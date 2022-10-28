Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Pennsylvania witness says orb UFOs near ground appear oftenRoger MarshPennsylvania State
Hempfield Area HS to Raise Money for Pediatric Cancer ResearchAlex's Lemonade StandWestmoreland County, PA
Star UFO appeared to 'mimic' Pennsylvania witness's actionsRoger MarshPenn Run, PA
Everyone in Pennsylvania Should Visit This Epic Flea Market At Least OnceTravel MavenPennsylvania State
Related
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
No. 2 Moon blanks No. 3 Plum in Class 3A girls soccer semifinals
Moon scored so fast, some late-entering fans had not even found a seat. The momentum from an early goal carried the second-seeded Tigers back to the WPIAL girls soccer championship and sets the table for the finals matchup everybody wanted. Sydney Felton found the back of the net just 22...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
1st-year coaches look to lead Highlands, Latrobe into playoff win column
Two teams with first-year coaches will square off Friday night in the opening round of the WPIAL Class 4A playoffs. Latrobe’s Ron Prady will lead the No. 11 Wildcats into Golden Rams Stadium to play No. 6 Highlands, led by coach Matt Bonislawski. Prady came to Latrobe after serving...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Mars scores plenty in WPIAL semifinal win vs. Latrobe
Strobe lights flash at Gateway when teams score goals. As if Mars wasn’t flashy enough. The top-seeded Fightin’ Planets made it 80 straight games without a loss via a 4-1 victory over No. 5 Latrobe in a WPIAL Class 3A semifinal Tuesday night in Monroeville. Now they will...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Westmoreland WPIAL soccer playoff capsule: Game for Nov. 2, 2022
Greensburg Central Catholic (12-5) vs. Waynesburg (16-4) What’s at stake?: The winner advances to the PIAA playoffs. The loser’s season is over. Players to watch: Sara Felder, F, GCC; Ashlyn Basinger, F, Waynesburg. Corner kicks: Greensburg Central Catholic reached the WPIAL semifinals for a 13th straight time but...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Westmoreland County don’t miss high school football matchups for 2022 Week 10
7-Penn-Trafford (6-4) at 2- Pine-Richland (7-3) Winner plays: Winner of 6-Woodland Hills (5-5) at 3-Franklin Regional (6-3) in semifinals at 7 p.m. Nov. 11. The reigning WPIAL and PIAA Class 5A champions rallied to defeat Franklin Regional, 28-21, to qualify for the playoffs. Pine-Richland is one of the hottest teams coming into the playoffs with six consecutive victories, including a 47-0 smashing of North Hills. Pine-Richland was WPIAL and PIAA 5A champion in 2020. Penn-Trafford defeated Pine-Richland, 24-6, in the 2021 semifinals. Pine-Richland won in 2020, 49-14. … Quarterback/wide receiver Tommy Kalkstein keyed the P-T win over Franklin Regional. He and running back Owen Demari ran the ball successfully on the tying fourth-quarter touchdown drive. He also intercepted a pass to end a Franklin Regional drive late. Quarterback Conlan Greene ran for two touchdowns and threw a 30-yard touchdown pass to Carmen Metcalfe. Since losing to Class 6A Seneca Valley, the Rams have defeated six opponents by 10 points or more, including Class 6A No. 1 North Allegheny, 28-17. Quarterback Ryan Palmieri has completed 40 of 57 passes for 467 yards and three touchdowns. He has rushed for 1,014 yards and 13 touchdowns, and running back Ethan Pillar has rushed for 747 yards and 10 scores.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Mt. Pleasant girls advance to WPIAL Class 2A title game on Riley Gesinski’s OT goal
The Mt. Pleasant girls soccer team had to put in a little extra work, but it was well worth it as the second-seeded Vikings secured their spot in the WPIAL Class 2A championship by defeating third-seeded South Park, 1-0, in overtime in a semifinal Tuesday night at Peters Township. Junior...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Freedom girls defeat Greensburg Central Catholic in 2OT in wild WPIAL Class A semifinal
If any team has been a thorn in Freedom’s side in recent years, it’s Greensburg Central Catholic. GCC had knocked the Bulldogs out of the WPIAL and PIAA Class A girls soccer playoffs four times in three years. Shaye Bailey had seen enough. Bailey took a high through...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Freeport withstands Quaker Valley rally, reaches WPIAL Class 2A girls volleyball final
Quaker Valley pushed Freeport as hard as a Class 2A team has this season in the second set of Tuesday’s WPIAL semifinal match, and the Yellowjackets responded like a team with championship pedigree. The top-seeded Yellowjackets trailed for the majority of the set but rallied to secure a 25-23...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Dave Brozeski steps down as Norwin football coach
After nine seasons as Norwin’s head football coach, Dave Brozeski is stepping down from the position. He turned in his resignation four days after the Knights closed out a 1-9 season. “It was time,” Brozeski said. “I needed to do what is right for the program. It was a...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
High school roundup for Oct. 31, 2022: North Allegheny, Peters Township girls reach WPIAL finals
Abigail Stager, Lucia Wells and Jadyn Coy scored to lead top-seeded North Allegheny to a 3-2 victory over fourth-seeded Seneca Valley in the WPIAL Class 4A girls soccer semifinals Monday. Kendall Walton scored both goals for Seneca Valley (13-2-2). North Allegheny (19-1) advances to face No. 3 Peters Township in...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Mars pair picked for HS All-American soccer game
Three players from Western Pennsylvania were selected to play in the High School All-American soccer games set for Dec. 10 in Panama City, Fla. Rosters for the annual all-star games were announced Tuesday afternoon. The nationally ranked Mars girls, who will play Latrobe Tuesday night in the WPIAL Class 3A...
