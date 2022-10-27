Read full article on original website
Related
Trussville City Schools Superintendent resigns following ‘death note’ incident
TRUSSVILLE, Ala. (WIAT) — The Trussville School Board voted unanimously to accept the resignation of Superintendent Pattie Neill Tuesday. The decision follows after parents learned of school officials’ failure to report threats a student made over a year ago via a ‘death note’ journal in September. Negotiations were made for the board to pay out […]
wbrc.com
Incident reported near Fairfield High Preparatory School
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - An incident was reported near Fairfield High Preparatory School Tuesday, according to the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office. Nothing has been confirmed at this time. A WBRC FOX6 News crew is on scene. This story will be updated as we learn more information. Get news alerts...
Trussville City Schools Superintendent Pattie Neill resigns, to be paid until October 2023
Trussville City Schools Superintendent Pattie Neill has resigned from her post amid a “death notebook scandal” gripping the district after the school board unanimously voted to accept the resignation and amend her contract Tuesday night. An attorney for Neill, whose contract was to run until June 30, 2026,...
MISSING: Police search for Marshall County man
23-year-old Caleb Storm Walker was reported missing on October 28. Authorities say Walker was arrested in connection to a then-missing Guntersville teen in 2018.
wbrc.com
2 arrested in connection to Birmingham homicide
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - UPDATE: The Birmingham Police Department has made two arrests made in connection to the murder of 43-year-old Marchello Hopson. The suspects have been identified as Jeremy Lee Hawkins, Jr., 18, and Jason Martez Johnson, 24, both of Birmingham. Detectives have obtained warrants against both suspects for...
November 2, 2022 Most Wanted in Calhoun County
Calhoun County, AL – Each week the Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office released their current “Most Wanted” list. An “FTA” means that a person failed to appear for a court date and does not necessarily mean guilty of a criminal charge. A “Probation Violation” means that a person has been found guilty of a charge and […]
Law enforcement investigates fatal shooting in Homewood
From The Tribune staff reports HOMEWOOD — A Birmingham man was fatally wounded in a shooting in Homewood on Saturday, Oct. 29, at approximately 5:31 p.m. According to the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office, 39-year-old Eric Steven Kaczmarek sustained a gunshot wound injury during a reported assault at 418 West Valley Avenue in Homewood. Kaczmarek was […]
Man arrested for murder of missing Marshall County man
Authorities have charged a man with the murder of a missing person in Marshall County.
Driver shot along interstate in Tuscaloosa County
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — A man is in the hospital after being shot while driving his car along the interstate in Tuscaloosa County Monday morning, the Tuscaloosa Police Department reports.
alreporter.com
Jefferson County coroner confirms death of incarcerated man on Friday
An incarcerated individual died in the early afternoon on Friday at William Donaldson Correctional Facility in Bessemer, according to the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office. In a statement released on Monday, Chief Deputy Corner Bill Yates confirmed the death of Harold Wayne Bailey, a 52-year-old incarcerated man at the Jefferson County facility, who died on Friday in the facility infirmary.
Man killed in Birmingham shooting identified
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — A 43-year-old man who was shot and killed in Birmingham was identified Tuesday morning. According to the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office, Marcello Hopson was shot in the 10 block of 64th Street North on October 22 around 10:04 p.m. Hopson was taken to UAB Hospital for treatment where he would die […]
wvtm13.com
Gadsden police search for suspects in deadly home invasion
GADSDEN, Ala. — Gadsden police are searching for two suspects after a deadly home invasion in Oakleigh Estates Sunday night. Intruders shot Cornell Toney, 61, inside the Carolyn Lane home where he was staying, according to police. Authorities say, Toney ran to a neighbor's house and collapsed in the...
wvtm13.com
Fultondale man dies in car accident on I59/20
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — A Fultondale man died in a two-vehicle accident on I59/20 South at 31st Street Tuesday night. Authorities said William Hall Jr., 57, was driving a 2008 silver Ford Focus when he wrecked with a 2006 silver Chrysler 300. Hall was pronounced dead at the scene. The...
Suspect indicted in DUI crash deaths of 2 Hoover children now jailed in Alabama after 2021 capture in Mexico
A Shelby County man has been indicted in a 2020 DUI crash that killed two siblings in Hoover, and now is back in Alabama. A Jefferson County grand jury indicted Christopher Shane Anagnos, 48, on two reckless murder charges in the deaths of Serris Prude, 8, and Emryhe Prude, 11.
Man charged with trafficking meth
A man was charged with trafficking in methamphetamine and attempting to elude after authorities say he drove away from officers during a traffic stop.
Trussville BOE set to amend Neill’s contract
From Tribune staff reports TRUSSVILLE — The Trussville City Schools Board of Education has called a meeting for 5:30 p.m., Tuesday, Nov. 1 to consider an amendment to Dr. Pattie Neill’s contract. Multiple sources have confirmed that the BOE and Neill have been working together on a negotiated settlement that would bring her tenure as […]
Alabama leaders to introduce bill targeting exhibition driving
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Birmingham leaders are putting forth a new effort to address street racing and exhibition driving in the city. On Tuesday, Mayor Randall Woodfin was joined by members of the Jefferson County Legislative Delegation to discuss new legislation that would be pre-filed in both the Alabama House of Representatives and the Alabama […]
Shelby Reporter
Shelby County welcomes new Drug Task Force Commander
COLUMBIANA- The Shelby County Drug Enforcement Task Force welcomed new Task Force Commander, Lieutenant Josh McGee of the Shelby County Office on Friday, Oct. 28. “Lt. McGee brings a wealth of experience to the Task Force to include previous service as a narcotics investigator and narcotics supervisor,” read a press release from the Shelby County Office. “Lt. McGee has served at the Shelby County Sheriff’s for 23 years, during which time he has served as a patrol deputy, a criminal investigator, the agency’s training coordinator, a member of the Tactical Response Unit, a Patrol Watch Commander, and most recently the Assistant Division Commander of the Sheriff’s Patrol Division.”
Man shot at Alabama gas station dies, coroner’s office says
A man who was shot at an Alabama gas station last month has died. Officials with the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office identified the shooting victim as Marcello Hopson, 43, of Birmingham. Hopson was shot just after 10 p.m. on October 22 as he was in a vehicle at the...
What’s on the ballot in Tuscaloosa County?
Election day is November 8. What's on the ballot?
