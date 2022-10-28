Read full article on original website
Two NJ Men Recognized for Contributions Towards Arrest of Serial Predator in RockawayMorristown MinuteRockaway, NJ
Morristown HS Senior Named Governor's STEM ScholarMorristown MinuteMorristown, NJ
Stabbing at Halloween Event in ParsippanyMorristown MinuteParsippany-troy Hills, NJ
Mount Olive High School Teacher Sentenced for Stalking StudentMorristown MinuteStewartsville, NJ
Chinese Nationals Caught at Porsche Dealership of Bergen County Using Fake/Stolen Documents to Buy CarBridget MulroyEnglewood, NJ
North Jersey, Section 2, Group 3 boys soccer semifinals roundup, Nov. 2 (PHOTOS)
Senior David Galvez Barriento netted the matchwinner in the second overtime period as fifth-seeded South Plainfield squeezed by eighth-seeded Colonia 1-0 in the semifinal stage of the NJSIAA North Jersey Section 2, Group 3 Tournament in South Plainfield. South Plainfield will next host seventh-seeded Mendham in the final on Saturday.
Field hockey: Princeton Day stops Mount St. Mary in NPNJ 1st round to set up rematch
After falling to Montclair Kimberley in the final of the Prep B Tournament last week, Princeton Day began another round of postseason action on Wednesday with a 3-0 win over Mount St. Mary in Princeton. The seventh-seeded Panthers’ win over the 10th-seeded Lions moves them into the sectional quarterfinals and...
Upset-minded Wall’s tournament run continues with win over South River
Wall’s NJSIAA Tournament run continues. After defeating ninth-seeded Spotswood in the first round and upsetting top-seeded Bordentown in the quarterfinals, the eighth-seeded Scarlet Knights made it three in a row with a 2-1, overtime upset of fifth-seeded South River in the Central, Group 2 semifinals on Wednesday afternoon.
No. 13 West Orange avenges playoff loss in win over No. 2 Kearny, reaching N1G4 final
The rosters had changed. The venue was different. Even the weather—with temperatures that aligned more with Opening Day than the later rounds in the state tournament—had provided a stark change of tune. But for West Orange, the emotion and pain that it felt a year ago in a...
Boys soccer: St. Benedict’s tops Pennington in Prep A final
St. Benedict’s claimed the Prep A championship after a 2-0 win over Pennington in Newark, its 33rd title in the tournament in school history. Lewis Campbell and Martin Plgarin had a goal apiece for St. Benedict’s (17-0), which outscored opponents 77-2 and won its 87th straight game and earned its 15th shutout of the campaign.
Girls soccer: North Jersey Non-Public A quarterfinals roundup, Nov. 1
Georgia Christos scored two goals as second-seeded Oak Knoll defeated 10th-seeded Newark Academy in the quarterfinals of the North Jersey Non-Public A girls soccer State Tournament, in Summit. Assists from Olivia Snyder and Riley Cross helped Oak Knoll (17-1-1) move on to the semifinals. Newark academy finishes the season at...
Boys Soccer: North Jersey, Section 1, Group 2 tournament quarterfinals roundup, Oct. 31
Lucas Chung’s two goals and an assist fueled top-seeded Ramsey, No. 10 in the NJ.com Top 20, to a 5-0 victory over eighth-seeded Pascack Hills in the North Jersey, Section 1, Group 2 quarterfinals in Ramsey. Vincent Tredici, Patrick Weir and Joe Capuano all scored a goal apiece for...
Girls Soccer: North 2, Group 3 semifinals recap for Nov. 1
Lily Camacho scored a goal to lead third-seeded Scotch Plains-Fanwood, No. 8 in the NJ.com Top 20, to a 1-0 win over second-seeded Somerville in the semifinals of the North Jersey, Section 2, Group 3 tournament in Somerville. The win advanced Scotch Plains-Fanwood (12-2-6) to the sectional final for the...
10-seed Allentown upsets 2-seed Hopewell Valley on penalty kicks in CJ3 quarterfinal
Cade Maglione and Adam Kotby made Allentown’s first two penalty shots and goalie Aarya Patel made three diving stops in fending off all four of Hopewell Valley’s attempts as the 10-seed Redbirds dispatched the defending sectional champion Bulldogs in the quarterfinals of the Central Jersey, Group 3 Tournament Monday evening in Pennington after battling to a 0-0 tie.
