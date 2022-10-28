Had Brad Marchand only undergone surgery on one of his hips in the offseason, the outlook of his NHL career would have been very different. The Boston Bruins winger had a double hip arthroscopy and labral repair in May that sidelined him for five months — a month ahead of schedule. Marchand decided to have the surgery over playing through it in order to play as long as possible, and he had the choice to get one or both hips done.

