bladenonline.com
Halloween Activities Scheduled In Bladen County
No matter if you want to be scared or just seek some good ol’ family fun with Truck or Treat activities, there’s something for you and your family for Halloween on Monday night. Here’s a rundown:. SCARY ADVENTURE. • TWISTED TERROR EXTREME HAUNTED TRAIL: 7:30-11 p.m., 14657...
Walker McCoy named Community Development Director for Laurinburg
LAURINBURG — The city of Laurinburg has a new community development director after the departure of Michael Mandeville. Scotl
wpde.com
Pastor helps Laurinburg city leader discover heritage
LAURINBURG, N.C. (WPDE) — A Laurinburg city leader said she got the best gift ever when she found out about her heritage. A dear friend helped Mayor Protem Mary Evans trace her roots to the very plantation where her family lived more than 120 years ago. Pastor Michael Edds...
Bladen Journal
Lumber River United Way announces notice of funding opportunity
LUMBERTON — Lumber River United Way (LRUW) has announced its Notice of Funding Opportunity for the next round of grants. The deadline is 5 p.m. on Nov. 30, and prequalifying documentation will be accepted until then. The aim of Community Impact grants is to support the existing programs and services that are most effective at embodying United Way’s target areas of health, education, financial stability, and basic needs.
columbuscountynews.com
SCC and H.E.A.R.T.S. Trunk or Treat Gallery
It was a Halloween full of little people and big fun on the campus of Southeastern Community College Monday evening. The college partnered with the H.E.A.R.T.S. Foundation to host a trunk or treat for the public. The event included a live DJ, food trucks, and lots of candy for the...
bladenonline.com
Open Letter- Reward Offered by Citizens in Bladenboro
Announcement Alert: As most of you have already heard there was an incident that occurred on October 29th, 2022 following the ending of BeastFest to one of our beloved community members Mr. Waddell Davis. Mr. Davis was walking back home after BeastFest down Martin Luther King Jr. Drive when he was assaulted and left in a roadside ditch. At the present time the Bladenboro Community has come together in support raising $5,000.00 in reward for any information leading to the arrest and conviction of the person(s) responsible for this senseless crime. Be it known the Bladenboro Police Department nor this community will tolerate these type of actions. We will do everything in our power to make sure justice is served for Mr. Waddell Davis. We will remain BLADENBORO STRONG!!!
bladenonline.com
Bladen County Announces Solid Waste Hours for Veterans Day
Veterans Day will be Friday, November 11, 2022. Brandon Smith with Bladen County announced the hours of operation for Bladen County Solid Waste. Bladen County Solid Waste Hours of Operation for Friday, November 11:. All convenience sites will be operating on their normal schedule, 7:00 AM to 7:00 PM. However,...
WECT
“I hate to see bad things happen to good people:” Community offers reward for information after resident is assaulted
BLADENBORO, N.C. (WECT) - Willie Wallide “Waddell” Davis has lived in Bladenboro for decades and has been a fixture in the community for just as long. His neighbors know him as a friendly face from his time working at local businesses and, more recently, riding his bike around town.
WMBF
Robeson County school district receives $1M+ grant for school, bus safety
ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WMBF) - Schools and school buses in Robeson County will be safer thanks to a $1+ million grant for school safety. The Public Schools of Robeson County received $1,048,000 in school safety grant funding from the North Carolina Department of Public Instruction’s Center for Safe Schools.
country1037fm.com
North Carolina Town Is Snowiest In The State
The North Carolina town of Beech Mountain is the “snowiest” in the state. According to Only In Your State, it gets the most snow in North Carolina every season. Situated on the Avery/Watauga County line, it’s known as “Eastern America’s Highest Town.” From the 10th tee at The Beech Mountain Club, you can see three states. Beech Mountain’s elevation is more than 5500 feet above sea level. The investors who first developed Beech Mountain early on saw it as a ski resort. Beech Mountain Ski Resort is next to what once was the “Land Of Oz” theme park. One of the things people seem to find most charming about Beech Mountain is its size. There are less than 350 residents who call it home year-round, adding to the quaint atmosphere without being crowded. However, there’s no shortage of homes and condos for visitors looking for a ski getaway.
Halloween at the park
Spotty showers did not stop lines from forming outside the Ray Pennington Athletic Complex for the City of Lumberton of Lumberton’s Hall
Lumberton FFA brings home national FFA awards
LUMBERTON — Lumberton FFA members brought home
WRAL
After calling 911, man dies beside pets in Cumberland County house fire
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. — A man died Tuesday night beside his pets after calling 911 to report a house fire. According to Stoney Point Fire Chief Freddy Johnson, the 74-year-old man was found upstairs with his black lab and another pet. They all died in the fire. Officials said the...
country1037fm.com
The 2022 US Capitol Christmas Tree Will Come From North Carolina
The chosen tree will travel beginning Saturday, November 5, and, over the course of two weeks, make 14 stops in local communities before arriving on the West Lawn. The tree is a 78-foot-tall Red Spruce. On its Capitol Christmas Tree Tour the spruce will make stops at parks, plazas, schools,...
bladenonline.com
Congratulations to the West Bladen’s King and Queen
In October, West Bladen High School students crowned their homecoming King, Gary Parker, and Queen, Azllyah McDonald. The couple was captured in a photo together celebrating their new royal status. A homecoming royal court is formed each year at the local high school to display school spirit and to give...
WECT
Lake Waccamaw EMS contract ends, other agencies take over coverage
LAKE WACCAMAW, N.C. (WECT) - The next time someone calls 911 in Lake Waccamaw, a different EMS agency will respond. “We’re out,” said former Lake Waccamaw EMS chief Shannon Worrell. “It is what it is.”. As of midnight last night, Lake Waccamaw EMS is no longer contracted...
‘Great Christmas Light Show’ coming to North Myrtle Beach for holiday season
NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — A new drive-through light show aims to make the holidays merry and bright in North Myrtle Beach. The Great Christmas Light Show, featuring more than 2 million lights along a two-mile drive through the North Myrtle Beach Park & Sports Complex, will open on Nov. 21. The light show […]
Cape Fear Area in North Carolina Preps for Wawa Invasion
There are Wawa stores proposed for the Cape Fear area in North Carolina, reports Brenna Flanagan and the Port City Daily staff. The targeted areas are Brunswick and New Hanover counties. Scott James, a transportation planning engineer confirmed two Wawas were in the works. “They are not close to final,”...
PHOTOS: Seaboard Festival ’22 – Conductor’s Call
HAMLET — The Conductor’s Call compeition is a longtime tradtion of the Seaboard Festival. This year’s event featured two female winners, with Caroline Cline winning the children’s contest and Tasha Jackson coming in first for the adults. Second- and third-place winners for the kids were Kaydence...
cbs17
Student starts fire in Sampson County Middle School classroom, police say
CLINTON, N.C. (WNCN) — Police said a student at Sampson County Middle School started a fire in a classroom. Police said no injuries were reported during the incident Tuesday morning at the school but that students were evacuated. School administrators and local law enforcement identified the student, and authorities...