N.J. Olympics boxing star Shakur Stevenson stood inches from Takeoff before rapper was shot, report says
As police continue to investigate the shooting death of rap star Takeoff, a new angle to the tragedy has come to light. TMZ reports New Jersey boxing legend Shakur Stevenson, a Newark native and Olympic champion, “was standing shoulder-to-shoulder with Takeoff right before the rapper was shot and killed early Tuesday morning in Houston.”
Rutgers’ Greg Schiano decides if Gavin Wimsatt will start at QB vs. Michigan
Rutgers redshirt freshman quarterback Gavin Wimsatt is healthy and will start at quarterback against No. 4 Michigan on Saturday, head coach Greg Schiano announced in his weekly press conference Monday. Schiano said Wimsatt is “doing well” and avoided an injury after taking a scary hit late in Saturday’s loss to...
Will Devils, Sixers co-owner Josh Harris try to buy Daniel Snyder’s Commanders?
Daniel Snyder is getting ready to make a deal. Will it come with Josh Harris?. On Wednesday, the Washington Commanders announced Snyder is exploring options to sell his team. It stands to reason that one bidder could be Harris, who is a co-owner the New Jersey Devils and Philadelphia 76ers.
Rutgers lifts mask mandate, again, over objections of some professors
Rutgers University has reversed its rules on wearing masks in classrooms and libraries again as it awaits a final decision on complaints filed by three faculty unions citing COVID-19 concerns, campus officials said. The latest rule change — which went into effect nearly two weeks ago — comes as the...
NBA Hall of Famers rip ‘idiot’ Kyrie Irving for anti-Semitic social media post
Basketball stars are speaking out about Kyrie Irving’s recent actions. Last week, the Brooklyn Nets guard tweeted to promote the movie, “Hebrews to Negroes: Wake Up Black America.” The movie is known for being riddled with anti-Semitic themes and includes a quote linked to Adolph Hitler. Irving deleted the Thursday tweet on Sunday.
If it’s fall, it’s time to check out new music by Hudson artists | Testa
The late fall has traditionally been the busiest time of the music industry year, and that remains true even though vinyl albums and CDs no longer loom large as holiday gifts. (Ever try to wrap a stream or a download? Not easy!) So, it’s not surprising that even Hudson County...
Kyrie Irving hasn’t spoken yet to ADL on anti-Semitic film Tweet, but organization hopes ‘to do so soon’
Kyrie Irving hasn’t spoken to the Anti Defamation League yet regarding his post promoting a film with anti-Semitic tropes, but the organization said it “hopes to do so soon.”. Irving had his father, Drederick, and his stepmother, Shetellia Riley, who’s also his agent, meet with the ADL instead,...
N.J. firefighter dies in the line of duty, department says
A Bergen County firefighter has died in the line of duty, officials said. The Upper Saddle River Fire Department announced the death of Alex Moss in a Facebook post Sunday night. “It is with deep regret and great sadness the Upper Saddle River Fire Department announce the untimely passing and...
Girl, 6, among 2 people hurt in Newark shooting
A 6-year-old girl and a man in his 20s were shot and injured Tuesday evening in Newark, authorities said. The shooting took place around 7 p.m. on the 300 block of South Orange Avenue, Newark police said in a statement. The incident appeared to be unrelated to the shooting of...
Driver killed in Garden State Parkway 1-vehicle crash, cops say
A 35-year-old man was killed in a single-vehicle crash along the Garden State Parkway in Bergen County on Monday morning. Simon Sendonrey was driving a pickup south when he veered off the side of the highway, struck multiple trees and his vehicle overturned, State Police said. Sendonrey, of Campbell Hall,...
N.J. superintendent was suspended in secret vote by school board, lawsuit alleges
Mount Olive Superintendent Robert Zywicki filed a lawsuit against the township’s board of education Friday alleging officials violated the state’s open public meeting law when they suspended him last month. Zywicki, who has headed the Morris County school district since 2018, was secretly suspended with pay on Oct....
