thelocalne.ws
Letter: A vote for Kassner is a vote for having your voice heard
I’ll openly admit I am a political person. I don’t shy away from political discussions and making my stance known. Politics are a part of my everyday life, and yet, when I heard Kristin Kassner say, “I am not a politician. I am a public servant,” it resonated with me in a powerful way.
thelocalne.ws
Letter: Let’s talk about guns
Once more, let’s talk about guns. WBZ1030 reported this week that the United States is up to 40 school shootings in 2022. Guess who has a solid A rating and fresh endorsement from the NRA? It is not Kristin Kassner, Democratic candidate running for state representative of the 2nd Essex District.
FBI to announce ‘significant development’ in case of oldest, unidentified homicide victim in Mass.
The Federal Bureau of Investigation’s Boston Division is expected to announce a “significant development” in connection with an investigation into the oldest, unidentified homicide victim in Massachusetts on Monday. Joseph R. Bonavolonta, Special Agent in Charge of the FBI Boston Division, will make the announcement alongside Massachusetts...
White supremacist group rallies against migrants housed at Kingston hotel
KINGSTON, Mass. — A group of protesters gathered outside the Kingston hotel where a group of migrants are being housed Sunday. Viewer video sent into Boston 25 shows the men displaying a banner identifying them as members of the Nationalist Social Club 131, an organization the Anti-Defamation League classifies as a Neo-Nazi group.
FBI Boston Identifies ‘Lady of the Dunes’ Cape Cod Homicide Victim Cold Case
CHELSEA — Officials from the FBI's Boston bureau have announced the identity of a murder victim known as the 'Lady of the Dunes,' a woman found dead on Cape Cod in 1974 — the oldest unidentified homicide victim in Massachusetts. Special Agent in Charge of the FBI Boston...
wgbh.org
In a wealthy Boston suburb, Asian American and white students strive to stand out in college admissions
The leafy suburb of Wayland, 20 miles west of Boston, is home to affluent families and top-notch public schools. It's also the scene of fierce competition among mostly Asian American and white students for coveted spots at colleges like Harvard. “The kids are really obsessed with [elite admissions] in a...
NH police: Massachusetts man clocked at 121 mph on I-95
GREENLAND, N.H. - New Hampshire State Police said they arrested a Massachusetts teen for allegedly driving more than 100 miles per hour on Route 95 in Greenland, New Hampshire on Saturday morning.Troopers from the Special Enforcement Unit, who are concentrated on reducing hazardous driving behavior on I-95, clocked a black BMW coupe allegedly going 121 mph on I-95 South. The driver, Jake Marley, 19, of Boxford, was stopped in North Hampton and charged with reckless operation. He is scheduled to appear in Portsmouth District Court on December 19.
Bob Marley Crosses The Maine Border To A ‘Secret’ N.H. Location
Anytime you cross the state line from Maine to New Hampshire, there is one special place, a nirvana if you will, that sits in Portsmouth. Of course we are talking about the New Hampshire State Liquor Store, where lots of Mainers like to visit to pick up their favorite libations, without paying a state tax!
WBUR
After an officer allegedly assaulted a dispatcher, Natick kept it secret
This is the Radio Boston rundown for Oct. 31. Tiziana Dearing is our host. A Natick police officer was accused of sexual assault and, initially, the police department shrugged off the allegations. For two years, the town has fought to keep records about how it responded secret. WBUR's Ally Jarmanning joins us "From the Newsroom" to tell us what her and Todd Wallack's reporting has uncovered.
thelocalne.ws
Ipswich Legal Notice: RFP for lease of space for wireless communications
The Town of Ipswich, the Awarding Authorities, submits a Request for Proposals from companies for the Leasing of space for the Wireless Communications Facility in Ipswich Massachusetts, in accordance with the documents prepared by The Town of Ipswich. The Leasing agreements will be awarded to the highest and most advantageous...
‘It’s not going to intimidate or stop me’: Michelle Wu responds to continued protests by ‘same individuals’
“I’ve experienced this throughout my entire career.”. Mayor Michelle Wu on Monday addressed the continued protests and disruptions by demonstrators she’s been subjected to outside her home and at many public events since taking office. Last week, Wu shut down a press conference she was holding in Clifford...
Haunted hikes: Massachusetts’ 5 spookiest trails to explore
Can a hiking trail trafficked by thousands of people each year be haunted? That depends on what one is willing to believe. The staff of Salem Ghosts, a ghost tour company based in the supernatural capital of Salem, are convinced. They say the state’s centuries-old towns and witchy history have left a haunting impression on nature paths across Massachusetts.
thelocalne.ws
Letter: Memories of Quints
As an aside, having re-read your column of October 12, 2022, I can’t help but reflect on the insular nature of that town I left behind some 39 years ago. It just so happened that during my junior and senior years (1976-1978) at Ipswich High School, I had secured gainful employment at Quint’s Drug Store.
3 Great Burger Places in Massachusetts
If you live in Massachusetts and you love going out for burgers from time to time, here is a list of three amazing burger place in Massachusetts that are highly known for their delicious burgers made with high quality ingredients only.
Massachusetts woman injured in ATV crash in New Hampshire
MILLSFIELD, NH. — A Massachusetts woman has been injured in an ATV crash in New Hampshire. According to the NH Fish and Game Department, State Police were called to the scene involving a ATV crash that crashed into a tree on Newell Brook Road in Millsfield. Conservation officers, Errol...
Massachusetts State Lottery winner: $1 million prize won in Weymouth
One lucky lottery player may soon be flushed with cash after scoring a $1 million prize from a scratch-off ticket bought in Massachusetts. The $1 million award, the second-largest prize in the “$10,000,000 Cash King” scratch-off lottery game, was won Friday. The winning ticket was bought at Jenny’s Market in Weymouth. The winnings amount to $650,000 before taxes.
WCVB
Monday, October 31: Free Stuff!
NEEDHAM, Mass. — Food is expensive. Gas is expensive. Inflation is high, and enthusiasm for spending is down. So, what can you do and see in Greater Boston – for FREE? We have ideas. Shayna Seymour shares the perks for anyone celebrating a birthday – free food! Anthony Everett takes a hike with a Boston man who maps walking trails and makes them available for (yes) free. We explore free public art all over Boston. And is your name Isabella? There’s a Boston museum where that will get you in for free.
iheart.com
Salem and Cape Cod Shelters Receive 33 Dogs Of Specialty Breeds
SALEM, Mass. (WBZ NewsRadio) — Over thirty specialty-bred dogs are up for adoption at rescues in Salem and Centerville after Northeast Animal Shelter in Salem announced their arrival on Friday. Northeast Animal Shelter and MSPCA's Centerville shelter on Cape Cod are the temporary homes for 33 dogs that are...
There's an Entire Village Hidden Underwater at this Massachusetts Lake
If you've lived in Massachusetts most of your life, you may have heard of the Quabbin Reservoir. It is one of the most vital clean water sources in the state and a beautiful place to spend some time outside. However, the history behind its construction is rather dark and tragic. Keep reading to learn more.
thelocalne.ws
Drought situation improving but northeastern Massachusetts still worst-affected area
IPSWICH — A storm system exiting the Great Lakes earlier in the week moved north, resulting in improvements to the long-term drought conditions across New England. However, the week’s rainfall still wasn’t enough to get Essex County out of a severe drought status. According to the U.S....
