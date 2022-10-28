Read full article on original website
Christine
5d ago
I love how red in the face in got when the reporters were asking about Missouri’s non gun laws, especially that the mentally ill can buy any gun in our state, no red flag laws, no permits needed……AR-15’s for everyone in our state!
7
Tony Bragg
5d ago
Then we need to arm the teachers. Have them get properly trained and qualified and pay them extra to be armed defenders of our children!
9
Xindi Insectoid
5d ago
"No laws will stop this" Says Man Who Has Actively Stopped Any Laws Stopping This From Being Passed
14
Related
Has stark polarization between Missouri Republicans and Democrats led to detente?
The year was 1990. St. Louis County Executive H.C. Milford, a Republican and kindly insurance broker who rose to power when his predecessor Gene McNary received a federal appointment, was seeking election to a full term against a hard-charging three-term county prosecutor named George “Buzz” Westfall. Milford, an accidental county executive who was, by all […] The post Has stark polarization between Missouri Republicans and Democrats led to detente? appeared first on Missouri Independent.
Medical marijuana firms lead donors for recreational marijuana campaigns in Missouri and elsewhere
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — The call went out from leaders in the medical marijuana industry: Money was needed for a Missouri ballot initiative to legalize recreational cannabis for adults. Their colleagues responded. Marijuana farms, manufacturers and retailers provided millions of dollars that footed a petition drive to put the...
St. Louis Mayor Tishaura Jones announces opposition to Missouri marijuana amendment
In a move highlighting a growing divide among Black leaders and organizations in Missouri over a push to legalize marijuana, St. Louis Mayor Tishaura Jones on Tuesday announced she would oppose the measure appearing on the Nov. 8 ballot as Amendment 3. While she supports legalization, Jones said she doesn’t support etching what she believes […] The post St. Louis Mayor Tishaura Jones announces opposition to Missouri marijuana amendment appeared first on Missouri Independent.
Kevin Johnson Has Grappled With His Guilt for 17 Years -- But He Doesn't Want to Die
He killed a Kirkwood cop in 2005. Now a grandfather, he's opening up to a journalist for the first time
northwestmoinfo.com
Political Science Professor Expects November 2022 Midterms to be “Ho-Hum” in Missouri
(MISSOURINET) – Voters across the country are getting ready to cast ballots in next week’s mid-term elections. While there are many exciting races in various parts of the country, here in Missouri it’s looking like more of a snooze-fest, according to Doctor Terry Smith, political science professor at Columbia College:
Abortion debate divides Wagner, Gunby in race for Congress
ST. LOUIS, Missouri — More than one in five Missouri voters ranked "protecting abortion rights" as the top issue on their minds as the 2022 midterms approach. The Missouri Scout reported the findings in a new poll, with 21% of Missouri voters listing abortion access as their most important issue. The topic trails close behind inflation, which registered as the top issue with 22% of voters in surveyed in the poll.
Missouri doesn’t have a red flag law, renewed legislation aims to change that
As the investigation continues into Monday's school shooting in St. Louis and how the gunman reacquired a weapon used in it, St. Louis police say officers lacked the authority to temporarily seize the gun because the state of Missouri does not have a red flag law in place.
State says feds initiated investigation of Missouri hospital that denied emergency abortion
The federal government, not state political leaders, initiated an investigation of the care Freeman Health Services in Joplin provided after a denying a woman an emergency abortion, a Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services spokeswoman said Monday. On Aug. 2, Mylissa Farmer came to the emergency room at Freeman Health after her water broke […] The post State says feds initiated investigation of Missouri hospital that denied emergency abortion appeared first on Missouri Independent.
New FOX 2/Emerson poll has Schmitt retaining lead in Missouri Senate race
The latest FOX4/Emerson College/The Hill poll shows a double digit lead between Republican Senate candidate Eric Schmitt and Democrat Trudy Busch Valentine.
A website says a College in Missouri is Not Worth Attending
If you are a high school upperclassman you have to start thinking about where you want to continue your education. And according to a financial website, there is one college in Missouri that isn't worth attending, here are the details... According to the financial website called earnspendlive.com, Harris-Stowe State University...
St. Louis brewery is accused of giving manager tips, violating labor laws
ST. LOUIS — The U.S. Department of Labor is accusing St. Louis brewery Rockwell Beer Co. of violating federal labor standards due to a practice of allowing a salaried employee to collect tips. The Labor Department’s suit, filed Sunday in the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of...
Take a look inside Planned Parenthood's 1st mobile abortion clinic
ILLINOIS, USA — Abortion services on wheels. That's the latest effort by Planned Parenthood, in a post-Roe world. The agency will launch its first mobile abortion clinic by the end of the year. Planned Parenthood announced the plans a month ago. But we are told the idea began when...
abc17news.com
State panel recommends three-year suspension for former Boone County prosecutor
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KMIZ) - A legal ethics panel asked that a former assistant Boone County prosecutor be suspended for three years. The Disciplinary Hearing Panel wrote on Oct. 26 that Morley Swingle should be banned from practicing law in Missouri indefinitely, with the earliest chance at applying for reinstatement coming in three years.
kttn.com
Missouri Department of Conservation reports Missouri hunters took eight black bears this season
The Missouri Department of Conservation reports that Missouri hunters harvested eight black bears during the 2022 bear-hunting season, Oct. 17–26. More than 5,880 hunters applied during May for 400 permits for the season with the maximum total harvest being 40 bears. Of the 400 hunters selected through a random drawing of all applicants, 350 hunters purchased permits for the season.
KFVS12
Missouri lakes restocked with fish
Graves County Sheriff files formal complain against recovery works. Will Illinois mandate the COVID-19 vaccine for school children?. Cape Girardeau church hands out free food, clothes. Updated: 6 hours ago. |. Two Cape Girardeau organizations are partnering to help provide food and clothes to those in need.
Missouri Amendment 1 Explainer
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – As the midterm election is just eight days away, KOLR10 is explaining both sides of ballot issues. Missouri Amendment One looks at expanding the state treasurer’s investment options. The House and Senate unanimously voted to put Amendment One on the ballot, with only one representative opposing. “Do you want to amend the […]
Recreational marijuana opposition grows ahead of Missouri election
More organizations are speaking out against Amendment Three less than two weeks until the November election.
America’s ‘Little Grand Canyon’ located in Missouri
Grand Gulf State Park in the Missouri Ozarks is staking claim to the nickname "America's Little Grand Canyon."
police1.com
St. Louis school shooter had kill list, aimed to become ‘deadliest shooter in history’
ST. LOUIS — The teen who carried out the fatal shootings Monday at a St. Louis high school had a list of names of people he planned to target, wanted to be the deadliest school shooter in U.S. history and had planned his assault for weeks, he wrote in a notebook that police found in his car after the attack.
Which Missouri judges could be retained? 52 up for new terms
Judges up for retention in the Nov. 8 election include those representing the Supreme Court of Missouri, five circuit courts and three courts of appeals districts.
