‘I’ll be doggone!’ Missouri Lottery player wins $100,000 prize

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A Missouri Lottery player had quite the shock after winning a $100,000 top prize on a “Fun 5s” Scratchers ticket .

The ticket was purchased at a gas station in Creve Coeur, Missouri, just outside St. Louis.

“I’m like, ‘Whoa!’” she exclaimed. “I’ll be doggone!”

The winner told the Missouri Lottery she usually buys a different game, but she took a chance on the “Fun 5s” Scratchers ticket that day, winning prizes that added up to $100,000.

“The first prize I uncovered was $25,000,” she said. “I said, ‘Let me get my glasses, because I don’t think that’s right.’ I called to my daughter, ‘Sweetie, what does this say?’”

Her daughter confirmed the prize, but she still couldn’t believe her eyes.

“It’s like I went blind for a second,” she said. “It was just like, unbelievable. I didn’t scream; I think we were laughing so hard we couldn’t believe it.”

She shared plans to use some of her winnings to start a business.

