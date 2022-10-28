ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arizona State

Comments / 0

Related
crossroadstoday.com

Record fundraising in Georgia governor’s race nears $170M

ATLANTA (AP) — Big money continues to roll into Georgia’s governor’s race even as Republican incumbent Brian Kemp and Democratic challenger Stacey Abrams have already blown through the records they set in 2018. Abrams has raised nearly $98 million, according to reports filed with the state ethics...
GEORGIA STATE
crossroadstoday.com

State attorneys general sue to block Albertsons’ $4B payout

The attorneys general of California, Illinois and the District of Columbia are suing Albertsons in an effort to stop the grocery chain from paying a nearly $4 billion dividend to its shareholders. The lawsuit, filed Wednesday in U.S. District Court in Washington, D.C., asks the court to block the payment...
CALIFORNIA STATE
crossroadstoday.com

Nevada judge mulls Vegas-area vote handler partisanship case

LAS VEGAS (AP) — A Nevada judge said Wednesday he’ll decide whether to order Las Vegas-area election officials to hire more Republican poll workers after the GOP national committee argued that the partisan makeup of a 64-member ballot signature verification board was unfair. Clark County District Court Judge...
LAS VEGAS, NV
crossroadstoday.com

Connecticut governor candidates clash over police deaths

UNCASVILLE, Conn. (AP) — With the deadly ambush of two Connecticut police officers still fresh in voters’ minds, Republican gubernatorial candidate Bob Stefanowski on Tuesday blamed a police reform law signed by Democratic Gov. Ned Lamont for encouraging lawlessness as the pair met in the final debate of the race.
CONNECTICUT STATE
crossroadstoday.com

Tennessee US House candidate’s husband has stage 4 cancer

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — A Democratic state senator from Tennessee who is running to represent the Nashville area in Congress says her husband has stage 4 cancer. Heidi Campbell tweeted Wednesday that her husband, Andrew, received the diagnosis “out of nowhere” last week. Heidi Campbell said her...
TENNESSEE STATE
crossroadstoday.com

Some voters cast wrong ballots in split Nashville district

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Election officials said Tuesday that some Tennessee voters have cast ballots in the wrong congressional district in Nashville — a city that Republican lawmakers carved three ways during redistricting in hopes of flipping a Democratic seat. At least one precinct has been affected, which...
NASHVILLE, TN
crossroadstoday.com

South Dakota’s Noem shores up support with Youngkin, Gabbard

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — Republican Gov. Kristi Noem was looking to shore up support for her South Dakota reelection bid Wednesday through a series of rallies with Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin and former Rep. Tulsi Gabbard. Noem has risen to national prominence within the GOP during her term...
VIRGINIA STATE
crossroadstoday.com

Family of bullied Utah girl who died by suicide files claim

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — The family of a Black fifth grader in Utah who died by suicide last year plans to file a $14 million lawsuit against her school, arguing that an inadequate response to reports of her being bullied over her race and disabilities led to her death by suicide.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
crossroadstoday.com

NC governor wants changes to how UNC governing boards chosen

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Gov. Roy Cooper on Tuesday announced a new commission tasked with making recommendations on changing how the boards guiding the University of North Carolina system and its 17 member schools are chosen, bidding to broaden their membership by political leanings, race and gender. The Democratic...
crossroadstoday.com

Ian ruins man-made reefs, brings algae bloom to Florida

FORT MYERS, Fla. (AP) — Hurricane Ian not only ravaged southwest Florida on land but was destructive underwater as well. It destroyed man-made reefs and brought along red tide, the harmful algae blooms that kill fish and birds, according to marine researchers who returned last week from a six-day cruise organized by the Florida Institute of Oceanography.
FLORIDA STATE
crossroadstoday.com

From senate to sideline: Brown named high school hoops coach

Long before Scott Brown became a Massachusetts state lawmaker, a U.S senator, an ambassador and a law school dean, he coached basketball. Now he’s come full circle. Brown, 63, said Wednesday that he has been named the head coach of the Amesbury High School girls basketball team, which won a state championship last season.
AMESBURY, MA
crossroadstoday.com

Pleasant weather but there will be changes by Halloween Night

Victoria, Texas-: Tonight: Mostly clear skies with light winds while temperatures stay around average. Low: 55 degrees. Winds: Light. 20% chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms. Monday: Mostly sunny skies for Halloween with light winds while temperatures stay around average. High: 61 degrees. Winds: E 5 mph. A 10% chance...
TEXAS STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy