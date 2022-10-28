ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vidalia, LA

Vidalia man accused of sex trafficking minors; provided them meth and fentanyl

By Kevin Dudley, Jr.
WGNO
 6 days ago

Disclaimer: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

VIDALIA, La. ( KTVE/KARD ) — On Oct.24, the Concordia Parish Sheriff’s Office began an investigation into reports of an adult male who allegedly engaged in illegal activity with multiple minors. Based on evidence recovered during the investigation, deputies identified the suspect as 45-year-old Quentin M. Smith of Vidalia, La.

According to officials, juveniles were supplied with methamphetamine and fentanyl, being transported to locations in Concordia Parish, La. and Adams County, Miss. where adults engaged in sexual intercourse with unconscious victims in a “trap house.”

After authorities obtained an arrest warrant, Smith was captured in Fayette, Miss., and taken into custody with the assistance of the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office and the Adams County Sheriff’s Office.

Smith was charged with Human Trafficking, Second-Degree Rape, two counts of Cruelty to Juveniles, and Attempted Sexual Battery. The matter remains under investigation with additional arrests to be made.

If anyone has information about Smith and the investigation, be sure to call detectives at 318-336-5231

