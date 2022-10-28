WESTMINSTER, Calif. – Two people are in custody after police say they took four people, including a teen girl and a baby of 6 months, from Southern California last week. According to the Westminster Police Department, officers found the 14-year-old girl and the baby safe and sound in a Costa Mesa hotel room early Thursday morning. This was after the two adults who had also been taken were able to get away and call 911.

WESTMINSTER, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO