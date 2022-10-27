Read full article on original website
Murder-for-hire scheme in New Jersey while awaiting trial for killing co-workerBLOCK WORK MEDIAPlainsboro Township, NJ
New Bar and Restaurant Concept Coming to Reimagined Fort MonmouthMarilyn JohnsonOceanport, NJ
Red Bank's Halloween Queen Maria Molino Holds Her Crown For Another Year... Here's WhyBridget MulroyRed Bank, NJ
This Small New Jersey Town was Just Named One of the Coolest in the U.S.Travel MavenSea Bright, NJ
Legionella Bacteria Identified in Townships Served by Trenton Water Works, Health Officials Urge PrecautionsMorristown MinuteTrenton, NJ
georgian.edu
GCU Faculty and Alumni Shine in Premiere of “Disposable Bodies”
GCU Dance faculty and alumni took to the stage on Thursday, October 27th to kick off the premiere of “Disposable Bodies,” a performance choreographed by Associate Professor Silvana Cardell, Director of the GCU Dance Program. The cast included GCU Adjunct Professors William Robinsonas and Muyu Ruba, as well...
insidernj.com
Building a Blue Wave Door to Door
With a little more than a week to go before Nov. 8, the last day we can vote, it’s the City of Rahway that could well determine Rep. Tom Malinowski’s fate in CD7 and whether or not the Democrats hold the House of Representatives. So, it should not...
Lifelong Democratic official in NJ switches to Republican
Former New Jersey Assemblyman Tom Foley, a lifelong Democrat, announced live on the air that he is switching to become a registered Republican. Foley is a former assemblyman, Atlantic County freeholder, Pleasantville councilman, Atlantic City Professional Firefighters battalion fire chief and Atlantic City director of emergency management. Foley was also...
Temple Shaari Emeth, Temple Rodeph Torah complete merger
History was made in central New Jersey in September as state officials granted final approval to the merger of two reform Jewish synagogues – Temple Shaari Emeth of Manalapan and Temple Rodeph Torah of Marlboro. The announcement was made by Fabian Burstyn, board president of Temple Shaari Emeth, according...
New Jersey Globe
Day 1 of early voting in N.J. sees 26,658 votes cast in-person
In the first day of early voting, 26,658 New Jerseyans cast their ballots on Saturday, according to an analysis by Ryan Dubicki, an Associated Press election researcher. That represents about four-tenths of one percent of all registered voters in New Jersey. That represents a 39% increase over the 19,192 votes...
New Jersey Democrats are under the gun on the Second Amendment | Mulshine
A lot of people in Trenton think of state Senator Ed Durr as a right-wing nut – as if there’s something wrong with that. It doesn’t bother me. There are plenty of left-wing nuts in the Legislature. Why not a right-winger?. It certainly livens up an otherwise...
One of the coolest hotels in America is here in NJ
One thing we love when we are away from home is finding fun and eclectic places to stay that are comfortable and have a style all their own. We haven't traveled much since the pandemic, but April and I are looking forward to it shortly and I can't wait til we can plan a trip to see the kids in California.
The Tallest Building in New Jersey is One of Tallest n America
This article is all about heights. How are you when it comes to heights? For me I am so-so. If I am inside a building, car, etc. I am ok. If you want me to sky-dive, mountain climb, go way up on a ladder, climb a tree, etc. well that could be a different story.
These are the 10 Oldest Restaurants in New Jersey
For many restaurants today, it's a feat to stay open for a few years, let alone centuries. But around the state of New Jersey, a handful of restaurants have survived the odds. From taverns with impressive histories to beautiful inns, this list of enduring restaurants reflects New Jersey's culture and history, keep reading to learn more.
