Daily Iowan
New Iowa wrestling facility to be named for Hawkeye supporters
The University of Iowa is set to name its new wrestling training facility in honor of Hawkeye supporters Doug and Ann Goschke, pending approval from the state Board of Regents. The board is set to vote later this month. Construction of the new facility, adjacent to Carver-Hawkeye Arena, began in...
Daily Iowan
Iowa men’s golfer Mac McClear, head coach Tyler Stith reflect on fall season
Iowa men’s golf senior Mac McClear strives for consistency on the course. The 2022 Illinois State Amateur Champion said that while he always hopes to have all facets of his game working together, he never really put it all together during the 2022 fall season. “I never really had...
Daily Iowan
Iowa men’s basketball freshmen contribute in exhibition win
The Iowa men’s basketball team put on a display Monday night at Carver-Hawkeye Arena with a 118-72 victory in an exhibition game against Truman State. Although the Bulldogs led, 26-25, through the contest’s first 10 minutes, the Hawkeyes closed the first half on a 38-13 run to secure a 63-39 lead heading into the break.
Daily Iowan
Photos: Iowa men’s basketball vs. Truman State
Iowa men’s basketball defeated Truman State, 118-72, during an exhibition game at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City on Monday. Iowa forward Kris Murray led the Hawkeyes in points, scoring 24 total points and making two of five three-pointers. “We got a lot of guys who can score and have...
Daily Iowan
Iowa football notebook | Hawkeyes preparing for Purdue passing attack, Terry Roberts unlikely to play Saturday
Purdue football has been a thorn Iowa’s side since 2017. The Hawkeyes have lost four of their last five matchups with the Boilermakers. Purdue has outscored Iowa 26-21 during that stretch. The Boilermakers have averaged 309.8 passing and 402.4 total yards in their last five games with the Hawkeyes. The lowest yardage total Purdue has posted against Iowa since 2017 is 294.
Daily Iowan
UI and Frogman’s Print Workshops to present acclaimed summer printmaking workshop
This summer, the University of Iowa and Frogman’s Print workshop will open printmaking classes to the public at the UI Visual Arts Building. Frogman’s Print Workshops will teach stone lithography, book structures, and wood engraving through its first two-week summer intensive in Iowa City from July 1-14, 2023.
Daily Iowan
2022 UI Corn Monument design focuses on community ties, importance of campus
Since 1919, the University of Iowa corn monument has stood tall on the Pentacrest in front of the Old Capitol Building for Homecoming week. This year, the monument is centered around the Iowa City community and its importance to campus. Graduate students Trevor Thornburgh and Steve Susmarski, co-captains of the...
Daily Iowan
Iowa City schools to offer program to increase trade jobs
The Iowa City Community School District high school students who enroll in the newly reinstated Architecture, Construction, and Engineering program after its 12-year abscence get hands-on learning experience — outside of the classroom. Students take class courses to do lab work and then move to real job sites to...
Daily Iowan
Iowa City City Council passes resolution opposing amendment to Iowa Amendment 1
The Iowa City City Council unanimously passed a resolution opposing a measure that would loosen gun rights in the Iowa Constitution during Tuesday’s formal meeting. The council encouraged voters to vote against the measure during the Nov. 8 midterm elections. The resolution echoes statements by the Johnson County Board...
Daily Iowan
Opinion | The importance of gun safety
Let’s talk about gun control. Iowa Amendment 1 appears on the ballot this year. This term, it is crucial to keep in mind that this vote can mean the difference between life and death. Before heading to your assigned polling place this November, it is important to understand the...
Daily Iowan
Sir Chloe plays on Pentacrest for UI Homecoming concert
Sir Chloe performed on the University of Iowa’s Pentacrest for this year’s free homecoming concert on Oct. 28. The event was hosted by UI student music organization, SCOPE Productions. As the concert began, couples and college students gathered around the stage where Sir Chloe would soon play. Much...
Daily Iowan
DITV: Iowa City Moms Return to Host Halloween Bash
After a 2 year pandemic break, the Iowa City Moms organization hosted their 8th annual Halloween Bash for kids of all ages. DITV News Reporter Davi Consuelos was on the scene.
Daily Iowan
Cedar Rapids man arrested for involvement in riot at H-Bar last month
This is a developing story. Check back for updates. A Cedar Rapids man was arrested on Monday for his role in a riot that started inside of H-Bar and continued outside on Oct. 23. Antonio Scotton, 19, of Cedar Rapids was arrested on a charge of willing involvement in the...
Daily Iowan
Johnson County expands criminal charge diversion program for minors
Johnson County is expanding a program that offers some minors who are facing charges alternate paths instead of Juvenile Court Services. The county received a $49,800 grant from the state that Iowa City-based nonprofit United Action for Youth will use to expand an existing pre-charge program by hiring a diversion coordinator.
Daily Iowan
UI epidemiology professor elected to National Academy of Medicine discusses One Health, Election Process
A University of Iowa professor is one of 100 members elected to the National Academy of Medicine. Christine Petersen is a professor of epidemiology and the director of the Center for Emerging Infectious Diseases at the UI. Petersen specializes in zoonotic diseases, which are diseases that spread between people and animals.
Daily Iowan
Iowa City man killed in crash with a semi tractor-trailer
Iowa City resident Riley Joseph Reynolds, 22, was killed in a crash with a semi tractor-trailer early Saturday morning. The crash occurred around 2:14 a.m. near the intersection of Highway 1 and 280th Street, according to an Iowa State Patrol crash report. Reynolds reportedly was traveling southbound on when he...
Daily Iowan
Iowa City teen donates over 40 units of blood following death of twin brother
After his twin brother Calder Wills died from cancer, Grayson Wills made it his goal to donate more blood than the 40 units his brother received throughout treatment. Grayson Wills, now a 17-year-old senior at Iowa City City High School, is the latest University of Iowa DeGowin Blood Center Gallon Grad after donating blood eight times since the end of the summer.
Daily Iowan
Haunt creates ‘outrageously freeing’ atmosphere
Actors at 5th Realm, a haunted house in Cedar Rapids, found acceptance and comfort within the small community where performers scare adrenaline junkies inside Lindale Mall. Some actors dress up in costumes as a form of escapism from reality through the months of September and October. Mia Streif. When I’m...
Daily Iowan
UI police respond to potential burglary in east side residence hall
The University of Iowa Department of Public Safety issued a crime alert Tuesday morning about a report it received on Sunday of a potential burglary in an east-side residence hall. The alert states that the party who reported the burglary said an unknown person entered their dorm room, which was...
