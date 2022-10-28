Read full article on original website
Major Odell Beckham Jr. Rumor Swirling This Monday
A significant rumor involving free-agent veteran wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. and the San Francisco 49ers is picking up steam this week. Beckham, 29, has yet to make his free-agency decision and likely won't do so until he's 100-percent healthy. Two teams are reportedly in the running to ...
Buccaneers Sign Two Former 2020 Super Bowl Champions
Two familiar faces in Tampa Bay have re-joined the Buccaneers, after being signed to the team's practice squad.
Eagles are largest of 8 road favorites in Week 9
Jalen Hurts and the undefeated Eagles are looking for the first 8-0 start in franchise history while the rest of Philadelphia is focused on beating another team from Houston. When the Eagles visit the Texans on Thursday night, the Phillies will host the Astros in Game 5 of the World Series. It will be a potential Series-clinching game for the Phillies if they can win Game 4 Wednesday night. The Eagles rarely take a backseat to another team in Philly, but they understand they haven’t accomplished anything yet. The Eagles are the largest among eight road favorites in Week 9. They’re 13 1/2-point favorites, per FanDuel Sportsbook. Pro Picks considers this a second bye in three weeks for the Eagles.
LeBron James' son Bronny is rushed off court at his high school basketball game amid a gun scare in the crowd, which sent players, fans and coaches running for the exit in Washington DC
A highly anticipated high school basketball game featuring LeBron James' son was cut short after a horrifying gun scare prompted a panicked evacuation of the gym. Bronny James and his teammates from LA's Sierra Canyon School were playing DeMatha Catholic outside Washington DC on Saturday night in a major high school basketball showcase.
Lions GM insists he would’ve traded Hockenson with 6-1 mark
ALLEN PARK, Mich. (AP) — Detroit Lions general manager Brad Holmes insisted he still would have traded T.J. Hockenson even if his one-win team was 6-1. The Lions traded a 25-year-old tight end in the division to NFC North-leading Minnesota just before the NFL trade deadline on Tuesday to improve draft positioning. Holmes said it was not a sign that the team is conceding this season. Holmes says the move was not reflective of the team’s record. Detroit acquired a 2023 second-round pick and a 2024 third-rounder and sent a 2023 fourth-round selection and a conditional 2024 fourth-rounder to the Vikings.
FANTASY PLAYS: Players to start and sit for NFL Week 9
Jacksonville’s Trevor Lawrence has a matchup against the Las Vegas Raiders, a team that is allowing 258.1 yards per game through the air, eighth most in the NFL. Cordarrelle Patterson is expected to return to be the lead in a backfield committee for the Atlanta Falcons, thus pushing Tyler Allgeier into Tier 3. In Week 8, Michael Carter had a majority role in the New York Jets’ backfield, yet James Robinson will have another week to get acclimated to the offense. That makes Carter’s role a bit tenuous. Romeo Doubs’ stock is up and down. The rookie has had target totals of five, three, eight, eight, five, nine, four, and seven in his eight games and has maxed out at just 73 receiving yards despite largely steady volume in recent weeks.
Hurts looks to improve Eagles to 8-0 against hometown Texans
HOUSTON (AP) — Jalen Hurts was born in Houston and grew up about 25 miles from NRG Stadium. As a child he dreamed of playing at the stadium the Houston Texans call home. On Thursday night he’ll finally get that chance when he leads the undefeated Philadelphia Eagles against the lowly one-win Texans. Hurts and the Eagles look to improve to 8-0 for the first time in franchise history. The 24-year-old Hurts has been great for Philadelphia, winning 10 consecutive regular-season games, the longest active streak in the NFL.
Cavs’ Garland back after missing 5 games with eye injury
CLEVELAND (AP) — Cavaliers All-Star point guard Darius Garland is back after missing five games with a left eye injury and will play Wednesday night in Cleveland’s game against the Boston Celtics. Garland had been out since Oct. 19, when he was inadvertently poked in the season opener at Toronto. The 22-year-old sustained a cut under his eyelid. Coach J.B. Bickerstaff said Garland will play without protective eyewear. He had worn a pair of goggles while working out. The Cavs initially thought Garland would only miss a couple games, but excessive swelling in his eyelid limited his peripheral vision. Cleveland went 5-0 while he was out.
Stagnant offense forces Colts to make midseason changes
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Coach Frank Reich can’t explain it. The Indianapolis Colts are struggling with slow starts, struggling to score points, struggling to win games. So over the past two weeks, he’s been making changes. He benched starting quarterback Matt Ryan last week. He fired offensive coordinator Marcus Brady on Tuesday. And then the Colts traded running back Nyheim Hines to Buffalo. Will any of it help Sunday against New England? Reich certainly hopes so.
Vikings’ Hockenson giddy over move near home, into 1st place
EAGAN, Minn. (AP) — T.J. Hockenson could hardly hide his smile on his first full day with the Minnesota Vikings after arriving in a trade with the Detroit Lions. The fourth-year tight end has the opportunity to play home games one state away from his native Iowa. He has joined a Vikings team his father rooted for as a child with a bedroom painted purple and yellow. He also moved from last place to first in the NFC North. The Lions are 1-6. The Vikings are 6-1.
Now with 1st-place Ravens, Roquan Smith ready to contribute
OWINGS MILLS, Md. (AP) — Roquan Smith was upbeat when speaking with Baltimore-area media for the first time since he was traded from the Chicago Bears to the Ravens this week. Although changing teams is often jarring, this is an opportunity for the standout linebacker to contribute to a contender. Smith appeared in only one postseason game in his first four seasons with the Bears. Now he moves from a sub-.500 team to a division leader. The Ravens are adding him to a defense that took its lumps early in the season, but now has 15 sacks in the past four games.
Embiid out for game vs. Wizards with ‘non-COVID’ illness
PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Joel Embiid will miss his third game of the season, sitting out the Philadelphia 76ers’ game against the Washington Wizards on Wednesday night with what the club called a “non-COVID-related” illness. Sixers head coach Doc Rivers said before Wednesday’s game that Embiid has the flu and has not be around the team in recent days to avoid spreading it around the locker room. Embiid missed Monday’s game in Washington for the same reason. He also missed a game in Toronto last Thursday with knee soreness. He did score 25 points in a game against Chicago on Saturday.
Brandon Ingram's Injury Status For Pelicans-Lakers Game
Brandon Ingram has been ruled out for Wednesday’s game between the New Orleans Pelicans and Los Angeles Lakers.
Former Tennessee football sideline reporter apologizes for 'unacceptable and ignorant' tweets
Kasey Funderburg, who resigned as a Tennessee sports reporter, apologized for "unacceptable and ignorant" tweets she made as a high school student.
