Glenwood Springs Post Independent
Lt. Col. Richard Merritt honored at Aspen Elks Lodge
A familiar face in Aspen was the guest of honor at a packed Aspen Elks Lodge earlier this month when more than 150 people attended a celebratory dinner at the Elks Lodge to honor Lt. Col. Dick Merritt (Ret) for his contributions to veterans affairs on the Wester Slope. Merritt...
Time machine: 40 years ago, Saab ad features Vail and Aspen police in friendly rivalry
Dylan Roberts was selected to serve in House District 26, the Vail Daily announced, running a column from Roberts. Roberts was chosen to fill the Colorado House District 26 seat, vacated by Diane Mitsch Bush, who resigned her seat to focus on her campaign for U.S. Congress. “It will be...
Obituary: Ryan Thomas Derrick Zelenka
His given name means…Little King…good company…people ruler…green. Ryan was born in Glenwood Springs and raised in Silt, CO. His love of life was as big and blue as the sky. He was a grandson, son, brother, nephew, cousin, and friend. Ryan and Lyndee grew up with...
The trouble with co-existing: How a bad food year causes human bear conflicts to increase
Most of the brightly-colored leaves in the high country have fallen off the trees and blanketed Aspen’s streets and sidewalks, signaling a change of seasons. With winter looming, black bears are desperately bingeing on anything they can find — from the last of the berries to trash in neighborhood dumpsters — to fuel themselves for long months of winter dormancy.
Wednesday letters: More pre-election thoughts from readers
Editor’s note: Any remaining election-related letters to the editor must be submitted by noon Wednesday, Nov. 2 to be considered for pre-election publication. No election letters will be printed or published online after Friday, Nov. 4. Please see our letters policy for instructions to submit letters. Moller is ready.
Glenwood Springs supports overturning Uinta Basin Railway decision
Glenwood Springs has joined other area municipalities and counties in filing an amicus brief in support of overturning the Uinta Basin Railway decision, according to a city press release. “If allowed to stand, this increase in oil train traffic would have devastating impacts to Glenwood Springs and other communities along...
Three Garfield County high school volleyball teams earn postseason invites
Garfield County will have three delegations in the mix for the Colorado high school girls volleyball championships — Glenwood Springs, Roaring Fork and Rifle — as Class 3A and 4A regional assignments were announced on Monday. In the 4A tournament, Glenwood Springs enters as the No. 22 seed,...
Eagle County local Rodney Davis reported missing in Mexico
Longtime Eagle County local Rodney Davis, 73, has been missing for a week after disappearing near Loreto, Mexico, on Tuesday, Oct. 25. Davis, who has lived in the valley since the 1970s, has spent the last 10 winters at a campground called Juncalito Beach, located on the Baja Peninsula, with a group of retirees who regularly camp together.
Understanding Area Median Income and housing
Area Median Income, also referred to as AMI, is a popular buzzword around the creation of workforce housing, but what is it and how does it affect housing in the future?. AMI is decided by income within a specific region and published by the Department of Housing and Urban Development.
Silt seeks to change three parts of its home rule charter via Nov. 8 ballot question
An effort that would continue coordinated elections with Garfield County while still allowing Silt the ability to hold its own elections, if it chooses, is a question going before town voters on the Nov. 8 ballot. According to a Silt news release, local town voters will be asked if they...
Rams march on in Carbondale, down James Irwin 3-0 in second round of 3A playoffs
Roaring Fork had to shake off a sluggish start to its second-round 3A boys Colorado state soccer playoff game Tuesday in Carbondale, but once the Rams found their groove it was business as usual. Playing with head coach Nick Forbes in the “far east stands” observing from White Hill above...
CORE can take step toward methane reduction with big donation
Atlantic Aviation announced a $500,000 donation to the Community Office for Resource Efficiency’s Coal Basin project at a press conference last Friday. The Coal Basin Methane Project is in response to the urgent need to lower greenhouse gas emissions and reduce local pollution, they said. The abandoned coal mines above Redstone in Pitkin County are estimated to vent 9,000 tons of methane yearly. That’s more greenhouse gas emissions than from residential and commercial buildings, transportation, aviation and waste in Pitkin County combined.
