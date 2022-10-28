ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Letter: A vote for Kassner is a vote for having your voice heard

I’ll openly admit I am a political person. I don’t shy away from political discussions and making my stance known. Politics are a part of my everyday life, and yet, when I heard Kristin Kassner say, “I am not a politician. I am a public servant,” it resonated with me in a powerful way.
Letter: Let’s talk about guns

Once more, let’s talk about guns. WBZ1030 reported this week that the United States is up to 40 school shootings in 2022. Guess who has a solid A rating and fresh endorsement from the NRA? It is not Kristin Kassner, Democratic candidate running for state representative of the 2nd Essex District.
FBI to announce ‘significant development’ in case of oldest, unidentified homicide victim in Mass.

The Federal Bureau of Investigation’s Boston Division is expected to announce a “significant development” in connection with an investigation into the oldest, unidentified homicide victim in Massachusetts on Monday. Joseph R. Bonavolonta, Special Agent in Charge of the FBI Boston Division, will make the announcement alongside Massachusetts...
NH police: Massachusetts man clocked at 121 mph on I-95

GREENLAND, N.H. - New Hampshire State Police said they arrested a Massachusetts teen for allegedly driving more than 100 miles per hour on Route 95 in Greenland, New Hampshire on Saturday morning.Troopers from the Special Enforcement Unit, who are concentrated on reducing hazardous driving behavior on I-95, clocked a black BMW coupe allegedly going 121 mph on I-95 South. The driver, Jake Marley, 19, of Boxford, was stopped in North Hampton and charged with reckless operation. He is scheduled to appear in Portsmouth District Court on December 19.
After an officer allegedly assaulted a dispatcher, Natick kept it secret

This is the Radio Boston rundown for Oct. 31. Tiziana Dearing is our host. A Natick police officer was accused of sexual assault and, initially, the police department shrugged off the allegations. For two years, the town has fought to keep records about how it responded secret. WBUR's Ally Jarmanning joins us "From the Newsroom" to tell us what her and Todd Wallack's reporting has uncovered.
Ipswich Legal Notice: RFP for lease of space for wireless communications

The Town of Ipswich, the Awarding Authorities, submits a Request for Proposals from companies for the Leasing of space for the Wireless Communications Facility in Ipswich Massachusetts, in accordance with the documents prepared by The Town of Ipswich. The Leasing agreements will be awarded to the highest and most advantageous...
Haunted hikes: Massachusetts’ 5 spookiest trails to explore

Can a hiking trail trafficked by thousands of people each year be haunted? That depends on what one is willing to believe. The staff of Salem Ghosts, a ghost tour company based in the supernatural capital of Salem, are convinced. They say the state’s centuries-old towns and witchy history have left a haunting impression on nature paths across Massachusetts.
Letter: Memories of Quints

As an aside, having re-read your column of October 12, 2022, I can’t help but reflect on the insular nature of that town I left behind some 39 years ago. It just so happened that during my junior and senior years (1976-1978) at Ipswich High School, I had secured gainful employment at Quint’s Drug Store.
Massachusetts State Lottery winner: $1 million prize won in Weymouth

One lucky lottery player may soon be flushed with cash after scoring a $1 million prize from a scratch-off ticket bought in Massachusetts. The $1 million award, the second-largest prize in the “$10,000,000 Cash King” scratch-off lottery game, was won Friday. The winning ticket was bought at Jenny’s Market in Weymouth. The winnings amount to $650,000 before taxes.
Monday, October 31: Free Stuff!

NEEDHAM, Mass. — Food is expensive. Gas is expensive. Inflation is high, and enthusiasm for spending is down. So, what can you do and see in Greater Boston – for FREE? We have ideas. Shayna Seymour shares the perks for anyone celebrating a birthday – free food! Anthony Everett takes a hike with a Boston man who maps walking trails and makes them available for (yes) free. We explore free public art all over Boston. And is your name Isabella? There’s a Boston museum where that will get you in for free.
Salem and Cape Cod Shelters Receive 33 Dogs Of Specialty Breeds

SALEM, Mass. (WBZ NewsRadio) — Over thirty specialty-bred dogs are up for adoption at rescues in Salem and Centerville after Northeast Animal Shelter in Salem announced their arrival on Friday. Northeast Animal Shelter and MSPCA's Centerville shelter on Cape Cod are the temporary homes for 33 dogs that are...
