivers Monday. The crash happened near the intersection of Fourth and State just before 1 pm. Emporia Police Capt. Ray Mattas says a southbound SUV driven by 65-year-old Robin Butts went left of center and hit a northboind car driven by 48-year-old Raul Diaz.
EMPORIA, KS
KVOE

Vehicle fire near Allen under investigation

An investigation is underway after a vehicle fire in northern Lyon County on Sunday evening. Allen-Admire firefighters were paged to Roads 310 and L, or about four miles south of Allen, shortly before 5 pm. Early indications are a pickup truck caught fire and was getting into nearby grass when fire crews reached the scene. The truck was reported as fully engulfed in flames, but the fire was put out quickly.
LYON COUNTY, KS
WIBW

Wednesday forecast: Windy and warm

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The big weather story is the windy and warm conditions today and tomorrow before a storm system moves in to end the work week. This includes a risk of a few strong to severe storms Thursday night into Friday morning but also a washout on Friday.
TOPEKA, KS
Emporia gazette.com

Scary storms? Come back Thursday

Monday will not be a dark and stormy night in Emporia. There won't be a full moon, either. Clear conditions should continue, as they have for the past several days. Daytime highs should warm to the mid-70s for most of the week.
EMPORIA, KS
JC Post

Firefighters respond to false alarm at GCH

Junction City fire Department personnel responded to what turned out to be a false alarm at Geary Community Hospital Tuesday afternoon. There were not any injuries or damage. According to a check with the Fire Marshall the false alarm was caused by a faulty detector. The call on the false...
JUNCTION CITY, KS

Comments / 0

Community Policy