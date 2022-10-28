Read full article on original website
England's Chilwell hurts hamstring, big doubt for World Cup
LONDON (AP) — England might have lost another full back to injury ahead of the World Cup after Ben Chilwell hurt his hamstring playing for Chelsea in the Champions League on Wednesday. Chilwell, who was likely fighting for the left-back spot with Luke Shaw, covered his face with his...
World Cup Countdown Photo Gallery
DOHA, Qatar (AP) — Finally, Qatar’s moment has arrived. In a few weeks, the tiny emirate jutting out into the Persian Gulf will welcome the world when it hosts the biggest sporting event to ever be staged in the Arab region. Soccer’s World Cup is coming, and with it so much scrutiny but also plenty of intrigue.
South Korea star Son needs facial surgery ahead of World Cup
LONDON (AP) — South Korea captain Son Heung-min will undergo surgery on a facial injury, jeopardizing his availability for the World Cup in Qatar. Son, one of Asian soccer's most high-profile players, was helped off the field during the first half of Tottenham's Champions League match at Marseille on Tuesday after taking a shoulder to the face.
Danish soccer gives cash per goal for migrant labor in Qatar
COPENHAGEN, Denmark (AP) — Thousands of goals scored in Danish soccer in November will raise money for migrant workers who helped build World Cup projects in Qatar, Denmark’s soccer federation said on Monday. It is the latest show of support for workers in Qatar from Denmark, whose national...
Sterling ends goal drought, Chelsea beats Dinamo Zagreb 2-1
LONDON (AP) — Raheem Sterling ended his goal drought that was approaching two months to help Chelsea wrap up its group-stage campaign in the Champions League with a 2-1 win over Dinamo Zagreb, whose involvement in European competition this season ended Wednesday. The England forward has played in a...
Mbappé's memorable plays not enough for PSG to win group
TURIN, Italy (AP) — If Kylian Mbappé keeps this up, he might be unstoppable at the upcoming World Cup in Qatar. Mbappé’s power and strength were on full display when he shook off a defender tugging desperately on his shirt to score a memorable goal in the Champions League on Wednesday.