Beautiful NJ town picked as the friendliest for families
Despite the nationwide reputation New Jersey has, we are actually a pretty nice place, and there is one particular town that is even nicer than the rest, at least according to a published report. No matter where you go in the Garden State, you are going to run into nice...
njarts.net
NJ Hall of Fame induction ceremony will take place Nov. 12
This year’s New Jersey Hall of Fame induction ceremony will take place in the form of a special on MY9TV, Facebook.com/NewJerseyHallofFame and YouTube.com/c/NewJerseyHallofFame, Nov. 12, with a later showing on NJPBS television. Inductees will include E Street Band drummer Max Weinberg; comedian, writer and talk show host Chelsea Handler; former Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Ron Jaworski; the late Richard J. Hughes (who served as New Jersey’s governor from 1962 t0 1970); photographer Margaret Bourke-White; and three-time Olympic soccer medalist Heather O’Reilly.
New Jersey Stores That Do This For Thanksgiving Are The Absolute Best
But this is just the time of year that flies by in the blink of an eye. I love Thanksgiving; watching the parades in the morning, cooking all day and of course, getting to spend a long weekend with the family is awesome. My favorite part though is the day...
N.J. Senate president’s chief of staff resigns, will plead guilty to tax charges
The chief of staff to New Jersey state Senate President Nicholas Scutari has resigned as he plans to plead guilty to federal tax charges, Scutari confirmed Saturday. Tony Teixeira has long been a top figure in Union County politics, serving as head of the local Democratic Party in Elizabeth and previously working as chief of staff to former state Sen. Ray Lesniak, D-Union.
NJ’s Spirit Halloween Stores Not Happy With Costume Memes
It's the season for Spirit Halloween stores and apparently, a lot of people are noticing. One of the most popular memes these days is a Spirit Halloween costume meme - a meme that allows you to "build your own costume." With a few basic photoshop skills and you can create...
Need a job? The Post Office is hiring in NJ
The United States Postal Service is looking for new employees and has a series of job fairs in New Jersey to help fill the positions. Right now, the USPS is looking for new team members to join them in their mission of service to the local community. In addition to full-time positions, the Postal Service is actively hiring 28,000 seasonal employees nationwide.
earnthenecklace.com
Justin Godynick Leaving News 12: Where Is the New Jersey Meteorologist Going?
Justin Godynick has been the go-to guy for the people of New Jersey to stay up-to-date on the weather for 20 years. But the meteorologist will soon be departing News 12 in November 2022. As soon as Jersey City residents learned Justin Godynick was leaving News 12, they had many questions. They want to know where the meteorologist is going and if they will see him in broadcasting again. They especially want to know if he is staying in New Jersey. Fortunately for his viewers, Godynick answered most queries about leaving News 12.
The Number One Halloween Attraction In The State Is In Ocean County, NJ
The clock is ticking if you're looking to get in on some Halloween fun. My wife and I were just talking yesterday as we took a walk down the boardwalk that not only did October fly by, but we did next to nothing to celebrate the Halloween season. It was...
The most luxurious movie theater in New Jersey
Movie theatres have sure changed over the years. Growing up they were pretty simple. Big flat screen and speakers for sound and hard chairs with some slight elevation through the theatre, nothing too extravagant. Concessions were simple with soda, popcorn, and a small choice of candy. We really didn't know...
Popular New Jersey Restaurant Will Be On The Food Network Tonight
New Jersey is going to get even more national attention tonight!. According to NJ.com, The Food Network's Diners' Drive-ins, and Dives will feature an Atlantic County restaurant on this evening's upcoming episode!. The restaurant is called Ernest & Son Old-Fashioned Butcher Shoppe and they are located in Brigantine. They are...
insidernj.com
Indoor Smoking at NJ Casinos, an Enduring Shame
During the 2005-2006 lameduck period, Trenton lawmakers passed an indoor smoking ban. California was the only state with an indoor smoking back making New Jersey the 2nd state in the nation to make such a move which frankly felt radical at the time. But we adjusted. And now we know that restaurants did just fine without a smoking section and (most importantly) people smoked less.
