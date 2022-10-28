Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Halloween House of Horror - Fatal Stabbing in BronxBronxVoiceBronx, NY
Amazon takes over The Bronx: The world's largest retailer leases another warehouse in the boroughWelcome2TheBronxBronx, NY
High-End Stickup Artists Rob Almost $90 Grand in Jewelry in 1 NightBronxVoiceBronx, NY
Two NJ Men Recognized for Contributions Towards Arrest of Serial Predator in RockawayMorristown MinuteRockaway, NJ
The secret train station under New York's most iconic hotel was used for special VIP guestsAnita DurairajNew York City, NY
Related
Boys Soccer: North Jersey, Section 2, Group 1 semifinals roundup, Nov. 2
Thomas Pugliese headed in the game’s only goal 8:36 into the first overtime period to give top-seeded Brearley a 1-0 win against fourth-seeded Whippany Park in the semifinals of the North Jersey, Section 2, Group 1 tournament in Kenilworth. Dylan Sousa’s left-footed cross allowed Pugliese to sink the deciding...
Girls soccer: North Jersey Non-Public A quarterfinals roundup, Nov. 1
Georgia Christos scored two goals as second-seeded Oak Knoll defeated 10th-seeded Newark Academy in the quarterfinals of the North Jersey Non-Public A girls soccer State Tournament, in Summit. Assists from Olivia Snyder and Riley Cross helped Oak Knoll (17-1-1) move on to the semifinals. Newark academy finishes the season at...
Pascack Valley over Glen Rock - North 1, Group 2 boys soccer semifinals recap
Shane Feder netted two goals for third-seeded Pascack Valley in its 3-0 win over second-seeded Glen Rock in the North 1, Group 2 semifinals in Glen Rock. Steven Gifford added one goal in the victory and Julian Pilet recorded five saves in the shutout. Pascack Valley will play at top-seeded Ramsey in final round on Saturday.
Boys soccer: St. Benedict’s tops Pennington in Prep A final
St. Benedict’s claimed the Prep A championship after a 2-0 win over Pennington in Newark, its 33rd title in the tournament in school history. Lewis Campbell and Martin Plgarin had a goal apiece for St. Benedict’s (17-0), which outscored opponents 77-2 and won its 87th straight game and earned its 15th shutout of the campaign.
Robbinsville over Neptune - Central Jersey, Group 3 semifinal recap
Bora Tucker and Adrian Ivanov scored one goal each for top-seeded Robbinsville in its 2-0 win over fourth-seeded Neptune in the semifinals of the Central Jersey, Group 3 Tournament in Robbinsville. Ronit Rijhwani made five saves in the victory. Robbinsville will hist 10th-seeded Allentown in the Central Jersey, Group 3...
No. 13 West Orange avenges playoff loss in win over No. 2 Kearny, reaching N1G4 final
The rosters had changed. The venue was different. Even the weather—with temperatures that aligned more with Opening Day than the later rounds in the state tournament—had provided a stark change of tune. But for West Orange, the emotion and pain that it felt a year ago in a...
Laurinaitis’ OT goal leads 10th-seeded Allentown into all-CVC Central 3 final
Often times when a double-digit seed gets into the second week of any tournament, the thinking is that whatever happens from then on is gravy. But what about when two double-digit seeds get matched up in late in a bracket?. That was the case Wednesday, as the 10th-seeded Allentown Redbirds...
Holy Spirit over Moorestown Friends - South Jersey, Non-Public first round recap
Alexandria Graffius led the way for sixth-seeded Holy Spirit in its 3-1 win over Moorestown Friends in Absecon. Riley Cautilli added one goal for Holy Spirit, which trailed 1-0 at halftime and scored all three goals in the second half. Holy Spirit will play at third-seeded St. Rose in the quarterfinals.
Pennington girls soccer caps off perfect season, wins Prep A title
A few days removed from being named an All-American, senior defender Ava Brass laced up her cleats, joined her teammates in pre-game warmups and prepared herself for the end of her career at Pennington. One last game at home to cap off a perfect season. Last fall, Pennington’s season ended...
Boys Soccer: North Jersey, Section 1, Group 4 tournament quarterfinals roundup, Oct. 31
Justin Scavalla made five saves as second-seeded West Orange, No. 13 in the NJ.com Top 20, defeated 10th-seeded Columbia, 2-0, in the North Jersey, Section 1, Group 4 quarterfinals in West Orange. It is the 13th shutout of the season for Scavalla, who also eclipsed the 100 save mark for...
