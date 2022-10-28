ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tucsonans witness Falcon 9 launch

By Marcos Icahuate
KGUN 9 Tucson News
KGUN 9 Tucson News
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=00RwJ6_0ipUUkTE00

SpaceX has launched Starlink satellites which will land on a ship at sea.

On Thursday night, a Falcon 9 rocket lifted off from California's Vandenberg Space Force Base and launched 53 Starlink satellites.

It was launched at 6:14 p.m. and the rocket was witnessed by locals who shared their pictures and videos.

The rocket will land on a ship in the Pacific Ocean, while its satellites will orbit Earth.

You can share your photos and videos to: share@kgun9.com

Please include your name, along with permission to use your photo/ video for use online and on air.

——-
Marcos Icahuate is a digital content producer for KGUN 9 .
Marcos joined the KGUN team in September 2022. He previously worked on digital content in Southern California's Imperial County where he was raised. Share your story ideas and important issues with Marcos by emailing marcos.icahuate@kgun9.com .

