Healthy Living with USA Health: Treating kidney stones
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Dr. William Terry, Jr., M.D. is a Urologist with USA Health University Urology. He joined us on Studio10 to talk about kidney stone issues. He answers some of the following questions:. What unique procedure does USA Health have for the treatment of large kidney stones?. Who...
Baldwin County Pig Roast & Live Auction
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -The Baldwin County Pig Roast and Live Auction is happening this weekend. All the proceeds benefit the Baldwin County Boys Ranch which helps boys from unfortunate circumstances. Open House/Ranch Tour and Auction Preview 3:00 p.m. Prayer & Meal (pulled pork, fixin’s and dessert) 5:00 p.m. Order...
Bayside Academy’s cereal box domino event benefits Prodisee Pantry
DAPHNE, Ala. (WALA) - Students at Bayside Academy celebrated Halloween in a unique way. They took part in a cereal box domino event. But it wasn’t just for fun. It was also for a good cause. The students collected cereal to donate to Prodisee Pantry for their weekly distribution....
Man stuck in grinder at Magnolia Grove Golf Course
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A man was airlifted tonight to University Hospital this evening after he got stuck in a grinder at a local golf course. It happened around 5 p.m. this afternoon at Magnolia Grove Golf Course, Mobile Fire Rescue and Mobile County EMS responded to the scene. We are working to get more information including the man’s condition and will update this article when it becomes available.
Local Boy Scouts hosting annual Scouting for Food to benefit Feeding the Gulf Coast
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The Mobile Area Council, Boy Scouts of America has partnered with Feeding the Gulf Coast and local residents and scouts of Mobile, Baldwin, Clarke, and Washington counties to fight hunger. The scouts have partnered with Feeding the Gulf Coast for 12 years to host the annual Scouting for Food event.
Veterans Day events with Mobile Bay Area Veterans Day Commission
Steve Carrey, President of Mobile Bay Veterans Day Commission, joined Joe and Chelsey on Studio10 with more information about their Veterans Day events. You can find more information below and in the clip. Flag Raising Ceremony & Flag Parade – Battleship Memorial Park. Veterans Day Parade- downtown Mobile. Honors...
Bishop State Community College hosts “Trunk or Treat” event for Halloween
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Hundreds of kids got the opportunity to do their trick or treating safely this Halloween, thanks to Bishop State Community College. The school hosted a trunk or treat event in the parking lot of the main campus Monday afternoon. It was a great success with a...
Pet of the Week: Jackie
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Jennifer Greene with the City of Mobile Animal Services joined us this morning, with our pet of the week, Jackie!. If you’re interested in meeting Jackie, you can find her at:. City of Mobile Animal Shelter. 855 Owens Street. Mobile, AL 36604. Dog adoption fees...
Hip replacement surgery and treatments with The Orthopaedic Group
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Trevor Stubbs, M.D., from The Orthopaedic Group joined us on Studio10 to talk about how they can help with hip issues. We discuss a variety of issues including Anterior Hip Replacement Surgery. Click on the link to learn more, and/or visit https://www.theorthogroup.com/ to set up an...
Foo Foo Festival kicks off this week in Pensacola
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -The eighth annual Pensacola Foo Foo Festival will take place Nov. 3-14, 2022 in Pensacola, Fla. The 12-day event series will feature performances throughout Pensacola. A list of this year’s grant recipients and participating Friends of Foo, event dates and locations may be found on FooFooFest.com.
MPD releases name of gunman in downtown Mobile standoff
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The Mobile Police Department has identified 46-year-old Terrance Duncan as the person armed in the standoff with law enforcement Monday in the 200 block of Government Street. Police said Duncan died as a result of a self-inflicted gunshot wound. The MPD released this message: “If you...
MPD investigates shooting on Euclid Avenue
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Mobile police are investigating a shooting on Euclid Avenue in the Rickarby community that left a 22-year-old man wounded. It happened around 4 p.m. Tuesday. The victim was taken to the hospital with a non-life-threatening injury, according to authorities. --- Download the FOX10 Weather App. Get...
Reach and Teach at Saraland High School
The following information was provided by Reach and Teach:. REAL STUDENTS GAINING REAL EXPERIENCE THROUGH CONCERT PROMOTION. Saraland High School Students to host The Velcro Pygmies. Most everyone would agree students deserve the opportunity to meet their full potential. However, this is where traditional education drastically fails the majority of...
HoneyBee Festival 2022
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The HoneyBee Festival to benefit the Central Baldwin Education Foundation is coming up this Saturday, November 5th. It kicks off with the 5k and fun run at 8am in HoneyBee Park in Robertsdale. Amanda Spears and Carl Myrick joined us on Studio10 to tell us about...
Woman killed in crash on Rangeline Road
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A 24-year-old woman died Tuesday morning in a crash on Rangeline Road. According to Mobile police, the wreck involved a car and a semi-tractor trailer and happened around 11:10 a.m. Tuesday on Rangeline Road near Rutgers Road. Police identified the victim Laseppia Ladi Hazwood. A preliminary...
Mobile firefighters find man in wheelchair trapped in burning house
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A 23-year-old man was found after firefighters said a house fire broke out on Rylands Street around 9 a.m. Tuesday. When crews arrived, they could see heavy smoke and heard screams coming from inside. They then found the man in a wheelchair in one of the bedrooms.
Another armed standoff in Mobile, ALEA believes woman had mental health crisis
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - This story is going to sound eerily similar to what we all saw Monday. ...another standoff in Mobile. But this one was brief and it ended without anyone getting hurt. State troopers say a woman led them on a chase down 165, drove home, and then...
Mobile mayor praises performance of first responders during Monday’s standoff
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Mayor Sandy Stimpson on Tuesday praised the performance of police and paramedics who responded to a six-hour standoff that disrupted business at Government Plaza for six hours on Monday. “You probably saw it on your TV,” the mayor said at the start of Tuesday’s City Council...
Flora-Bama sells $2 million Powerball ticket
ORANGE BEACH, Ala. (WALA) - A ticket sold at the Flora-Bama put $2 million in one lucky person’s pockets. That power-play ticket had all five numbers but didn’t match the power ball. “There’s been lots of rumble, and it’s kind of a lucky place,” said Jenifer Parnell, marketing...
Mother and son crawl to safety after tornado flattens their home
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Joann Balinsky and her 14-year-old son are sharing their story after a tornado flattened their home in Gulf Shores... leaving them with nothing. Balinsky spoke to FOX10 news, wincing through the pain of her injuries. “It happened so fast that you really can’t think of nothing...
