Driver crashes into fence after being shot at: sheriff’s office
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — The Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office said a driver crashed into a fence after being involved in a shooting Thursday afternoon.
According to the sheriff’s office, they received a ShotSpotter activation just before 1 p.m. in the area of Eighth Avenue and Marting Luther King Jr. Boulevard. They responded to the scene and learned someone in a car shot at another car.Close
Thanks for signing up!
Watch for us in your inbox.
News & Headlines from FOX 40
The driver then crashed into a fence. The sheriff’s office said a man was injured and taken to the hospital.
The victim was reportedly seriously injured.Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX40.
Comments / 0