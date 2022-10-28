Purdue football has been a thorn Iowa’s side since 2017. The Hawkeyes have lost four of their last five matchups with the Boilermakers. Purdue has outscored Iowa 26-21 during that stretch. The Boilermakers have averaged 309.8 passing and 402.4 total yards in their last five games with the Hawkeyes. The lowest yardage total Purdue has posted against Iowa since 2017 is 294.

WEST LAFAYETTE, IN ・ 20 HOURS AGO