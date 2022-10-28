Read full article on original website
Related
5newsonline.com
Crawford County Sheriff's Office investigating goats killed on Uniontown farm
Three goats were shot and killed at a Crawford County farm and another is still missing. The farm is offering a $500 reward for information leading to an arrest.
5newsonline.com
Crawford County farm offering reward for information after 3 goats shot, killed
UNIONTOWN, Arkansas — The Crawford County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after three goats were shot and killed on a farm in Uniontown over the weekend. The owners say they are horrified someone would do this. “It was heartbreaking because these animals are our life,” said Misty Helvey, the...
5newsonline.com
Severe weather threats cause schedule changes for Week 10 of high school football
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Due to the threat of severe weather on Friday, Nov. 4, some week 10 games have been moved to Thursday, Nov. 3. Here is an updated list of those games. Bentonville West at Bentonville - 7 p.m. West Fork at Greenland - 7:30 p.m. Gentry at...
5newsonline.com
University of Arkansas fends off Auburn's attempt to hire Yurachek
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Auburn University offered Hunter Yurachek $2 million to fill its vacant athletic director position, but the University of Arkansas seems to have succeeded in keeping him with a raise and another contract extension, Arkansas Business reports. University of Arkansas System spokesman Nate Hinkel said Monday that...
5newsonline.com
Anna Podojil leaving a record-breaking legacy at Arkansas
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — If you ask Arkansas head coach Colby Hale, senior forward Anna Podjil is the ideal star player to coach. “If you walked into the team and you didn’t know who she was, you wouldn’t say in three seconds, ‘oh, that’s the star player,’" Hale said.
5newsonline.com
Last day to request absentee ballots
Early voting is underway at the Washington County Courthouse. For those who prefer to vote by absentee ballot, today is the last day to request one be mailed to you.
Comments / 0