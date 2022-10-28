ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sacramento County, CA

Driver crashes into fence after being shot at: sheriff’s office

By Jose Fabian
 5 days ago

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — The Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office said a driver crashed into a fence after being involved in a shooting Thursday afternoon.

According to the sheriff’s office, they received a ShotSpotter activation just before 1 p.m. in the area of Eighth Avenue and Marting Luther King Jr. Boulevard. They responded to the scene and learned someone in a car shot at another car.

The driver then crashed into a fence. The sheriff’s office said a man was injured and taken to the hospital.

The victim was reportedly seriously injured.

ABC10

Denzil Broadhurst identified as man killed in collision with Sacramento police cruiser

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — The Sacramento County Coroner's Office identified the man killed in a collision with a Sacramento police cruiser as Denzil Ollen Broadhurst, 61. The collision happened around 8:10 p.m. Monday in the area of May Street and Bell Avenue. A Sacramento Police officer was in a marked police vehicle en route to a reported felony in progress when the collision between the motorcycle and cruiser happened. Authorities said the officer did not have their siren or emergency lights on when the crash happened.
SACRAMENTO, CA
FOX40

Police investigating shooting in Rancho Cordova

RANCHO CORDOVA, Calif. (KTXL) — The Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting that occurred in Rancho Cordova on Tuesday. According to the sheriff’s office, the shooting occurred around 5:06 p.m. in the 3500 block of Data Drive in Rancho Cordova. The sheriff’s office said that the victim was taken to a hospital for […]
RANCHO CORDOVA, CA
KCRA.com

Man injured in Rancho Cordova shooting, officials say

RANCHO CORDOVA, Calif. — A man was sent to the hospital Tuesday evening after he was shot, the Sacramento County Sheriff's Office said. Several people from nearby apartments reported the shooting around 5:05 p.m. along the 3500 block of Data Drive in Rancho Cordova, the sheriff's office said. Deputies who went to the scene found a victim and transported him to the hospital.
RANCHO CORDOVA, CA
FOX40

Sacramento Police to investigate fatal collision involving police vehicle

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — The Sacramento Police Department announced it would investigate the fatal collision between a motorcycle and a police vehicle that occurred Monday night. The Sacramento Police Department said an officer responding to a felony in progress and a motorcyclist collided near May Street and Bell Avenue around 8 p.m. The motorcyclist, Denzil […]
SACRAMENTO, CA
CBS Sacramento

Motorcyclist killed in crash involving Sacramento Police car identified

SACRAMENTO - The Sacramento County Coroner's Office has identified a man that was killed in a crash involving a Sacramento Police car.At around 8:10 p.m., a Sacramento Police Department officer was traveling in a patrol vehicle when it collided with a motorcycle at the intersection of May Street and Bell Avenue in North Sacramento. The motorcycle rider was taken to an area hospital to be treated for unknown injuries, according to a police department public information officer. Denzil Broadhurst, 61, was later pronounced dead. The officer was not injured, police say.It's unknown if the officer was responding to a call at the time of the incident. The official cause of the crash is under investigation and won't be made known for about a week, the spokesperson says.Sacramento police say they will be doing an additional internal administrative review as part of their investigation into the incident. 
SACRAMENTO, CA
FOX40

Marysville Police makes multiple arrests, including for warrants and DUI, over Halloween weekend

MARYSVILLE, Calif. (KTXL) — Over the course of the Halloween weekend, Marysville Police Officers made several arrests for various different charges. In total, the Marysville Police Department arrested 24 people. Along with several other arrests, three of the arrests were for drivers under the influence, six arrests were drug-related and another three were sex offender […]
MARYSVILLE, CA
Fox40

Suspect stabs young teenager, then flees, Sacramento Police say

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — A young teenager was stabbed on Halloween night in Sacramento, the Sacramento Police Department said to FOX40 News. Police said officers responded to a report of an assault on the 4700 block of Westlake Parkway, near Del Paso Road and Interstate 5. According to police,...
SACRAMENTO, CA
Fox40

Motorcyclist dies in collision with Sacramento Police vehicle

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — A motorcyclist died after their vehicle and a police vehicle collided Monday night, the Sacramento Police Department said. Police said the officer driving the police vehicle was responding to “a call for service of a felony in progress” and did not have their emergency lights or siren activated.
SACRAMENTO, CA
FOX40

Police surround Elk Grove home in search of stabbing suspect

ELK GROVE, Calif. (KTXL) — Police officers surrounded a house in Elk Grove Tuesday morning in search of a suspect who may have stabbed a relative, the Elk Grove Police Department said. According to police, a SWAT team searched the home but determined the suspect was not inside. Police said that Springhurst Drive, the road […]
ELK GROVE, CA
FOX40

CHP finds driver dead in SUV near Lathrop, toddler passenger uninjured

(KTXL) — The California Highway Patrol is investigating a man found dead at the wheel of an SUV who had a 3-year-old uninjured passenger Tuesday morning near Lathrop, according to a news release from the agency. At around 10:30 a.m., the CHP’s Stockton Communications Center was notified about a collision near “southbound I-5 and SR-120,” […]
LATHROP, CA
Fox40

One person injured in shooting on Fruitridge Road

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — One person was injured in a shooting Tuesday morning in Sacramento, the Sacramento Police Department said to FOX40 News. According to police, officers responded around 7 a.m. to a report of a shooting on the 8600 block of Fruitridge Road. Police said officers found a...
SACRAMENTO, CA
FOX40

Man dies after crash and shooting, says Sacramento police

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — The Sacramento Police Department responded to reports of a vehicle that collided with a fence Sunday. According to police, the crash happened around Phoenix Park Drive and Savannah Drive around 12 p.m. Once officials arrived to the scene, they found a man in the driver seat suffering from a gunshot injury. […]
SACRAMENTO, CA
CBS Sacramento

Sacramento police investigating fatal shooting after finding man in a crashed car

SACRAMENTO — Police are still looking for the suspect who killed a driver in south Sacramento over the weekend.Police say that on Oct. 30, at roughly noon, officers arrived at Phoenix Park Drive and Savannah Lane in South Sacramento in response to reports of a driver crashing into a fence.When they arrived, officers discovered that the driver was suffering from at least one gunshot wound.Officers began rendering aid to the victim until the fire department arrived, but he was soon pronounced dead at the scene.The name of the man killed has not been released.Homicide detectives and crime scene investigators have taken over the investigation. No suspect information has been released at this point.Police ask that anyone with information about this investigation contact the dispatch center at (916) 808-5471 or Sacramento Valley Crime Stoppers at (916) 443-HELP (4357).
SACRAMENTO, CA
CBS News

1 person allegedly stabbed by relative in Elk Grove

Officers surrounded a house in Elk Grove after a stabbing Tuesday morning but couldn't locate the suspect. The scene was on Springhurst Drive, near Goldy Glen Way. Elk Grove police say they responded to the scene around 4 a.m. after getting a report of a person allegedly stabbing a family member. That victim has been transported to the hospital by family. The person's condition was not known by police.
ELK GROVE, CA
