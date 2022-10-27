Read full article on original website
Related
Elon Musk dissolves Twitter’s board of directors, brings in Tesla employees to review code
Elon Musk has been at the helm of Twitter for less than a week and he’s already made several major changes to the company’s structure. Musk dissolved Twitter’s board of directors, BBC News reported. The board was dissolved on Thursday, but news of it came on Monday...
fintechnexus.com
Mexican fintech Solvento raises $5 million to expand innovation in transport industry
Solvento, a Mexican fintech focused on financing small and large transport companies and a pioneer in this sector in Mexico, recently announced a $5 million seed investment. U.S. fund Ironspring Ventures led the round, in which Quona Capital, Proeza Ventures, Dynamo Ventures, Zenda Capital, Susa Ventures, 9yards Capital, and Supply Chain Collective participated.
fintechnexus.com
LatAm unicorn Nubank to launch its own cryptocurrency in 2023
LatAm’s biggest digital banking startup, Nubank, recently announced the launch of its first cryptocurrency, Nucoin. With the focus on increasing the engagement of the fintech’s user community, the new product will expand the company’s internal rewards program. Nucoin will be accessible to the bank’s more than 70...
fintechnexus.com
Marqeta on the launch of banking as a service
LAS VEGAS, Nev. — Jason Gardner, founder and CEO of Marqeta took to the main stage at Money 20/20 last week to announce the launch of banking as a service by Marqeta. He said that the custom card company was providing fintech as a service before fintech was a word and now helps build banking services across 40 countries.
fintechnexus.com
Plaid sheds light on fintech’s trajectory in the face of economic challenges
The global economy has faced many challenges over the past few years, and this looks set to continue. However, with skyrocketing valuations and booming figures in 2021, fintech seemed like it weathered a lot of the storm. Assessing the behavior of consumers as they have been thrust into digital adoption...
Comments / 0