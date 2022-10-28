ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brazoria County, TX

Click2Houston.com

Man fatally struck by vehicle in southeast Houston, HPD says

HOUSTON – An investigation is underway after a man was fatally struck by a vehicle in southeast Houston Wednesday, officers with the Houston Police Department said. It happened in the 8500 block of Telephone Road shortly before 7 a.m. According to HPD, they received a call about a dead...
HOUSTON, TX
ABC13 Houston

Father and 1-year-old daughter dead after he stabbed child and then himself, Rosenberg police say

ROSENBERG, Texas (KTRK) -- A suspect and 1-year-old girl at the center of an Amber Alert are both dead, Rosenberg police confirmed Wednesday morning. The alert was issued Tuesday for 1-year-old Leylani Ordonez and her father, 24-year-old Alexander Ordonez Barrios, who was wanted in connection with her disappearance after police said he went into Riverside Towing/Auto Collision, stabbed a man multiple times, and took his tow truck just before 6 p.m.
ROSENBERG, TX
CrossroadsToday.com | Victoria Television Group

Jackson County officials recover a stolen vehicle out of Houston

JACKSON COUNTY, Texas – Jackson County officials recover a stolen vehicle following a traffic stop late Monday night. On Monday, Oct. 31, a Jackson County Sheriff’s Office deputy conducted a traffic stop on a newer model King Ranch Ford F-350 Dually on Highway 59 southbound. Upon investigation, the deputy noticed several indicators that the vehicle may have been part of...
JACKSON COUNTY, TX

