Top Twitter executives first casualties in Elon Musk takeover

By Knx News 97 1 Fm
KNX 1070 News Radio
 6 days ago

SAN FRANCISCO (KNX) — Elon Musk is officially the owner of Twitter a day earlier than the prescribed deadline, according to reports.

The former CEO Parag Agrawal and finance chief Ned Segal left the company’s San Francisco headquarters, and sources say they will not be returning.

It has been reported that the head of legal policy, trust, and safety, Vijaya Gadde has also been fired.

Musk had until Friday to complete his $44 billion acquisition of Twitter, or the two entities would have to battle it out in court.

On Thursday, Musk reassured advertisers that Twitter would not become, “a free-for-all hellscape, where anything can be said with no consequences!”

“I acquired Twitter because it is important to the future of civilization to have a common digital town square, where a wide range of beliefs can be debated in a healthy manner.” The message said.

Musk recorded his arrival at Twitter headquarters earlier this week carrying a sink, tweeting, “Entering Twitter HQ – let that sink in!”

Gunny
5d ago

good. let's see if the platform allows two sides of debate. I think he will. I also think he'll allow two sides of the covd debate as well. especially sudden adult death syndrome

