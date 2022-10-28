ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Iowa City, IA

New Iowa wrestling facility to be named for Hawkeye supporters

The University of Iowa is set to name its new wrestling training facility in honor of Hawkeye supporters Doug and Ann Goschke, pending approval from the state Board of Regents. The board is set to vote later this month. Construction of the new facility, adjacent to Carver-Hawkeye Arena, began in...
IOWA CITY, IA
Iowa men’s basketball freshmen contribute in exhibition win

The Iowa men’s basketball team put on a display Monday night at Carver-Hawkeye Arena with a 118-72 victory in an exhibition game against Truman State. Although the Bulldogs led, 26-25, through the contest’s first 10 minutes, the Hawkeyes closed the first half on a 38-13 run to secure a 63-39 lead heading into the break.
IOWA CITY, IA
Photos: Iowa men’s basketball vs. Truman State

Iowa men’s basketball defeated Truman State, 118-72, during an exhibition game at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City on Monday. Iowa forward Kris Murray led the Hawkeyes in points, scoring 24 total points and making two of five three-pointers. “We got a lot of guys who can score and have...
IOWA CITY, IA
Iowa football notebook | Hawkeyes preparing for Purdue passing attack, Terry Roberts unlikely to play Saturday

Purdue football has been a thorn Iowa’s side since 2017. The Hawkeyes have lost four of their last five matchups with the Boilermakers. Purdue has outscored Iowa 26-21 during that stretch. The Boilermakers have averaged 309.8 passing and 402.4 total yards in their last five games with the Hawkeyes. The lowest yardage total Purdue has posted against Iowa since 2017 is 294.
WEST LAFAYETTE, IN
Iowa City schools to offer program to increase trade jobs

The Iowa City Community School District high school students who enroll in the newly reinstated Architecture, Construction, and Engineering program after its 12-year abscence get hands-on learning experience — outside of the classroom. Students take class courses to do lab work and then move to real job sites to...
IOWA CITY, IA
Opinion | The importance of gun safety

Let’s talk about gun control. Iowa Amendment 1 appears on the ballot this year. This term, it is crucial to keep in mind that this vote can mean the difference between life and death. Before heading to your assigned polling place this November, it is important to understand the...
IOWA STATE
Sir Chloe plays on Pentacrest for UI Homecoming concert

Sir Chloe performed on the University of Iowa’s Pentacrest for this year’s free homecoming concert on Oct. 28. The event was hosted by UI student music organization, SCOPE Productions. As the concert began, couples and college students gathered around the stage where Sir Chloe would soon play. Much...
IOWA CITY, IA
Johnson County expands criminal charge diversion program for minors

Johnson County is expanding a program that offers some minors who are facing charges alternate paths instead of Juvenile Court Services. The county received a $49,800 grant from the state that Iowa City-based nonprofit United Action for Youth will use to expand an existing pre-charge program by hiring a diversion coordinator.
JOHNSON COUNTY, IA
Iowa City man killed in crash with a semi tractor-trailer

Iowa City resident Riley Joseph Reynolds, 22, was killed in a crash with a semi tractor-trailer early Saturday morning. The crash occurred around 2:14 a.m. near the intersection of Highway 1 and 280th Street, according to an Iowa State Patrol crash report. Reynolds reportedly was traveling southbound on when he...
IOWA CITY, IA
Iowa City teen donates over 40 units of blood following death of twin brother

After his twin brother Calder Wills died from cancer, Grayson Wills made it his goal to donate more blood than the 40 units his brother received throughout treatment. Grayson Wills, now a 17-year-old senior at Iowa City City High School, is the latest University of Iowa DeGowin Blood Center Gallon Grad after donating blood eight times since the end of the summer.
IOWA CITY, IA
Haunt creates ‘outrageously freeing’ atmosphere

Actors at 5th Realm, a haunted house in Cedar Rapids, found acceptance and comfort within the small community where performers scare adrenaline junkies inside Lindale Mall. Some actors dress up in costumes as a form of escapism from reality through the months of September and October. Mia Streif. When I’m...
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
UI police respond to potential burglary in east side residence hall

The University of Iowa Department of Public Safety issued a crime alert Tuesday morning about a report it received on Sunday of a potential burglary in an east-side residence hall. The alert states that the party who reported the burglary said an unknown person entered their dorm room, which was...
IOWA CITY, IA

