Read full article on original website
Caron Vasquez
5d ago
She met someone on line and probably in danger! Parents beware talk to your children this is crazy! No child should leave with a strangers but truth is they do!!! I’m praying she comes home safe definitely. 🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏
Reply(7)
2
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Great Burger Places in CaliforniaAlina AndrasCalifornia State
Melva Davis Academy students build roller coasters for UCR competitionThe HD PostVictorville, CA
Eastvale, CA real estate market updateSuzy Valentin RealtorEastvale, CA
Lake Elsinore, CA real estate market updateSuzy Valentin RealtorLake Elsinore, CA
Corona, CA real estate market updateSuzy Valentin RealtorCorona, CA
Related
2urbangirls.com
Authorities ID teen fatally shot in Hawaiian Gardens
HAWAIIAN GARDENS, Calif. – Authorities Wednesday identified a young man who was fatally shot in Hawaiian Gardens. The shooting was reported about 7:40 p.m. Monday in the 21900 block of Arline Avenue, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department. Seth Laning, 18, of Cypress, died at the...
Truck smashes through glass storefront in robbery of 4 scooters from Orange County shop
Robbers rammed a truck through the doors of an Orange County shop, stepping through the wreckage to make off with a handful of scooters.
dailytitan.com
Five ramen spots in Orange County to check out
The powerful duo creamy broth and chewy noodles is a comfort meal that encapsulates a warm hug on days when you need it the most. Ramen is a traditional Japanese dish loved by many served in a flavorful broth with thick or thin noodles adorned in toppings, such as a slice of pork, a soft-boiled egg and scallions.
newsantaana.com
A fire broke out at an apartment complex in Santa Ana tonight
911 callers reported smoke alarms sounding and fire at a multi-unit residential complex at the 700 block of S. Euclid in Santa Ana tonight at at 6:40 p.m. Which Santa Ana City Council candidates will you vote for this November?. OCFA and Fountain Valley Firefighters arrived to find flames at...
newsantaana.com
Smash and grab robbers rammed a truck through the front door of an O.C. scooter store
Smash and grab robbers were able to steal several scooters at an Orange County store by ramming a truck through the front doors. The robbery happened early on Tuesday at OC Pro Scooters in Laguna Niguel, before they opened that day. Will you still vote for Sarmiento even though his...
foxla.com
High school student killed at Bloomington Halloween party
RANCHO CUCAMONGA, Calif. - A high school sophomore was shot and killed at a Halloween party in Bloomington in San Bernardino County Monday night, according to school officials. Robert Plyley, 15, a sophomore at Alta Loma High School in Rancho Cucamonga, was shot and killed on Halloween night at a...
2urbangirls.com
Body found on Orange County freeway
HUNTINGTON BEACH, Calif. – A body was found Monday morning in a lane of the San Diego (405) Freeway in Huntington Beach. The discovery was made just before 3 a.m. on the southbound San Diego Freeway just south of Beach Boulevard, according to the California Highway Patrol. A witness...
Inglewood man gets life sentence for murdering teen girl he met online
A Los Angeles County man was sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole after admitting that he raped and killed a 13-year-old girl he met online, then set her body on fire. Armando Cruz, of Inglewood, accepted an agreement to plead guilty to murder, rape, kidnapping and other charges in exchange for […]
newsantaana.com
An elderly man with dementia is missing in Costa Mesa
CRITICAL MISSING PERSON: Richard Heiserman (75) Mr. Heiserman was last seen wearing a black cowboy hat, Led Zeppelin t-shirt, blue jeans, and a black cowboy hat. He has dementia and high blood pressure and requires medication. Who will you vote for in the OC 2nd Supervisorial District?. Mr. Heiserman was...
2urbangirls.com
Seven injured in Orange County crash
IRVINE, Calif. – Two vehicles collided in an Irvine intersection injuring seven people and trapping multiple occupants, authorities said Monday. The crash was reported at 7:52 p.m. Sunday at Irvine Boulevard and Modjeska, according to the Orange County Fire Authority. Firefighters used hydraulic tools to free patients from one...
Dognappers steal service dog from Long Beach woman with disability
Dognappers stole a Long Beach woman's dog that was being trained to be her service animal.
2-year-old Girl Dead In A Motor Vehicle Accident In Irvine (Irvine, CA)
The Irvine Police Department reported a motor vehicle accident on Thursday night. The accident occurred at the Cross Creek Apartments on Creek Road. It was reported to the officials at 8.05 p.m.
Body Found on San Diego Freeway in Huntington Beach
A body was found Monday morning in a lane of the San Diego (405) Freeway in Huntington Beach.
newsantaana.com
The OCTA has invested more than $1B on Orange County streets
ORANGE – Through Measure M, the Orange County Transportation Authority has invested more than $1 billion in Orange County streets and roads since it went into effect in 2011, helping move people more safely and efficiently throughout the county. That major milestone was recently highlighted for the OCTA Board...
2 killed, 1 injured in fiery crash on Mulholland Drive in Woodland Hills
Two people were killed in a fiery crash between two vehicles on Mulholland Drive in Woodland Hills Tuesday night, officials say.
foodcontessa.com
In California, Four People Were Kidnapped, Including a Teen Girl and a Baby
WESTMINSTER, Calif. – Two people are in custody after police say they took four people, including a teen girl and a baby of 6 months, from Southern California last week. According to the Westminster Police Department, officers found the 14-year-old girl and the baby safe and sound in a Costa Mesa hotel room early Thursday morning. This was after the two adults who had also been taken were able to get away and call 911.
Speeding Truck Slams into Pole Killing 1 in Chatsworth
Chatsworth, Los Angeles, CA: One person was killed in a single-vehicle crash into a pole that split the vehicle in half early Tuesday morning, Nov. 1, in the Chatsworth neighborhood of Los Angeles. Los Angeles City Fire Department and the Los Angeles Police Department responded to reports of a traffic...
orangecountytribune.com
Missing senior male is sought
A 60-year-old man residing in a senior living facility in Stanton has been reported missing. According to the Orange County Sheriff’s Department – which provides police services to Stanton – Steven Thompson left the facility “at an unknown time” on Sunday traveling in “an unknown direction.”
signalscv.com
6-year-old girl wandering Newhall, mother arrested
A Newhall mother was arrested Monday evening after a 6-year-old girl was found wandering Newhall Avenue, Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department officials said. According to Deputy Natalie Arriaga, spokeswoman for the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station, deputies responded to a call at about 2 p.m. regarding a “found person” in Newhall.
Woman killed in Long Beach shooting; suspect in custody
A 47-year-old man was in custody Monday for allegedly fatally shooting a 36-year-old woman he had been dating in Long Beach. Long Beach Police Department officers were called about 7:50 a.m. to the 700 block of East Wardlow Road, near the San Diego (405) Freeway, on reports of a woman bleeding in a vehicle, and they found Adriana Silva of Paramount in the area suffering from a gunshot wound to her upper body, according to the LBPD.
Comments / 14