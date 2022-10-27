ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Leslie Jordan Gets Emotional Tribute Montage on Call Me Kat — Watch Video

By Dave Nemetz
 6 days ago

Leslie Jordan ‘s Fox sitcom Call Me Kat paid tribute to the late actor on Thursday’s episode.

The tribute — which you can watch above — collected some of Jordan’s best moments from Call Me Kat , along with his appearances on Fox shows The Masked Singer (he guest-performed in Season 6 as Soft Serve), Fantasy Island , The Cool Kids and LEGO Masters . “I’m a big believer in celebrating every moment,” Jordan said in one scene as the montage ended with a title card reading: “Forever a part of the Fox family.”

Jordan passed away on Monday at the age of 67 in a car accident. A veteran TV performer dating back to the days of Night Court and Murphy Brown , Jordan may be best known as Beverly Leslie, arch nemesis of Megan Mullally’s Karen Walker on NBC’s Will & Grace . (The role earned Jordan an Emmy for best guest actor in a comedy in 2006.) Jordan’s other notable TV roles include Hearts Afire , Boston Legal and American Horror Story .

At the time of his death, he was costarring as cafe baker Phil on Call Me Kat , alongside Mayim Bialik and Cheyenne Jackson. The Fox sitcom shut down production this week in the wake of Jordan’s death.

“The world is definitely a much darker place today without the love and light of Leslie Jordan,” the actor’s spokesperson said in a statement. “Not only was he a mega talent and joy to work with, but he provided an emotional sanctuary to the nation at one of its most difficult times. What he lacked in height he made up for in generosity and greatness as a son, brother, artist, comedian, partner and human being. Knowing that he has left the world at the height of both his professional and personal life is the only solace one can have today.”

TVLine

Leslie Jordan's Surprising Will & Grace Origin Story Revealed: He Was an 11th Hour Replacement for Joan Collins!

Will & Grace fans have Joan Collins to thank for the gift that was Beverley Leslie. In the wake of Leslie Jordan‘s sudden death this week, former Will & Grace exec producer Jeff Greenstein is revealing the surprising story behind the creation of the late actor’s signature, Emmy-winning role. “I’ve been thinking a lot about Leslie Jordan, obviously, reflecting upon his brilliance, marveling that I got to spend a few years in the company of such an extraordinary comedic talent — and realized that some of y’all may not know the story of how Beverley Leslie came to be,” Greenstein shared on...
TVLine

Young Sheldon Adds Will Sasso and Rachel Bay Jones as Mandy's Parents

Young Sheldon is set to introduce Georgie’s potential future in-laws. The Big Bang Theory spinoff has tapped Will Sasso (MADtv) and Rachel Bay Jones (The Good Doctor) to recur as Mandy’s parents, Jim and Audrey McAllister, our sister site Deadline reports. Jim is a “good-natured father” who gets caught in the “crossfire between his pregnant daughter and stubborn wife,” according to the official character breakdown. He also happens to own the local tire store, which might be of interest to Georgie — who, as we know from Big Bang, eventually finds success as Dr. Tire. Audrey, meanwhile, is described as “a force...
TVLine

Jamie Lynn Spears and 15 Other Celebs Try to Survive Special Forces Training in Trailer for New Fox Competition

Having someone say, “If you should die…” is certainly one way to open the trailer for Special Forces: World’s Toughest Test, Fox’s new reality competition that will get a two-hour premiere on Wednesday, Jan. 4 at 8/7c. In the new series, 16 celebrities will “try to survive” an array of demanding training exercises that expose them to “the harshest of environments” and “simulate the highly classified selection process” for the Special Forces, as led by Directing Staff (DS) agents Rudy Reyes, Mark “Billy” Billingham, Jason “Foxy” Fox and Remi Adeleke — an elite team of ex-operatives. The only way for the “recruits” to...
TVLine

Amy Schumer to Host SNL in November

Amy Schumer is returning to Studio 8H. The comedian is set to lord over the Nov. 5 episode of Saturday Night Live, marking her third stint as host (following previous turns in Seasons 41 and 43). Schumer will be joined by musical guest Steve Lacy. The Grammy-nominated singer/songwriter’s latest album, Gemini Rights, recently charted with the single “Bad Habit.” As previously reported, recording artist Jack Harlow will pull double duty when Season 48 resumes on Oct. 29. The episode will also mark the return of cast member Cecily Strong, who sat out the first three episodes to headline a play in Los...
TVLine

Matthew Perry Talks Friends Crushes, Addiction Horrors With Diane Sawyer

Matthew Perry wanted to be more than just Friends with one of his female costars on the NBC mega-hit. In a primetime interview with ABC’s Diane Sawyer that aired Friday to promote his revealing new memoir Friends, Lovers, and the Big Terrible Thing, Perry admitted that he harbored a crush on costar Jennifer Aniston. (Years before Friends, Perry actually asked Aniston out, but she said no.) “Well, how can you not have a crush on Jenny? And Courteney [Cox]? And Lisa [Kudrow]? So I made it kind of difficult to go to work, because I had to pretend that I...
TVLine

Matthew Perry Apologizes for Insulting Keanu Reeves in His New Memoir

Matthew Perry has issued an apology after excerpts from his upcoming memoir were released that take a swipe at actor Keanu Reeves. “I’m actually a big fan of Keanu,” Perry said in a statement to our sister site Deadline. “I just chose a random name, my mistake. I apologize. I should have used my own name instead.”
TVLine

Ratings: Ghosts and Walker Audiences Eye Season Highs, L&O Trio Dip

In the latest TV show ratings, CBS’ Young Sheldon drew Thursday’s largest audience while also landing in a six-way tie for the nightly demo win. CBS | Young Sheldon (with 6.6 million total viewers and a 0.5 rating) actually dipped in the demo week-to-week, while Ghosts‘ Halloween episode (6.4 mil/0.5), So Help Me Todd (4.5 mil/0.3) and CSI: Vegas (3.4 mil/0.3) were all steady. Audience-wise, Ghosts is looking at its best overnight tally since Jan. 20. ABC | Station 19 (4 mil/0.5) and Alaska Daily (3.1 mil/0.3) both ticked up, while Grey’s Anatomy (3.6 mil/0.5, read recap) was steady. THE CW | Pending...
TVLine

Dolly Parton's Mountain Magic Christmas

Fans of Dolly Parton and/or movie musicals will have an early present to unwrap, when NBC premieres Dolly Parton’s Mountain Magic Christmas on Thursday, Dec. 1 at 8/7c. Starring Parton, Tom Everett Scott (SouthLAnd), Angel Parker (The Rookie) and Ana Gasteyer (The Goldbergs) — and counting Miley Cyrus, Willie Nelson, Billy Ray Cyrus, Jimmie Allen, Zach Williams and, well, Jimmy Fallon among its musical guests — the two-hour special promises a “modern-day movie musical about the making of a network TV special” as it depicts “the frenetic backstage story and delightful on-camera results of Dolly’s desire to uplift an exhausted world’s spirits by sharing the unique mountain magic she has always found in and around Dollywood at Christmas.”
TVLine

SNL Video: Not Even Drunk Uncle Will Take a Call From Kanye West

While Bobby Moynihan clearly showed up at Saturday Night Live‘s Studio 8H this week to reprise his role in the greatest Halloween sketch of all time, he also took a moment to bring back another of his most popular recurring characters, Drunk Uncle. This marks the fourteenth appearance of Drunk Uncle and, from his first bit melding Jack Skellington and Marjorie Taylor Greene, it’s a whirlwind of slurred non-sequiturs and cranky old man yowls. He is an artist at heart though. Despite his claims of not being Lyle, Lyle, Crocodile, he is quite a singer — though his oeuvre appears to be...
TVLine

The Simpsons Get Anime Makeover for Death Note Spoof — Watch Sneak Peek

It’s The Simpsons as you’ve never seen them before. Sunday’s “Treehouse of Horror XXXIII” (Fox, 8/7c) includes a segment inspired by the popular anime series Death Note, and TVLine has an exclusive first look at some of the key characters in action. For the unfamiliar, Death Note follows a boy named Light (played in this episode by Lisa) who comes into the possession of a supernatural book capable of killing anyone whose name is written in its pages, presuming that the person writing knows both the victim’s name and face. Light is accompanied by a dark spirit named Ryuk, who receives a Simpsons-appropriate...
TVLine

Walker's Jared Padalecki Is Determined to Appear on Prequel Independence 'In Some Way, Shape or Form'

Walker star and executive producer Jared Padalecki isn’t planning on letting something as significant as 150-plus years stand in the way of his appearing on the prequel spinoff Walker Independence, on which he also serves as an EP. The offshoot is set in the late 1800s and follows several ancestors of characters from the mothership series, which of course takes place in the present day. Even though the two shows feature very different and distant time periods, Padalecki isn’t ruling out the idea of a crossover of some sort. (After all, Matt Barr went from playing Hoyt Rawlins on Walker to...
TVLine

Eliminated Survivor Player Details Her Most Cringeworthy Moment: 'It's So Sickening to Watch!'

