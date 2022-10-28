ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Aspen, CO

Glenwood Springs Post Independent

Lt. Col. Richard Merritt honored at Aspen Elks Lodge

A familiar face in Aspen was the guest of honor at a packed Aspen Elks Lodge earlier this month when more than 150 people attended a celebratory dinner at the Elks Lodge to honor Lt. Col. Dick Merritt (Ret) for his contributions to veterans affairs on the Wester Slope. Merritt...
ASPEN, CO
Glenwood Springs Post Independent

Obituary: Ryan Thomas Derrick Zelenka

His given name means…Little King…good company…people ruler…green. Ryan was born in Glenwood Springs and raised in Silt, CO. His love of life was as big and blue as the sky. He was a grandson, son, brother, nephew, cousin, and friend. Ryan and Lyndee grew up with...
GLENWOOD SPRINGS, CO
Glenwood Springs Post Independent

The trouble with co-existing: How a bad food year causes human bear conflicts to increase

Most of the brightly-colored leaves in the high country have fallen off the trees and blanketed Aspen’s streets and sidewalks, signaling a change of seasons. With winter looming, black bears are desperately bingeing on anything they can find — from the last of the berries to trash in neighborhood dumpsters — to fuel themselves for long months of winter dormancy.
ASPEN, CO
Glenwood Springs Post Independent

Wednesday letters: More pre-election thoughts from readers

Editor’s note: Any remaining election-related letters to the editor must be submitted by noon Wednesday, Nov. 2 to be considered for pre-election publication. No election letters will be printed or published online after Friday, Nov. 4. Please see our letters policy for instructions to submit letters. Moller is ready.
GARFIELD COUNTY, CO
Glenwood Springs Post Independent

Glenwood Springs supports overturning Uinta Basin Railway decision

Glenwood Springs has joined other area municipalities and counties in filing an amicus brief in support of overturning the Uinta Basin Railway decision, according to a city press release. “If allowed to stand, this increase in oil train traffic would have devastating impacts to Glenwood Springs and other communities along...
GLENWOOD SPRINGS, CO
Glenwood Springs Post Independent

Eagle County local Rodney Davis reported missing in Mexico

Longtime Eagle County local Rodney Davis, 73, has been missing for a week after disappearing near Loreto, Mexico, on Tuesday, Oct. 25. Davis, who has lived in the valley since the 1970s, has spent the last 10 winters at a campground called ​​Juncalito Beach, located on the Baja Peninsula, with a group of retirees who regularly camp together.
EAGLE COUNTY, CO
Glenwood Springs Post Independent

Understanding Area Median Income and housing

Area Median Income, also referred to as AMI, is a popular buzzword around the creation of workforce housing, but what is it and how does it affect housing in the future?. AMI is decided by income within a specific region and published by the Department of Housing and Urban Development.
GLENWOOD SPRINGS, CO
Glenwood Springs Post Independent

Silt seeks to change three parts of its home rule charter via Nov. 8 ballot question

An effort that would continue coordinated elections with Garfield County while still allowing Silt the ability to hold its own elections, if it chooses, is a question going before town voters on the Nov. 8 ballot. According to a Silt news release, local town voters will be asked if they...
Glenwood Springs Post Independent

CORE can take step toward methane reduction with big donation

Atlantic Aviation announced a $500,000 donation to the Community Office for Resource Efficiency’s Coal Basin project at a press conference last Friday. The Coal Basin Methane Project is in response to the urgent need to lower greenhouse gas emissions and reduce local pollution, they said. The abandoned coal mines above Redstone in Pitkin County are estimated to vent 9,000 tons of methane yearly. That’s more greenhouse gas emissions than from residential and commercial buildings, transportation, aviation and waste in Pitkin County combined.
PITKIN COUNTY, CO

