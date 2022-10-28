Read full article on original website
KMPH.com
2 women attacked with knife, suspect wanted in Visalia
VISALIA, Calif. (FOX26) — A suspect is now wanted after two women were attacked with a knife early Wednesday morning in Visalia. Visalia Police officers were called out to the 5400 block of west Vassar around 1:08 a.m. for calls for help. When officers arrived, they say they found...
School bus involved in northwest Fresno crash, CHP says
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Two vehicles crashed in an intersection in northwest Fresno causing a car to collide with a school bus Wednesday morning, according to the California Highway Patrol. California Highway Patrol says the crash happened around 8:00 a.m. at the intersection of Corona and Gates avenues. At the time of the incident, there […]
KMPH.com
Man wanted for armed robbery in Fresno
FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — A man is wanted for an armed robbery in Fresno. Fresno PD responded to the Dino Mart near McKinley and West Tuesday night. They say a single suspect walked into the business with a gun and demanded the money from the register. After receiving the...
KMJ
1 Arrested, 3 Escape After Driver Crashes Stolen Car In Kingsburg
KINGSBURG, Calif. (KMJ/FOX26) — A driver was arrested after CHP says they crashed in a stolen car Monday morning in Kingsburg. Officers spotted the stolen car and tried to pull the driver who led them on a chase northbound on Hwy. 99. The driver of the car hit a...
KMJ
Suspected Armed Robbers Arrested Following Crash In Fresno
FRESNO, Calif. (KMJ/FOX26) — Two people suspected in an armed robbery were arrested Monday morning after crashing at Hwy. 99 and Fresno St. in Fresno. Police responded to a call about an armed robbery that took place around 6:00 a.m. at a motel in northwest Fresno. The victim said...
KMPH.com
Caught on Camera: Teens seen stealing alcohol from store in Fresno
FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — An ampm owner in southeast Fresno said he's concerned after a couple of alcohol thefts from teenagers this month. "These are 14-year-olds, these are minors, these crimes will escalate," said Herman Nagra, store owner of ampm in southeast Fresno. "We can stop this, this is an opportunity."
Man hospitalized after stabbing, police say
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A stabbing victim was dropped off at a Fresno hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, according to police. Police say the victim described the location of the occurrence to be near Olive Avenue and Chestnut Avenue. The victim said according to police that he was stabbed in the back but gave few details. […]
KMPH.com
2 Tulare officers on paid leave after they were arrested over the weekend
VISALIA, Calif. — It’s not every day that law enforcement arrests two of its own. The Tulare County Sheriff’s Office can confirm they have arrested two officers with the Tulare Police Department on Saturday night shortly after midnight. Deputies were called to North Visalia due to complaints...
Man stabbed in central Fresno, police say
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A man in a wheelchair was stabbed after a confrontation in central Fresno, according to the Fresno Police Department. Police say the victim got into a confrontation with another man and was stabbed multiple times. The victim went to an ATM which was well lit for help. The victim was taken […]
legalexaminer.com
Two Vehicles Collide in Intersection Without Power in Eastern Fresno
A frightening impact between cars left one vehicle in the front yard of a Fresno home and sent two people to the hospital. Fresno Police say the accident occurred in the intersection of Tulare Street and Chestnut Avenue where the power to the traffic lights had gone out. KSEE-TV reports the accident occurred shortly before 9 p.m. on November 1, 2022. The PG&E power company had reported outages throughout the day on Tuesday.
KMPH.com
Man led law enforcement on dangerous chase through Kings County
KINGS COUNTY, Calif. (FOX26) — A man led local law enforcement on a dangerous chase through Kings County Friday afternoon around 1 p.m. A Kings County Sherriff was patrolling the area of 18th Avenue and Kent Avenue in a rural area when he spotted a yellow Hummer driving at a high speed.
Police officer finds shooting victim in southeast Fresno, police say
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A Fresno Police officer driving in southeast Fresno found a man who was shot, according to the Fresno Police Department. Police say the officer was in the area of Church and Chestnut avenues around 11:00 p.m. and saw two men having an argument. The 31-year-old victim told officers that he had […]
Pedestrian hurt after hit and run, say police
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A pedestrian was hit by a car in Fresno on Olive Avenue and Millbrook Avenue on October 31, according to Fresno Police Department. Police say around 10:30 P.M. a 39-year-old male was crossing Olive Avenue when he was hit by a car. It is said that the pedestrian was walking outside […]
KMJ
Teen Identified In Deadly Halloween Party Shooting In Fresno
FRESNO, Calif. (KMJ/FOX26) — The sole victim in Saturday’s deadly shooting in Fresno has been identified as 19-year-old Angel Zuniga. The Fresno County Sheriff’s Office was called out around 2:00 a.m. for reports of shots fired near East Hedges and De Wolf Avenues. When they arrived, they...
Power outage leads to a two-car collision
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A car crash between two SUVs on Tuesday night just before 9:00 P.M. sends two people to the hospital, according to police. According to police, the accident happened on Tulare Street and Chestnut Avenue where the two vehicles did not do a complete stop before entering the intersection where there was […]
Fresno Police gives gun locks to Valley Children’s
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The Fresno Police Department has made its latest effort to prevent accidental deaths, and injuries, to children who gain access to weapons that aren’t properly stored. Tuesday, the department provided 300 free gun locks to Valley Children’s Hospital. Firearm injury is the top cause of death in children and teens around […]
Man accused in Fresno’s Ford Lithia dealership stabbing in court
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The man accused of the stabbing that took place at Fresno’s Lithia Ford dealership made a court appearance Monday morning. Seen inside Fresno County Superior Court dressed in a red jumpsuit wearing handcuffs, Manuel Bracker’s arraignment was postponed for a week and his bail was set at over a million dollars. […]
Man shot and killed in Visalia identified
The Visalia Police Department has identified the victim of Monday's fatal shooting.
KMPH.com
Operation Trifecta results in largest drug seizure in Madera County history
MADERA, Calif. (FOX26) — Madera County Sheriff Tyson Pogue and District Attorney Sally Moreno held a news conference on Wednesday to discuss Operation Trifecta. The sheriff says the month-long operation was a multi-agency, drug trafficking investigation that resulted in nearly 30 arrests. He said Operation Trifecta resulted in the...
2 Tulare police officers arrested during Halloween party, department confirms
Two employees in the Tulare Police Department could face possible charges following a large party on Halloween night.
