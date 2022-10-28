ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
2022-10-28

Bruins Provide Update On David Krejci’s Status Following Injury

Boston Bruins fans have received an injury update on forward David Krejci, but it likely isn’t what they wanted to hear. Bruins head coach Jim Montgomery gave the latest on Krejci following Boston’s practice on Monday. “Krejci is going to travel with us, he’s out (Tuesday) night, most...
Why Brad Marchand ‘Lucky’ After Undergoing Double Hip Surgery

Had Brad Marchand only undergone surgery on one of his hips in the offseason, the outlook of his NHL career would have been very different. The Boston Bruins winger had a double hip arthroscopy and labral repair in May that sidelined him for five months — a month ahead of schedule. Marchand decided to have the surgery over playing through it in order to play as long as possible, and he had the choice to get one or both hips done.
Bruins’ Jeremy Swayman Suffers Leg Injury In Win Vs. Penguins

The Bruins have received strong goaltending during the early portion of this season, but that trend didn’t exactly continue Tuesday night and Boston lost one of its netminders to an injury as well. Jeremy Swayman, who came in for relief of starter Linus Ullmark midway through the second period,...
Bruins’ Jim Montgomery Had Message For Linus Ullmark After Pulling Goalie

Linus Ullmark had a rough, weird and yet still somehow victorious Tuesday night in the Bruins’ 6-5 overtime win over the Penguins. Boston pulled the goalie after he allowed five goals to Pittsburgh and was on the hook for his first loss of the season after starting 6-0-0. But Jeremy Swayman was injured in a collision with Patrice Bergeron and Ullmark was forced to go back between the pipes.
How Charlie McAvoy Feels About Injury Recovery After Bruins Practice

Bruins fans are excited to see what Charlie McAvoy will look like in Jim Montgomery’s system, but the defenseman is expressing patience as he recovers from offseason shoulder surgery. Positive development was made Monday as the blue liner participated in Boston practice wearing a black practice jersey at Warrior...
Chris Sale Makes Notable Red Sox Contract Decision Before MLB Offseason

Chris Sale will remain under contract with the Red Sox, an unsurprising yet notable development as Boston prepares for a crucial offseason. Sale can opt out of the final two years of his current deal after the World Series, but Red Sox chief baseball officer Chaim Bloom told The Boston Globe’s Alex Speier the left-handed pitcher has informed the organization he does not intend to exercise the opt-out.
Celtics Rumors: Grant Williams Could Be Signed By These Teams

During the Boston Celtics’ rollercoaster of an offseason, the organization and Grant Williams failed to agree on a contract extension, despite negotiations, which now leaves the fourth-year forward set to hit the open market after the 2022-23 season as a restricted free agent pending a team qualifying offer. Williams,...
Five Takeaways From Bruins’ Thrilling OT Win Vs. Penguins

The Bruins put the NHL on notice Tuesday when they came back from a three-goal deficit to score four unanswered goals and beat the Pittsburgh Penguins 6-5 in overtime. Boston now has won six straight games and its latest victory came on what looked like was going to be the Bruins’ worst game of the season, but turned into a statement win.
Watch Bruins’ Hampus Lindholm Bury OT Winner To Beat Penguins

This will certainly qualify as the most thrilling win for the Boston Bruins on the young season. The Bruins erased a three-goal deficit to the Pittsburgh Penguins on Tuesday night, scoring twice in the third period before defenseman Hampus Lindholm put the finishing touches on a sensational comeback by burying the game-winning goal in overtime to lift Boston to a 6-5 victory at PPG Paints Arena.
Bruins Notes: Hampus Lindholm Has Star-Making Performance In Win

If it wasn’t clear before, the Boston Bruins appear to be pretty good. Boston completed an improbable comeback in the third period and overtime, scoring four-unanswered goals to steal a victory from the clutches of the Pittsburgh Penguins, 6-5. While the effort was one the entire team can say...
Bruins Recall Goalie Keith Kinkaid After Jeremy Swayman Injury

The Bruins made a roster move Wednesday on their off day. Boston announced it recalled Keith Kinkaid from Providence on an emergency basis after Jeremy Swayman was injured in a collision with Patrice Bergeron during Tuesday’s 6-5 overtime win against the Pittsburgh Penguins. There is no clarity on the...
Is Bruins’ Hampus Lindholm ‘Most Underrated Defenseman?’

Hampus Lindholm had quite the Tuesday night. The Bruins defenseman logged four points — including the game-winning goal in overtime — to help lift Boston to an improbable 6-5 win over the Pittsburgh Penguins at PPG Paints Arena. But it wasn’t all sunshine and rainbows for Lindholm, who had some bad defensive breakdowns and took a tripping penalty in overtime to give the Pens the advantage.
Bruins, Penguins Unveil Logos For 2023 Winter Classic

In two months, the Boston Bruins and Pittsburgh Penguins will take the ice at Fenway Park for the 2023 Winter Classic. And with the seismic event comes special logos for each team to commemorate that day. The emblems the Bruins and Penguins will sport for the outdoor contest at the historic baseball stadium were revealed Tuesday and have a throwback feel to them. You can check out the Bruins’ logo here:
NHL Best Bets: Kings vs. Blues Game Picks

Two teams expected to compete for playoff positions will collide tonight, with the Los Angeles Kings visiting the St. Louis Blues. Los Angeles Kings (+100) vs. St. Louis Blues (-120) Total: 6 (O -110, U -110) Neither the Blues nor the Kings have had much consistency, but that could change...
NBA Rumors: Nets Plan To Pry Ime Udoka Away From Celtics

The Nets’ decision to make a head coaching change appears to have given Ime Udoka a new lease on life in the NBA. Brooklyn and Steve Nash on Tuesday mutually agreed to part ways in wake of the team’s slow start to the 2022-23 season. Shortly thereafter, developing reports from top league insiders elevated suspended Boston Celtics coach Ime Udoka from a “strong frontrunner” to replace Nash to the probable next head coach of the Nets.
How Ime Udoka’s Return Could Effect Celtics, Nets Long Term

All signs are pointing toward suspended Boston Celtics coach Ime Udoka being let out of his contract to become the next head coach of the Brooklyn Nets — a move that will have lasting effects on both franchises. The Nets and head coach Steve Nash parted ways Tuesday, opening...
Jakub Lauko Scores First Career NHL Goal, Gives Bruins Early Lead

History was made at PPG Paints Arena on Tuesday night, with Boston Bruins rookie Jakub Lauko scoring his first career NHL goal. Skating in just his sixth-career game, Lauko got on the board by sniping a first-period tally by Penguins goaltender Tristan Jarry. The 22-year-old was set up by the surging Nick Foligno to give the Bruins a 2-1 lead.
Marcus Smart Doesn’t Expect Explanation From Celtics On Ime Udoka Situation

Former Boston Celtics head coach Ime Udoka’s hiring by the Brooklyn Nets has been extremely confusing, both ethically and logistically. Udoka was suspended by Boston for participating in an “improper relationship” with a female member of the Celtics staff. Despite never being fired from the organization, Udoka will become the next head coach of the Nets after they agreed to part ways with Steve Nash on Tuesday. Boston reportedly won’t look for any compensation from Brooklyn.
