Lakewood Township, NJ

georgian.edu

GCU Faculty and Alumni Shine in Premiere of “Disposable Bodies”

GCU Dance faculty and alumni took to the stage on Thursday, October 27th to kick off the premiere of “Disposable Bodies,” a performance choreographed by Associate Professor Silvana Cardell, Director of the GCU Dance Program. The cast included GCU Adjunct Professors William Robinsonas and Muyu Ruba, as well...
LAKEWOOD TOWNSHIP, NJ
insidernj.com

Building a Blue Wave Door to Door

With a little more than a week to go before Nov. 8, the last day we can vote, it’s the City of Rahway that could well determine Rep. Tom Malinowski’s fate in CD7 and whether or not the Democrats hold the House of Representatives. So, it should not...
RAHWAY, NJ
New Jersey 101.5

Lifelong Democratic official in NJ switches to Republican

Former New Jersey Assemblyman Tom Foley, a lifelong Democrat, announced live on the air that he is switching to become a registered Republican. Foley is a former assemblyman, Atlantic County freeholder, Pleasantville councilman, Atlantic City Professional Firefighters battalion fire chief and Atlantic City director of emergency management. Foley was also...
NEW JERSEY STATE
New Jersey Globe

Day 1 of early voting in N.J. sees 26,658 votes cast in-person

In the first day of early voting, 26,658 New Jerseyans cast their ballots on Saturday, according to an analysis by Ryan Dubicki, an Associated Press election researcher. That represents about four-tenths of one percent of all registered voters in New Jersey. That represents a 39% increase over the 19,192 votes...
NEW JERSEY STATE
New Jersey 101.5

One of the coolest hotels in America is here in NJ

One thing we love when we are away from home is finding fun and eclectic places to stay that are comfortable and have a style all their own. We haven't traveled much since the pandemic, but April and I are looking forward to it shortly and I can't wait til we can plan a trip to see the kids in California.
LONG BRANCH, NJ
Travel Maven

These are the 10 Oldest Restaurants in New Jersey

For many restaurants today, it's a feat to stay open for a few years, let alone centuries. But around the state of New Jersey, a handful of restaurants have survived the odds. From taverns with impressive histories to beautiful inns, this list of enduring restaurants reflects New Jersey's culture and history, keep reading to learn more.
njarts.net

NJ Hall of Fame induction ceremony will take place Nov. 12

This year’s New Jersey Hall of Fame induction ceremony will take place in the form of a special on MY9TV, Facebook.com/NewJerseyHallofFame and YouTube.com/c/NewJerseyHallofFame, Nov. 12, with a later showing on NJPBS television. Inductees will include E Street Band drummer Max Weinberg; comedian, writer and talk show host Chelsea Handler; former Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Ron Jaworski; the late Richard J. Hughes (who served as New Jersey’s governor from 1962 t0 1970); photographer Margaret Bourke-White; and three-time Olympic soccer medalist Heather O’Reilly.
NEW JERSEY STATE
NJ.com

N.J. Senate president’s chief of staff resigns, will plead guilty to tax charges

The chief of staff to New Jersey state Senate President Nicholas Scutari has resigned as he plans to plead guilty to federal tax charges, Scutari confirmed Saturday. Tony Teixeira has long been a top figure in Union County politics, serving as head of the local Democratic Party in Elizabeth and previously working as chief of staff to former state Sen. Ray Lesniak, D-Union.
NEW JERSEY STATE
New Jersey 101.5

Need a job? The Post Office is hiring in NJ

The United States Postal Service is looking for new employees and has a series of job fairs in New Jersey to help fill the positions. Right now, the USPS is looking for new team members to join them in their mission of service to the local community. In addition to full-time positions, the Postal Service is actively hiring 28,000 seasonal employees nationwide.
NEW JERSEY STATE
earnthenecklace.com

Justin Godynick Leaving News 12: Where Is the New Jersey Meteorologist Going?

Justin Godynick has been the go-to guy for the people of New Jersey to stay up-to-date on the weather for 20 years. But the meteorologist will soon be departing News 12 in November 2022. As soon as Jersey City residents learned Justin Godynick was leaving News 12, they had many questions. They want to know where the meteorologist is going and if they will see him in broadcasting again. They especially want to know if he is staying in New Jersey. Fortunately for his viewers, Godynick answered most queries about leaving News 12.
JERSEY CITY, NJ
New Jersey 101.5

The most luxurious movie theater in New Jersey

Movie theatres have sure changed over the years. Growing up they were pretty simple. Big flat screen and speakers for sound and hard chairs with some slight elevation through the theatre, nothing too extravagant. Concessions were simple with soda, popcorn, and a small choice of candy. We really didn't know...
OCEAN COUNTY, NJ
insidernj.com

Indoor Smoking at NJ Casinos, an Enduring Shame

During the 2005-2006 lameduck period, Trenton lawmakers passed an indoor smoking ban. California was the only state with an indoor smoking back making New Jersey the 2nd state in the nation to make such a move which frankly felt radical at the time. But we adjusted. And now we know that restaurants did just fine without a smoking section and (most importantly) people smoked less.
TRENTON, NJ

