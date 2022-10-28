Dine and Dish: Vejar's in Tulare serving families for nearly 50 years

Vejar's has been feeding Tulare families for 45 years.

"We grew up here," says office manager Relinda Narciso. "A lot of people grew up in the area and always came to Vejar's."

It is a favorite of AM Live Anchor Jason Oliveira, so we had to come check it out.

Here you can get traditional Mexican favorites and more.

The stuffed filet is a signature dish. It's wrapped in foil before it's served.

"It's coming to the table and you're kind of wondering 'Hey, what's in there?' and then you open it up, there's shrimp, fish and cheese," Oliveira said. "There's all sorts of goodness in there."

The chile verde and enchilada combination plate put a big smile on our face.

Salvador Calderon and his staff keep customers coming back to this south valley staple.

You can also order colorful cocktails and beers in Vejar's popular lounge area.

"We have a full bar, any type of drink you want," Narciso said.

Jason finished his meal before we could get additional video of that stuffed filet.