wtae.com
WPIAL high school football playoff brackets unveiled
PITTSBURGH — Brackets for the 2022 WPIAL high school football playoffs have been unveiled. The top seeds in each class are North Allegheny (6A), Bethel Park (5A), Aliquippa (4A), Belle Vernon (3A), Steel Valley (2A) and Jeannette (1A). Championship games for Class 6A and 5A will be played Saturday,...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
New Stanton man, Seton Hill cybersecurity teacher, wins scholarship for IUP doctoral work
There has never been more need for cybersecurity , given growing concerns about cyberattacks on businesses and institutions and the threat of meddling on behalf of other countries. Brad Messner of New Stanton is teaching potential cybersecurity professionals at Greensburg’s Seton Hill University while continuing his own education in the...
beavercountyradio.com
Aliquippa Football Player Threatens A Teammate With a Gun After Argument on Bus
(Aliquippa, Pa.) The Aliquippa Police Department was dispatched to the Aliquippa high school Wednesday evening following an offsite practice of the Aliquippa Football Team. Aliquippa Police Sgt. Nicholas D’Arrigo said an argument occurred on the team bus. The unnamed victim reported to police that 18-year-old Jonathan King left the school and came back with a firearm and cocked it, chambering one round, and pointed it at him. Police secured the parking lot as they searched for King. Some of the players who were outside told Police that King took off down Main Street hill. Coach Mike Warfield told police he took the firearm off King. Warfield turned over the weapon to officers. The juvenile left the school on foot and came to the police department for questioning.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Leon Ford and Evan Feinberg: Healing communities in Pittsburgh
In major cities across the country, violent crime remains stubbornly higher than it was pre-pandemic. Pittsburgh is no exception, with the homicide rate up 25%. If we want more peaceful communities, we must develop better relationships between law enforcement and the communities they serve. Bridging the divides between law enforcement and our communities requires our citizens, entrepreneurs, organizations and government officials working together to produce bottom-up solutions.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Fox Chapel Area High School grads awarded William C. and Susan A. DeLaney Scholarships
Two former student executive board members at Fox Chapel Area High School have earned 2022 William and Susan DeLaney Scholarships. Anthony Miles and Gabrielle Uku were each awarded $1,000. They each served on the Fox Chapel Area High School Black Student Union during their senior year. Both graduated in 2022.
matadornetwork.com
The Best Old School Italian Restaurants in Pittsburgh
The City of Bridges has plenty of delicious Italian fare for any occasion— planning a special night out with a partner, family, or friends, or if you just have an intense craving for house-made bread and seasonally curated pasta dishes. Just like the best Italian restaurants in New York City, these old school restaurants offer a mix of traditional Italian dishes and contemporary takes on the classics. However, the best Italian restaurants in Pittsburgh stand out from Italian restaurants in other cities because of eccentric decor paired with rustic and cozy atmospheres.
uncoveringpa.com
Visiting the Supposedly Haunted Quaker Church in Perryopolis, PA
Pennsylvania is filled with many historic cemeteries and there are also many urban legends told throughout the state. Because of that, it makes sense that both would be combined together sometimes, which is how you get the “Haunted Quaker Church” near Perryopolis in Fayette County, PA. Interestingly, the...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
In brief: Thanksgiving reunion luncheon, psychic fair and more in Penn Hills, Verona
WBN offers numerous opportunities to network and partner with like-minded business, ongoing professional education and leadership development opportunities. Find out more at www.wbninc.com. Allegheny Valley Chapter meets at 8 a.m. Nov. 15 at 817 Main St., in Sharpsburg. For more information contact Kelly Motter at 717-659-0323. The Monroeville Chapter meets...
See which communities in the Pittsburgh region are the most educated
PITTSBURGH — There are nine ZIP Codes in the Pittsburgh region in which at least 30% of the population have graduate or professional degrees, and there are three that top 40% as the most-educated communities in the region in the most recent data from the U.S. Census Bureau. Taking...
Comments / 0