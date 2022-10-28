ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
How ‘Call Me Kat’ Paid Tribute to Leslie Jordan in Thursday’s Episode

By Selome Hailu
 6 days ago
Thursday’s episode of “ Call Me Kat ” included a short tribute to Leslie Jordan after his death at age 67 in a car accident on Monday.

During the episode, Fox aired a short supercut featuring Jordan in the Fox shows “The Masked Singer,” “Fantasy Island,” “The Cool Kids” and “Lego Masters.” The tribute ends with a “Call Me Kat” scene where Jordan’s character Phil says, “I’m a big believer in celebrating every moment.”

Since the debut of “Call Me Kat in 2021,” Jordan starred in the comedy as the head baker at Kat’s (Mayim Bialik) cafe. He had completed production on eight episodes of Season 3, and was due to finish shooting Episode 9 this week. In Episode 7, which is set to air on Nov. 10, Jordan’s character gets his first love interest (guest star John Griffin).

“The Masked Singer” and “Lego Masters” also have upcoming episodes that will feature Jordan.

Fox and Warner Bros. TV, which produces the series, confirmed on Monday that production on Season 3 would pause as a result of Jordan’s death.

“We are shocked and devastated by today’s tragic passing of Leslie Jordan,” Fox said in a statement. “Leslie was far more than an Emmy Award-winning comedic talent with whom we’ve laughed alongside for all these years. He was the kindest person you could ever imagine who simply lit up a room and brought pure joy and huge smiles to millions of people around the world. The truest of Southern Gentlemen, Leslie carried an infectious exuberance, indelible sense of humor and, throughout, gifted us with countless fond memories that will last forever. As we grieve this sad news, we also wish to extend our most profound sympathies to Leslie’s family, friends and fans, whom he held so dear.”

Added WBTV, “Warner Bros. Television is devastated about the tragic and sudden loss of our dear friend Leslie Jordan. Leslie was an extraordinary person and talent. He brought joy to fans across the globe. Our thoughts are with his family, friends, and fans at this time.”

Variety