Upset-minded Wall’s tournament run continues with win over South River
Wall’s NJSIAA Tournament run continues. After defeating ninth-seeded Spotswood in the first round and upsetting top-seeded Bordentown in the quarterfinals, the eighth-seeded Scarlet Knights made it three in a row with a 2-1, overtime upset of fifth-seeded South River in the Central, Group 2 semifinals on Wednesday afternoon.
10-seed Allentown upsets 2-seed Hopewell Valley on penalty kicks in CJ3 quarterfinal
Cade Maglione and Adam Kotby made Allentown’s first two penalty shots and goalie Aarya Patel made three diving stops in fending off all four of Hopewell Valley’s attempts as the 10-seed Redbirds dispatched the defending sectional champion Bulldogs in the quarterfinals of the Central Jersey, Group 3 Tournament Monday evening in Pennington after battling to a 0-0 tie.
The price of homes sold recently in North Jersey. Deed transfers, Sept. 19-25, 2022
Below are real estate transactions for Bergen, Essex, Hudson, Morris, Passaic, Sussex, Union and Warren counties for Sept. 19-25, 2022. Information on New Jersey real estate transactions appears weekly on realestate.nj.com. Entries list property address followed by selling price, buyer, and seller in parentheses.
N.J. Olympics boxing star Shakur Stevenson stood inches from Takeoff before rapper was shot, report says
As police continue to investigate the shooting death of rap star Takeoff, a new angle to the tragedy has come to light. TMZ reports New Jersey boxing legend Shakur Stevenson, a Newark native and Olympic champion, “was standing shoulder-to-shoulder with Takeoff right before the rapper was shot and killed early Tuesday morning in Houston.”
Rutgers lifts mask mandate, again, over objections of some professors
Rutgers University has reversed its rules on wearing masks in classrooms and libraries again as it awaits a final decision on complaints filed by three faculty unions citing COVID-19 concerns, campus officials said. The latest rule change — which went into effect nearly two weeks ago — comes as the...
Will Devils, Sixers co-owner Josh Harris try to buy Daniel Snyder’s Commanders?
Daniel Snyder is getting ready to make a deal. Will it come with Josh Harris?. On Wednesday, the Washington Commanders announced Snyder is exploring options to sell his team. It stands to reason that one bidder could be Harris, who is a co-owner the New Jersey Devils and Philadelphia 76ers.
Rutgers’ Greg Schiano decides if Gavin Wimsatt will start at QB vs. Michigan
Rutgers redshirt freshman quarterback Gavin Wimsatt is healthy and will start at quarterback against No. 4 Michigan on Saturday, head coach Greg Schiano announced in his weekly press conference Monday. Schiano said Wimsatt is “doing well” and avoided an injury after taking a scary hit late in Saturday’s loss to...
Cyclist hospitalized in crash on Garfield Avenue in Jersey City
A cyclist riding the wrong way on a one-way street suffered serious injuries Tuesday in a crash with a car on Garfield Avenue in Jersey City. The cyclist, a 41-year-old man from Fayetteville, North Carolina, was treated by EMTs at the scene and taken to a local hospital after the noon crash that occurred at the intersection of Garfield Avenue and Union Street. The crash report said the cyclist “was unable to state what happened due to head injuries.”
N.J. superintendent was suspended in secret vote by school board, lawsuit alleges
Mount Olive Superintendent Robert Zywicki filed a lawsuit against the township’s board of education Friday alleging officials violated the state’s open public meeting law when they suspended him last month. Zywicki, who has headed the Morris County school district since 2018, was secretly suspended with pay on Oct....
Massive search for gunman accused of shooting 2 Newark cops continues into 2nd day
A massive search was underway Wednesday for a gunman believed to be armed and dangerous who shot and injured two Newark police officers at an apartment building in the city’s South Ward on Tuesday afternoon. Both officers were in stable condition late Tuesday at University Hospital in Newark —...
NJ.com
NJ
227K+
Followers
131K+
Post
82M+
Views
ABOUT
NJ.com is New Jersey's largest website for local news, sports, entertainment, jobs, autos, real estate and information, affiliated with 12 New Jersey newspapers. No matter what part of the state you hail from, you can find news on NJ.com from your your town.https://www.nj.com
Comments / 0