Here's How Much Rafael Devers Reportedly Is Seeking From Red Sox

Boston Red Sox superstar third baseman is on an expiring contract. We now know how much it's going to cost Boston to retain him.

The Boston Red Sox reportedly have been negotiating with superstar third baseman Rafael Devers this week, and reportedly even made a "substantially improved offer."

Still, the latest is that the two sides are quite far apart.

The process is in the early stages, so there is no need for concern. One tidbit revealed to the public in the process was how much Devers reportedly is seeking from the Red Sox.

"With Devers only a year away from free agency, he seeks at least 10 years for $300 million-plus," The New York Post's Jon Heyman wrote Thursday.

In the same report, Heyman revealed that the Red Sox offered "$200 million-plus," which is quite vague. Given that the article was based on how far apart the two sides are, it's safe to assume the Red Sox did not offer $290 million.

Devers seeking to be paid among the top of the league will put one question that has plagued the current front office to bed, one way or the other: Is Red Sox chief baseball officer Chaim Bloom willing to spend?

The entire narrative is flawed, as Bloom inherited a team riddled with bad contracts and a team that was not close to contention. Being a little frugal in the first few years was the right play as they built a stronger roster as well as the farm system.

Now the Red Sox farm system is on the rise and most of the poor contracts have been removed from the books. With a lot of money being freed, those overreactive fans likely will get a pie in the face this offseason as Bloom retools the roster primarily via free agency.

Bloom has spoken about why it makes more sense to extend Devers than former homegrown superstar Mookie Betts , and his word will be put to the test this winter.

