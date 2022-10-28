Brad Marchand returns in big way, but Bruins lose David Krejci to injury

The Bruins got Brad Marchand back Thursday night, and he made an immediate impact with two goals and an assist in a 5-1 win over the Red Wings. Unfortunately, they lost David Krejci.

Krejci left the game with 11:49 left in the second after taking a late hit and high stick from Detroit Red Wings forward Michael Rasmussen.

Rasmussen was called for a high-sticking penalty and Krejci initially seemed fine, but then as he skated away, he doubled over and dropped his stick. Krejci needed some assistance getting off the ice and went straight down the tunnel to the locker room. The Bruins officially ruled him out for the remainder of the game with an upper-body injury during the third period.

Bruins coach Jim Montgomery said after the game that Krejci would not play Friday night in Columbus, but that he didn't have any update beyond that. Marchand will also miss Friday's game, as the plan all along was for him to not play back-to-back nights just yet.

It was hard to figure out exactly what the injury was. Obviously it could’ve been Krejci’s head from the high stick, but it also could’ve been something in the midsection or arm, as it looked like the butt end of Rasmussen’s stick drove into Krejci pretty hard on the initial hit.

With Krejci out, Montgomery was forced to juggle his lines for the remainder of the game. Pavel Zacha shifted from wing to center so Boston would still have four centers, and he could continue to play there if Krejci misses any more time.

Interestingly enough, the Bruins also traded away center Jack Studnicka on Thursday night. He could have been an option to step into the lineup, but the Bruins clearly believe they have better options regardless.