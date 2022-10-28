ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
5newsonline.com

University of Arkansas fends off Auburn's attempt to hire Yurachek

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Auburn University offered Hunter Yurachek $2 million to fill its vacant athletic director position, but the University of Arkansas seems to have succeeded in keeping him with a raise and another contract extension, Arkansas Business reports. University of Arkansas System spokesman Nate Hinkel said Monday that...
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
5newsonline.com

Anna Podojil leaving a record-breaking legacy at Arkansas

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — If you ask Arkansas head coach Colby Hale, senior forward Anna Podjil is the ideal star player to coach. “If you walked into the team and you didn’t know who she was, you wouldn’t say in three seconds, ‘oh, that’s the star player,’" Hale said.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR

Comments / 0

Community Policy