ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fresno, CA

Free Wi-Fi access for thousands in southwest Fresno thanks to Comcast donation

ABC30 Central Valley
ABC30 Central Valley
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2T8jOY_0ipUUtAX00

Two-hundred students in southwest Fresno were surprised with free laptops.

A new "Lift Zone" has also been created at Saint Rest Baptist Church.

That's Comcast's name for a community Wi-Fi center it has developed across the nation in an effort to bridge a gap in the local digital divide.

Pastor, DJ Criner, calls the Comcast donation a historic moment for his community.

"Comcast has allowed residents that over the course of years, have felt like they don't matter, that they and their lives, their job and education is just as relevant as any other side of town," says Pastor Criner.

Jessica Criner has three children who received a free laptop.

She recalls the digital difficulties she and many encountered during the pandemic.

"We would actually have kids sitting on our front lawn in front of the church trying to connect to Wi-Fi so that they can get their work done, so that was so heartbreaking because they did not have internet access at home," recalls Jessica.

The partnership between Comcast and this church means thousands of households will now have access to Wi-Fi.

"Our prayer is that the students who were able to come today see a community that cares, an organization that cares, a church that cares, but more than that, a community that says that they matter, their education matters, their future matters and there is hope," Pastor Criner mentions.

Comcast has sponsored 150 Wi-Fi centers like this across California.

Sixteen of those are in Fresno County.

Broderick Johnson is Comcast's Executive Vice President of Public Policy and Digital Equity.

He says, "In Fresno, the gaps, the disparities exist and they have existed, so we are looking for every opportunity we can to help close the divide. Fresno is a special place with special families and special children."

In addition to this donation, Comcast also granted $200,000 to BitWise in Fresno.

The money will help expand their apprenticeship program, which helps bridge a gap between learning and working in tech.

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
thesungazette.com

Residents voice thoughts, concerns over future housing in Visalia

VISALIA – As the city works to meet state mandates to bringing affordable housing to Visalia, city staff looked toward the community to understand resident expectations. On Oct. 26, the city of Visalia held its first virtual workshop on updates to the city’s housing and general plan for the housing element, a state-mandated policy addressing housing issues in California. The workshop was hosted by the city’s community development director Ryan Lester, who conducted a community poll among participants so the city can better understand the community’s experience with housing in Visalia and take steps to improve it.
VISALIA, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Fresno Police gives gun locks to Valley Children’s

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The Fresno Police Department has made its latest effort to prevent accidental deaths, and injuries, to children who gain access to weapons that aren’t properly stored. Tuesday, the department provided 300 free gun locks to Valley Children’s Hospital. Firearm injury is the top cause of death in children and teens around […]
FRESNO, CA
GV Wire

Buying a Starter Home Is Now a Myth for Most Fresno Renters

The average Fresno renter household would need 52% more in annual income to buy a so-called starter home, according to the real estate website Point2. Fresno renters have an average annual household income of $34,357. To afford a starter home, they would have to earn $72,117 a year. Point2 says...
FRESNO, CA
thesungazette.com

Reyes’ spread the ‘dilla’ brand beyond the Valley, California

VISALIA – Quesadilla lovers across the country should be excited as Quesadilla Gorilla begins their journey of spreading peace love and dillas throughout the states one store at a time. The locally loved Quesadilla Gorilla has officially announced they launched their franchise program. They are looking to expand in...
VISALIA, CA
thesungazette.com

Texas Roadhouse brings texas-sized job opportunities to Visalia

VISALIA – Business continues to grow in Tulare County’s most populated city, bringing job opportunities and potential to lessen unemployment in the county, which has gone up since it hit an all-time low in spring. One of the newest additions to Visalia’s growing supply of businesses, an American...
VISALIA, CA
kingsriverlife.com

Lost in the Fog: The Hooded Phantom of Ave. 15

As the nights lengthen and the falling leaves unleash the fiery hues of autumn, the world darkens as the veil between realms grows thin. The cold, damp air thickens to an icy mist, blanketing the Central Valley in otherworldly fog. Do spirits really roam the deserted country roads as the...
MADERA COUNTY, CA
KMPH.com

2 women attacked with knife, suspect wanted in Visalia

VISALIA, Calif. (FOX26) — A suspect is now wanted after two women were attacked with a knife early Wednesday morning in Visalia. Visalia Police officers were called out to the 5400 block of west Vassar around 1:08 a.m. for calls for help. When officers arrived, they say they found...
VISALIA, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Man stabbed in central Fresno, police say

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A man in a wheelchair was stabbed after a confrontation in central Fresno, according to the Fresno Police Department. Police say the victim got into a confrontation with another man and was stabbed multiple times. The victim went to an ATM which was well lit for help. The victim was taken […]
FRESNO, CA
actionnews5.com

Woman gives birth in the middle of sold-out concert

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) - A new mother from California has an interesting birth story to tell after her baby girl made her entrance at a sold-out concert. The sold-out crowd at Karol G’s concert Tuesday night in Fresno, California, got just a little bigger when baby Anahi decided to make her entrance to the world. She was born weighing 6 pounds, 3 ounces.
FRESNO, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Car crashes into house in southeast Fresno, police say

FRESNO, Calif. (KGPE/KSEE) – A car crashed into a house early Monday morning in southeast Fresno, according to the Fresno Police Department. Police say a car was going eastbound on Butler Avenue around 3:00 a.m. Officers say it hit a light post and ended up crashing into a house near Chance and Butler avenues. According […]
FRESNO, CA
YourCentralValley.com

DOJ: Man sentenced for plan to sell fentanyl pills in Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A man was sentenced to prison time for planning to sell fentanyl with his brother, according to the U.S. Department of Justice. On Monday, officials said 20-year-old Isaiah Garcia was sentenced to five years in prison for conspiring to distribute over 40 grams of fentanyl. Between October and December 2020, investigators […]
FRESNO, CA
ABC30 Central Valley

ABC30 Central Valley

Fresno, CA
58K+
Followers
11K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

ABC30 Action News brings you breaking news, weather, exclusives and original programs from Central California.

 https://www.abc30.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy