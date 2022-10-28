ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Tedderman johns
5d ago

The real question is, why was DeSantis importing migrants from Texas? None of them were even headed to Florida until DeSantis flew them here briefly until sending them onto Martha's Vinyard.

OneAverageWhiteGuy
5d ago

He really thinks this advertising he states is thr reason? i know a lot of his supporters are either complete morons and others are just compliant because they love this own the Libs crap. It is still human beings, families with small children hw used for political props. Like when he attacked those kids for daring to wear masks behind him. DeSantis is a bully who picks on the weak and easy targets. And the cult eats it up because they think it's good to target those other people who they are told to be taking their jobs, tax money, etc. I used to really wonder how the Nazis took over Germany or how cult really recruit people. I no longer wonder about this.

rett
5d ago

DeSantis inserted himself into the immigration issue to keep his name active nationwide. He paid with Florida funds to have them sent to Florida so he could say ‘he’ sent them to MV. Otherwise Florida would have no involvement other than his exaggerations.

