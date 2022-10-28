ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Egg Harbor City, NJ

Boys Soccer: South Jersey, Group 4 semifinals roundup for Nov. 2

Jackson Bialy and Brandon Michael scored one goal for second-seeded Cherokee in its 2-1 overtime win over sixth-seeded Toms River North in Marlton. Miguel Graterol dished out two assists in the victory and Cole Kurzawa and Logan Gebhart recorded three saves each in net. Anthony Ruggiero netted the goal for Toms River North.
TOMS RIVER, NJ
Boys soccer: St. Benedict’s tops Pennington in Prep A final

St. Benedict’s claimed the Prep A championship after a 2-0 win over Pennington in Newark, its 33rd title in the tournament in school history. Lewis Campbell and Martin Plgarin had a goal apiece for St. Benedict’s (17-0), which outscored opponents 77-2 and won its 87th straight game and earned its 15th shutout of the campaign.
PENNINGTON, NJ
South Jersey Times football picks, Week 10

When the Paulsboro football team opened this season with three straight losses, its worst start since 1974, it seemed highly unlikely at the time that the Red Raiders would find their way back to the sectional semifinals for the eighth year in a row. The fact that they have is...
PAULSBORO, NJ
Girls soccer: North Jersey Non-Public A quarterfinals roundup, Nov. 1

Georgia Christos scored two goals as second-seeded Oak Knoll defeated 10th-seeded Newark Academy in the quarterfinals of the North Jersey Non-Public A girls soccer State Tournament, in Summit. Assists from Olivia Snyder and Riley Cross helped Oak Knoll (17-1-1) move on to the semifinals. Newark academy finishes the season at...
NEWARK, NJ
Central, Group 2 football semifinals preview: Is there a rematch in the making?

The first step toward handing out New Jersey state public school football championships occurred last week with quarterfinal games. This week, we move on to 40 NJSIAA Rothman/Orthopaedics sectional semifinals around the state, and NJ.com will break down every single game.We take a look at the road to the semifinals for all 80 teams, the difference makers in every game and what each side needs to do to find itself playing in the final a week from now.
NEW JERSEY STATE
North 1, Group 1 football semifinals preview: Tricky matchups await top seeds

The first step towards handing out New Jersey state public school football championships occurred last week with quarterfinal games. This week, we move on to 40 sectional semifinals around the state, and NJ.com will break down every single game.We take a look at the road to the semifinals for all 80 teams, the difference makers in every game and what each side needs to do to find itself playing in the final a week from now.
NEW JERSEY STATE
What towns are in Central Jersey? | Opinion

Note: This is a copy of our weekly Wednesday a.m. Opinion newsletter, which points out the most popular editorials and op-eds of the past week. Click HERE to sign up and never miss a week!. Of course, there’s a Central New Jersey. That issue has been resolved. The issue...
NEW JERSEY STATE
10-seed Allentown upsets 2-seed Hopewell Valley on penalty kicks in CJ3 quarterfinal

Cade Maglione and Adam Kotby made Allentown’s first two penalty shots and goalie Aarya Patel made three diving stops in fending off all four of Hopewell Valley’s attempts as the 10-seed Redbirds dispatched the defending sectional champion Bulldogs in the quarterfinals of the Central Jersey, Group 3 Tournament Monday evening in Pennington after battling to a 0-0 tie.
ALLENTOWN, NJ
N.J. high school marching band photos: See 51 bands from across the state!

For the last two months, NJ.com photographers have reached all corners of New Jersey to highlight the state’s most exciting and tireless high school marching bands. Now, as the season is winding down and many bands are in competition mode, here’s a roundup of all the terrific programs we’ve photographed so far, sorted by region: North, Central and South.
NEW JERSEY STATE
N.J. dispensary kicks off sales of adult legal weed

The dispensary owned by Curaleaf in Bordentown Township began adult weed sales on Tuesday, becoming the 20th store in New Jersey to sell legalized recreational adult marijuana. The company officially announced the launch of adult weed sales in Bordentown and other details of the launch in a press release on...
BORDENTOWN, NJ
Stop pumping sand to ‘replenish’ N.J. beaches | Letters

New Jersey has developed a comprehensive strategy for dealing with climate change, spelling out extensive methods to improve our resiliency. Yet, when it comes to addressing the most vulnerable area — the Atlantic coast — the only “bright idea” offered is to pump more sand ever higher on our beaches.
Spotlight on N.J. cannabis businesses: Pure Genesis

With the legalization of cannabis and billions of dollars to be made here, state legislation made promises to allow local New Jerseyans an opportunity to make it in the market with an eye towards economic justice. More than 500 licenses have been awarded to local businesses, and hundreds more should be approved in the coming months.
