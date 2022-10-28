ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Halloween crush investigators raid police stations across Seoul

Investigators probing the crowd crush that killed 156 people during Halloween festivities in South Korea raided police stations across Seoul on Wednesday. The Seoul Metropolitan Police Agency said the investigators raided eight of its offices and seized internal reports and documents relating to reports made by members of the public to the 112 emergency hotline.
17-year-old arrested in August shooting of Commanders RB

WASHINGTON (AP) — Washington, D.C., police say a 17-year-old male has been arrested in relation to the August shooting of Washington Commanders rookie running back Brian Robinson Jr. Metropolitan Police Department Chief Robert Contee said Wednesday the young man has been charged with assault with intent to rob, while armed. Robinson, 23, was shot twice in the right leg on Aug. 28 in northeast Washington near a lively strip of clubs, bars and restaurants along H Street. The highly touted third-round draft pick underwent surgery and sat out the first month of the NFL season. Robinson first took the field during the season’s fifth week on Oct. 9, and has since claimed the team’s starting running back role.
