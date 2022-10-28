ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lumberton, NC



Halloween Activities Scheduled In Bladen County

No matter if you want to be scared or just seek some good ol’ family fun with Truck or Treat activities, there’s something for you and your family for Halloween on Monday night. Here’s a rundown:. SCARY ADVENTURE. • TWISTED TERROR EXTREME HAUNTED TRAIL: 7:30-11 p.m., 14657...
BLADEN COUNTY, NC
Pastor helps Laurinburg city leader discover heritage

LAURINBURG, N.C. (WPDE) — A Laurinburg city leader said she got the best gift ever when she found out about her heritage. A dear friend helped Mayor Protem Mary Evans trace her roots to the very plantation where her family lived more than 120 years ago. Pastor Michael Edds...
LAURINBURG, NC
Lumber River United Way announces notice of funding opportunity

LUMBERTON — Lumber River United Way (LRUW) has announced its Notice of Funding Opportunity for the next round of grants. The deadline is 5 p.m. on Nov. 30, and prequalifying documentation will be accepted until then. The aim of Community Impact grants is to support the existing programs and services that are most effective at embodying United Way’s target areas of health, education, financial stability, and basic needs.
LUMBERTON, NC
SCC and H.E.A.R.T.S. Trunk or Treat Gallery

It was a Halloween full of little people and big fun on the campus of Southeastern Community College Monday evening. The college partnered with the H.E.A.R.T.S. Foundation to host a trunk or treat for the public. The event included a live DJ, food trucks, and lots of candy for the...
WHITEVILLE, NC
Open Letter- Reward Offered by Citizens in Bladenboro

Announcement Alert: As most of you have already heard there was an incident that occurred on October 29th, 2022 following the ending of BeastFest to one of our beloved community members Mr. Waddell Davis. Mr. Davis was walking back home after BeastFest down Martin Luther King Jr. Drive when he was assaulted and left in a roadside ditch. At the present time the Bladenboro Community has come together in support raising $5,000.00 in reward for any information leading to the arrest and conviction of the person(s) responsible for this senseless crime. Be it known the Bladenboro Police Department nor this community will tolerate these type of actions. We will do everything in our power to make sure justice is served for Mr. Waddell Davis. We will remain BLADENBORO STRONG!!!
BLADENBORO, NC
Bladen County Announces Solid Waste Hours for Veterans Day

Veterans Day will be Friday, November 11, 2022. Brandon Smith with Bladen County announced the hours of operation for Bladen County Solid Waste. Bladen County Solid Waste Hours of Operation for Friday, November 11:. All convenience sites will be operating on their normal schedule, 7:00 AM to 7:00 PM. However,...
Robeson County school district receives $1M+ grant for school, bus safety

ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WMBF) - Schools and school buses in Robeson County will be safer thanks to a $1+ million grant for school safety. The Public Schools of Robeson County received $1,048,000 in school safety grant funding from the North Carolina Department of Public Instruction’s Center for Safe Schools.
North Carolina Town Is Snowiest In The State

The North Carolina town of Beech Mountain is the “snowiest” in the state. According to Only In Your State, it gets the most snow in North Carolina every season. Situated on the Avery/Watauga County line, it’s known as “Eastern America’s Highest Town.” From the 10th tee at The Beech Mountain Club, you can see three states. Beech Mountain’s elevation is more than 5500 feet above sea level. The investors who first developed Beech Mountain early on saw it as a ski resort. Beech Mountain Ski Resort is next to what once was the “Land Of Oz” theme park. One of the things people seem to find most charming about Beech Mountain is its size. There are less than 350 residents who call it home year-round, adding to the quaint atmosphere without being crowded. However, there’s no shortage of homes and condos for visitors looking for a ski getaway.
BEECH MOUNTAIN, NC
Congratulations to the West Bladen’s King and Queen

In October, West Bladen High School students crowned their homecoming King, Gary Parker, and Queen, Azllyah McDonald. The couple was captured in a photo together celebrating their new royal status. A homecoming royal court is formed each year at the local high school to display school spirit and to give...
BLADEN COUNTY, NC
Student starts fire in Sampson County Middle School classroom, police say

CLINTON, N.C. (WNCN) — Police said a student at Sampson County Middle School started a fire in a classroom. Police said no injuries were reported during the incident Tuesday morning at the school but that students were evacuated. School administrators and local law enforcement identified the student, and authorities...
CLINTON, NC

