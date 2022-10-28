ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
KMPH.com

2 women attacked with knife, suspect wanted in Visalia

VISALIA, Calif. (FOX26) — A suspect is now wanted after two women were attacked with a knife early Wednesday morning in Visalia. Visalia Police officers were called out to the 5400 block of west Vassar around 1:08 a.m. for calls for help. When officers arrived, they say they found...
VISALIA, CA
YourCentralValley.com

School bus involved in northwest Fresno crash, CHP says

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Two vehicles crashed in an intersection in northwest Fresno causing a car to collide with a school bus Wednesday morning, according to the California Highway Patrol. California Highway Patrol says the crash happened around 8:00 a.m. at the intersection of Corona and Gates avenues. At the time of the incident, there […]
FRESNO, CA
KMPH.com

Man wanted for armed robbery in Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — A man is wanted for an armed robbery in Fresno. Fresno PD responded to the Dino Mart near McKinley and West Tuesday night. They say a single suspect walked into the business with a gun and demanded the money from the register. After receiving the...
FRESNO, CA
KMJ

Suspected Armed Robbers Arrested Following Crash In Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (KMJ/FOX26) — Two people suspected in an armed robbery were arrested Monday morning after crashing at Hwy. 99 and Fresno St. in Fresno. Police responded to a call about an armed robbery that took place around 6:00 a.m. at a motel in northwest Fresno. The victim said...
FRESNO, CA
KMPH.com

Caught on Camera: Teens seen stealing alcohol from store in Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — An ampm owner in southeast Fresno said he's concerned after a couple of alcohol thefts from teenagers this month. "These are 14-year-olds, these are minors, these crimes will escalate," said Herman Nagra, store owner of ampm in southeast Fresno. "We can stop this, this is an opportunity."
FRESNO, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Man hospitalized after stabbing, police say

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A stabbing victim was dropped off at a Fresno hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, according to police. Police say the victim described the location of the occurrence to be near Olive Avenue and Chestnut Avenue. The victim said according to police that he was stabbed in the back but gave few details. […]
FRESNO, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Man stabbed in central Fresno, police say

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A man in a wheelchair was stabbed after a confrontation in central Fresno, according to the Fresno Police Department. Police say the victim got into a confrontation with another man and was stabbed multiple times. The victim went to an ATM which was well lit for help. The victim was taken […]
FRESNO, CA
legalexaminer.com

Two Vehicles Collide in Intersection Without Power in Eastern Fresno

A frightening impact between cars left one vehicle in the front yard of a Fresno home and sent two people to the hospital. Fresno Police say the accident occurred in the intersection of Tulare Street and Chestnut Avenue where the power to the traffic lights had gone out. KSEE-TV reports the accident occurred shortly before 9 p.m. on November 1, 2022. The PG&E power company had reported outages throughout the day on Tuesday.
FRESNO, CA
KMPH.com

Man led law enforcement on dangerous chase through Kings County

KINGS COUNTY, Calif. (FOX26) — A man led local law enforcement on a dangerous chase through Kings County Friday afternoon around 1 p.m. A Kings County Sherriff was patrolling the area of 18th Avenue and Kent Avenue in a rural area when he spotted a yellow Hummer driving at a high speed.
KINGS COUNTY, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Pedestrian hurt after hit and run, say police

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A pedestrian was hit by a car in Fresno on Olive Avenue and Millbrook Avenue on October 31, according to Fresno Police Department. Police say around 10:30 P.M. a 39-year-old male was crossing Olive Avenue when he was hit by a car. It is said that the pedestrian was walking outside […]
FRESNO, CA
KMJ

Teen Identified In Deadly Halloween Party Shooting In Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (KMJ/FOX26) — The sole victim in Saturday’s deadly shooting in Fresno has been identified as 19-year-old Angel Zuniga. The Fresno County Sheriff’s Office was called out around 2:00 a.m. for reports of shots fired near East Hedges and De Wolf Avenues. When they arrived, they...
FRESNO, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Power outage leads to a two-car collision

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A car crash between two SUVs on Tuesday night just before 9:00 P.M. sends two people to the hospital, according to police. According to police, the accident happened on Tulare Street and Chestnut Avenue where the two vehicles did not do a complete stop before entering the intersection where there was […]
FRESNO, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Fresno Police gives gun locks to Valley Children’s

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The Fresno Police Department has made its latest effort to prevent accidental deaths, and injuries, to children who gain access to weapons that aren’t properly stored. Tuesday, the department provided 300 free gun locks to Valley Children’s Hospital. Firearm injury is the top cause of death in children and teens around […]
FRESNO, CA
KMPH.com

Operation Trifecta results in largest drug seizure in Madera County history

MADERA, Calif. (FOX26) — Madera County Sheriff Tyson Pogue and District Attorney Sally Moreno held a news conference on Wednesday to discuss Operation Trifecta. The sheriff says the month-long operation was a multi-agency, drug trafficking investigation that resulted in nearly 30 arrests. He said Operation Trifecta resulted in the...
MADERA COUNTY, CA

