SpaceX rocket launch seen across the Valley sky

Related
CNBC
This 31-year-old spent $2,300 on an acre of Arizona land—less than a decade later, it's worth $15,000
When Louis Herron spent $2,333 on an acre of land in 2013, he knew was getting a good deal. But he never predicted the property in Flagstaff, Arizona, a 30-minute drive from the Grand Canyon, would become over six times more valuable in less than a decade. Now the acre, which currently hosts two tiny homes, is worth up to $15,000, according to an appraiser estimate reviewed by CNBC Make It.
Hundreds of Valley homes will have their water cut off at years end. So far, their only solution has restrictive caveats
SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. — Residents of an East Valley rural community have been dealing with an impending water crisis for nearly a year. Last November, the city of Scottsdale sent a letter to residents that said the City would be cutting off water hauling services, the main way hundreds of the area's homes get water, at the end of 2022.
Builder
The Howard Hughes Corp. Breaks Ground on 37,000-Acre Master Plan in Phoenix
In Phoenix’s West Valley, The Howard Hughes Corp. has broken ground on a 37,000-acre mixed-use master-planned community, Teravalis. Projected to include 100,000 homes and 55 million square feet of commercial development, the community previously known as Douglas Ranch will address the housing demand in the rapidly growing metro area.
ABC15 Arizona
18K+
Followers
2K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT
Read the latest Phoenix, Arizona news and weather from ABC15 Arizona, updated throughout the day.https://www.abc15.com/
Comments / 0