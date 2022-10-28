ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
Magnolia State Live

One man dead, two injured in grain bin accident

One man died and two were injured Thursday after they all fell into a grain storage bin at a farm in the Mississippi Delta. Multiple law enforcement and rescue personnel responded to the scene at TT&W Farm Products on U.S. Highway 82 in Itta Bena, the Greenwood Commonwealth reported. They cut into the base of the large metal structure to reach the workers.
ITTA BENA, MS
truecrimedaily

Mom allegedly slashed daughter’s throat, fatally suffocated her, put body in laundry bag, drove to ER

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (TCD) -- A 37-year-old mother has been charged with capital murder after she allegedly slashed her daughter’s throat and strangled her to death. According to the Harris County Sheriff’s Office, on Sunday, Oct. 16, Melissa Towne allegedly drove to the emergency room in Tomball and asked hospital personnel for a wheelchair because her "daughter’s body was hurting." A nurse reportedly went out to Towne’s Jeep Cherokee and found the little girl wrapped in a mesh bag with a laceration on her neck.
TOMBALL, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy