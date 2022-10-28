ST. LOUIS, Missouri — More than one in five Missouri voters ranked "protecting abortion rights" as the top issue on their minds as the 2022 midterms approach. The Missouri Scout reported the findings in a new poll, with 21% of Missouri voters listing abortion access as their most important issue. The topic trails close behind inflation, which registered as the top issue with 22% of voters in surveyed in the poll.

