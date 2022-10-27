ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Trussville, AL

wbrc.com

Incident reported near Fairfield High Preparatory School

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - An incident was reported near Fairfield High Preparatory School Tuesday, according to the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office. Nothing has been confirmed at this time. A WBRC FOX6 News crew is on scene. This story will be updated as we learn more information. Get news alerts...
FAIRFIELD, AL
wbrc.com

2 arrested in connection to Birmingham homicide

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - UPDATE: The Birmingham Police Department has made two arrests made in connection to the murder of 43-year-old Marchello Hopson. The suspects have been identified as Jeremy Lee Hawkins, Jr., 18, and Jason Martez Johnson, 24, both of Birmingham. Detectives have obtained warrants against both suspects for...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
Calhoun Journal

November 2, 2022 Most Wanted in Calhoun County

Calhoun County, AL – Each week the Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office released their current “Most Wanted” list. An “FTA” means that a person failed to appear for a court date and does not necessarily mean guilty of a criminal charge. A “Probation Violation” means that a person has been found guilty of a charge and […]
CALHOUN COUNTY, AL
The Trussville Tribune

Law enforcement investigates fatal shooting in Homewood

From The Tribune staff reports HOMEWOOD — A Birmingham man was fatally wounded in a shooting in Homewood on Saturday, Oct. 29, at approximately 5:31 p.m. According to the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office, 39-year-old Eric Steven Kaczmarek sustained a gunshot wound injury during a reported assault at 418 West Valley Avenue in Homewood. Kaczmarek was […]
HOMEWOOD, AL
alreporter.com

Jefferson County coroner confirms death of incarcerated man on Friday

An incarcerated individual died in the early afternoon on Friday at William Donaldson Correctional Facility in Bessemer, according to the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office. In a statement released on Monday, Chief Deputy Corner Bill Yates confirmed the death of Harold Wayne Bailey, a 52-year-old incarcerated man at the Jefferson County facility, who died on Friday in the facility infirmary.
JEFFERSON COUNTY, AL
CBS 42

Man killed in Birmingham shooting identified

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — A 43-year-old man who was shot and killed in Birmingham was identified Tuesday morning. According to the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office, Marcello Hopson was shot in the 10 block of 64th Street North on October 22 around 10:04 p.m. Hopson was taken to UAB Hospital for treatment where he would die […]
BIRMINGHAM, AL
wvtm13.com

Gadsden police search for suspects in deadly home invasion

GADSDEN, Ala. — Gadsden police are searching for two suspects after a deadly home invasion in Oakleigh Estates Sunday night. Intruders shot Cornell Toney, 61, inside the Carolyn Lane home where he was staying, according to police. Authorities say, Toney ran to a neighbor's house and collapsed in the...
GADSDEN, AL
wvtm13.com

Fultondale man dies in car accident on I59/20

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — A Fultondale man died in a two-vehicle accident on I59/20 South at 31st Street Tuesday night. Authorities said William Hall Jr., 57, was driving a 2008 silver Ford Focus when he wrecked with a 2006 silver Chrysler 300. Hall was pronounced dead at the scene. The...
FULTONDALE, AL
The Trussville Tribune

Trussville BOE set to amend Neill’s contract

From Tribune staff reports TRUSSVILLE — The Trussville City Schools Board of Education has called a meeting for 5:30 p.m., Tuesday, Nov. 1 to consider an amendment to Dr. Pattie Neill’s contract. Multiple sources have confirmed that the BOE and Neill have been working together on a negotiated settlement that would bring her tenure as […]
TRUSSVILLE, AL
CBS 42

Alabama leaders to introduce bill targeting exhibition driving

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Birmingham leaders are putting forth a new effort to address street racing and exhibition driving in the city. On Tuesday, Mayor Randall Woodfin was joined by members of the Jefferson County Legislative Delegation to discuss new legislation that would be pre-filed in both the Alabama House of Representatives and the Alabama […]
BIRMINGHAM, AL
Shelby Reporter

Shelby County welcomes new Drug Task Force Commander

COLUMBIANA- The Shelby County Drug Enforcement Task Force welcomed new Task Force Commander, Lieutenant Josh McGee of the Shelby County Office on Friday, Oct. 28. “Lt. McGee brings a wealth of experience to the Task Force to include previous service as a narcotics investigator and narcotics supervisor,” read a press release from the Shelby County Office. “Lt. McGee has served at the Shelby County Sheriff’s for 23 years, during which time he has served as a patrol deputy, a criminal investigator, the agency’s training coordinator, a member of the Tactical Response Unit, a Patrol Watch Commander, and most recently the Assistant Division Commander of the Sheriff’s Patrol Division.”
SHELBY COUNTY, AL
The Trussville Tribune is the local newspaper for the cities of Trussville, Clay, Pinson, Argo, Center Point, Springville, Moody and Leeds in Alabama. The Tribune provides up to the minute news online of government, crime, sports, people and events in Jefferson and St Clair counties and is printed weekly.

 http://trussvilletribune.com