The following contains spoilers from Wednesday’s episode of Survivor 43. Survivor‘s Baka tribe may have entered the pre-merge with a numbers advantage, but that didn’t mean the battle between Elie and Gabler was over. Not by a long shot. With just six players vulnerable to the vote, Gabler saw an opportunity to sink Elie’s game by sharing information that she had gone through his bag a few days prior. After refusing to pin the blame on her ally and island BFF Jeanine, Elie sought to mend fences with her original Baka members, but neither Sami nor Gabler had any interest in keeping her...
TVLine

The Lincoln Lawyer Adds Lana Parrilla in Recurring Role for Season 2

Lana Parrilla is enlisting the services of The Lincoln Lawyer. The Once Upon a Time vet has joined Season 2 of executive producer David E. Kelley’s Netflix drama in a recurring role, our sister site Deadline reports. She will play Lisa Trammell, “a beloved chef and community advocate struggling to keep her restaurant afloat as a predatory real estate developer threatens the neighborhood around her.” Based on novelist Michael Connelly’s legal protagonist, the series stars Manuel Garcia-Rulfo as Mickey Haller, an iconoclastic idealist who runs his practice out of the back seat of his Lincoln Town Car as he takes on cases big...
TVLine

The Handmaid's Tale Episode 8 Recap: Serena Waterford, Handmaid

My, how the misogynistic tables have turned. OK, OK. So The Handmaid’s Tale’s Serena Joy doesn’t actually become a handmaid in this week’s episode. After all, thank goodness, she’s not subjected to the ritual rape that Gilead forces upon any woman chosen to wear red. But she is made to live in a house where she’s treated like garbage, while a woman who hates her appoints herself mother to her baby. Karma, eh? Meanwhile, Lawrence makes June an offer she can’t/doesn’t want to refuse. Read on for the highlights of “Motherland.” SERENA’S NEW LOW | Near the top of the episode, we get our first look at “New Bethlehem,” Commander...
TVLine

We're Mad About Louise's Helen Hunt Costume in Bob's Burgers Sneak Peek

Like most nine-year-old girls in the year 2022, Louise Belcher has a deep appreciation for the works of Helen Hunt, and she’s paying proper tribute to the four-time Emmy winner on Sunday’s Halloween episode of Bob’s Burgers (Fox, 9/8c). “Gene and Tina and I are doing a group thing — not to brag, but I’m the best part,” Louise says in TVLine’s exclusive sneak peek of the episode. Shen then clarifies, “I’m Helen Hunt, emphasis on he hunt. When you see us together, you’ll get it, but it also works on its own.” (Yes it does.) To be fair, Louise’s classmates are...
TVLine

Alert: Scott Caan and Dania Ramirez Search for Missing Kids in First Teaser for Fox Procedural — Watch Video

Hawaii Five-0‘s Scott Caan is playing a cop again, but he’s on a new beat in the first teaser for the Fox drama Alert. In the teaser — which you can watch above — Caan and Dania Ramirez (Once Upon a Time, Devious Maids) play Philadelphia cops Jason Grant and Nikki Batista, who work together on the city’s Missing Person’s Unit (MPU). After a young girl is kidnapped by armed thugs, Jason and Nikki spring into action, with Nikki reassuring the girl’s parents: “I understand it’s impossible not to think the worst… but I want you to know that we will...
TVLine

Private Practice Revival Floated by Shonda Rhimes: 'We Had So Much More to Say With Those Characters'

Los Angeles is paging Dr. Addison Montgomery again. Shonda Rhimes revealed on Good Morning America this week that the piece of Shondaland intellectual property she would most like to revive is Private Practice. ABC’s Grey’s Anatomy offshoot, which transplanted Kate Walsh’s doc from Seattle to L.A., ran for six seasons on ABC, from 2007-2013 (read our recap of the series finale here). The OG ensemble also included Tim Daly, Audra McDonald, Paul Adelstein, KaDee Strickland, Chris Lowell, Taye Diggs and Amy Brenneman. “I actually feel like we didn’t finish telling our stories on Private Practice,” Rhimes told GMA. “We had so many more stories...
TVLine

Poker Face: Natasha Lyonne Is on the Case in Star-Studded Peacock Mystery — Watch Teaser and Get Release Date

Natasha Lyonne solving crimes dreamed up by Knives Out‘s Rian Johnson — um, where do we sign up? Peacock has released a first-look teaser for Poker Face, a 10-episode mystery-of-the-week series written and directed by Johnson and starring Lyonne (Russian Doll) as Charlie, “who has an extraordinary ability to determine when someone is lying,” per the official description. The streamer has also announced a premiere date for the series: It’ll debut Thursday, Jan. 26 with the first four episodes, with new episodes streaming weekly after that. In the teaser — which you can watch above — Charlie laments the limits of her...
TVLine

NCIS' Gary Cole Reprises Office Space Role for Black Friday TV Spot – WATCH

Gary Cole ponders a Black Friday sales flyer, and not a dreaded TPS report, in a new TV commercial that has the NCIS star channeling his iconic Office Space alter ego. In the cult hit film comedy from 1999, Cole famously played Bill Lumbergh, vice president at the Initech software company where Ron Livingston’s Peter Gibbons, David Herman’s (not that) Michael Bolton, Ajay Naidu’s Samir Nagheenanajar and other programmers thanklessly toiled. Jennifer Aniston, Stephen Root and Diedrich Bader also starred. In the TV spot above, which touts a big box store’s Black Friday deals, both Cole and Naidu reprise their Office Space...
TVLine

TVLine

