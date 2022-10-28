ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tustin, CA

Comments / 14

Caron Vasquez
5d ago

She met someone on line and probably in danger! Parents beware talk to your children this is crazy! No child should leave with a strangers but truth is they do!!! I’m praying she comes home safe definitely. 🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏

2urbangirls.com

Authorities ID teen fatally shot in Hawaiian Gardens

HAWAIIAN GARDENS, Calif. – Authorities Wednesday identified a young man who was fatally shot in Hawaiian Gardens. The shooting was reported about 7:40 p.m. Monday in the 21900 block of Arline Avenue, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department. Seth Laning, 18, of Cypress, died at the...
HAWAIIAN GARDENS, CA
dailytitan.com

Five ramen spots in Orange County to check out

The powerful duo creamy broth and chewy noodles is a comfort meal that encapsulates a warm hug on days when you need it the most. Ramen is a traditional Japanese dish loved by many served in a flavorful broth with thick or thin noodles adorned in toppings, such as a slice of pork, a soft-boiled egg and scallions.
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
newsantaana.com

A fire broke out at an apartment complex in Santa Ana tonight

911 callers reported smoke alarms sounding and fire at a multi-unit residential complex at the 700 block of S. Euclid in Santa Ana tonight at at 6:40 p.m. Which Santa Ana City Council candidates will you vote for this November?. OCFA and Fountain Valley Firefighters arrived to find flames at...
SANTA ANA, CA
foxla.com

High school student killed at Bloomington Halloween party

RANCHO CUCAMONGA, Calif. - A high school sophomore was shot and killed at a Halloween party in Bloomington in San Bernardino County Monday night, according to school officials. Robert Plyley, 15, a sophomore at Alta Loma High School in Rancho Cucamonga, was shot and killed on Halloween night at a...
BLOOMINGTON, CA
2urbangirls.com

Body found on Orange County freeway

HUNTINGTON BEACH, Calif. – A body was found Monday morning in a lane of the San Diego (405) Freeway in Huntington Beach. The discovery was made just before 3 a.m. on the southbound San Diego Freeway just south of Beach Boulevard, according to the California Highway Patrol. A witness...
HUNTINGTON BEACH, CA
KTLA

Inglewood man gets life sentence for murdering teen girl he met online

A Los Angeles County man was sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole after admitting that he raped and killed a 13-year-old girl he met online, then set her body on fire. Armando Cruz, of Inglewood, accepted an agreement to plead guilty to murder, rape, kidnapping and other charges in exchange for […]
INGLEWOOD, CA
newsantaana.com

An elderly man with dementia is missing in Costa Mesa

CRITICAL MISSING PERSON: Richard Heiserman (75) Mr. Heiserman was last seen wearing a black cowboy hat, Led Zeppelin t-shirt, blue jeans, and a black cowboy hat. He has dementia and high blood pressure and requires medication. Who will you vote for in the OC 2nd Supervisorial District?. Mr. Heiserman was...
COSTA MESA, CA
2urbangirls.com

Seven injured in Orange County crash

IRVINE, Calif. – Two vehicles collided in an Irvine intersection injuring seven people and trapping multiple occupants, authorities said Monday. The crash was reported at 7:52 p.m. Sunday at Irvine Boulevard and Modjeska, according to the Orange County Fire Authority. Firefighters used hydraulic tools to free patients from one...
IRVINE, CA
newsantaana.com

The OCTA has invested more than $1B on Orange County streets

ORANGE – Through Measure M, the Orange County Transportation Authority has invested more than $1 billion in Orange County streets and roads since it went into effect in 2011, helping move people more safely and efficiently throughout the county. That major milestone was recently highlighted for the OCTA Board...
foodcontessa.com

In California, Four People Were Kidnapped, Including a Teen Girl and a Baby

WESTMINSTER, Calif. – Two people are in custody after police say they took four people, including a teen girl and a baby of 6 months, from Southern California last week. According to the Westminster Police Department, officers found the 14-year-old girl and the baby safe and sound in a Costa Mesa hotel room early Thursday morning. This was after the two adults who had also been taken were able to get away and call 911.
WESTMINSTER, CA
orangecountytribune.com

Missing senior male is sought

A 60-year-old man residing in a senior living facility in Stanton has been reported missing. According to the Orange County Sheriff’s Department – which provides police services to Stanton – Steven Thompson left the facility “at an unknown time” on Sunday traveling in “an unknown direction.”
STANTON, CA
signalscv.com

6-year-old girl wandering Newhall, mother arrested

A Newhall mother was arrested Monday evening after a 6-year-old girl was found wandering Newhall Avenue, Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department officials said. According to Deputy Natalie Arriaga, spokeswoman for the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station, deputies responded to a call at about 2 p.m. regarding a “found person” in Newhall.
SANTA CLARITA, CA
HeySoCal

Woman killed in Long Beach shooting; suspect in custody

A 47-year-old man was in custody Monday for allegedly fatally shooting a 36-year-old woman he had been dating in Long Beach. Long Beach Police Department officers were called about 7:50 a.m. to the 700 block of East Wardlow Road, near the San Diego (405) Freeway, on reports of a woman bleeding in a vehicle, and they found Adriana Silva of Paramount in the area suffering from a gunshot wound to her upper body, according to the LBPD.
LONG BEACH, CA

