NPR
How hard-to-pronounce names could land resumes in the reject pile
New research suggests a person's name, specifically hard-to-pronounce ones, could make the difference between landing a job or their resume ending up in the reject pile. What's in a name? Well, maybe a job. Adrian Ma and Wailin Wong from NPR's daily economics podcast, the Indicator, dig into some new research looking at people's names and pronunciation and how it might affect their job prospects.
NPR
'Goosebumps' is turning 30 — the scariest part is how old that makes you
It's that time of year when we celebrate the scary stuff, you know, ghosts and mummies and monsters. But most of us are amateurs of fright compared to a man who has spent the past 30 years dedicated to scares - R.L. Stine, author of the mega-popular children's book series "Goosebumps." Over the years, the franchise has spawned TV shows, movies and, of course, more books. NPR's Andrew Limbong recently visited him to talk about how he's kept kids reading for decades.
Business Insider
Elon Musk enlists more than 50 Tesla workers, 2 Boring Company staff, and one Neuralink employee to work at Twitter post-takeover, report says
The majority of Tesla employees enlisted to work at Twitter were software engineers from the Autopilot team, CNBC reported, citing documents.
NPR
Critic Bob Mondello remembers the movie fright-fests he conjured in his youth
UNIDENTIFIED ACTOR #1: (As character) Hello?. MONDELLO: Phone's gone dead. (SOUNDBITE OF PHONE DISCONNECTION TONE) MONDELLO: The mystic's read her Ouija board. (SOUNDBITE OF ARCHIVED RECORDING) UNIDENTIFIED ACTOR #2: (As character) Can you show us a sign?. MONDELLO: And zombies are popping through doorways left open by a demented Kewpie...
NPR
Elizabeth Banks was drawn to 40-year-old's coming-of-age story in timely 'Call Jane'
NPR's Michel Martin speaks with actress Elizabeth Banks about her new movie Call Jane, based on a real-life underground network that provided access to safe abortions in the Chicago area. MICHEL MARTIN, HOST:. Imagine this. It's 1968. You're a happily married mom with a new baby on the way, only...
NPR
Blair Braverman on her novel 'Small Game' about a survival reality tv show gone wrong
A survival reality tv show gone wrong with contestants abandoned to fend for themselves: NPR's Ayesha Rascoe talks with Blair Braverman about her new novel, "Small Game." Five people are blindfolded, taken to a helicopter and dropped into a lake in the middle of a remote wilderness. BLAIR BRAVERMAN: The...
NPR
A Piet Mondrian has been hanging upside down for decades
Good morning. I'm Steve Inskeep. This news turned the art world upside down. It involves a famous modernist painting. "New York City" is by Piet Mondrian. The painting looks like a kind of plaid pattern, suggesting maybe the bare girders of a building. Now, after 70 years, a photo from the artist's studio suggest the painting has been hanging upside down. The German gallery that owns it plans to keep it the way it is and make the confusion about its orientation part of the story. It's MORNING EDITION.
NPR
Companies are starting to lose the few female leaders they have
RACHEL MARTIN, BYLINE: How do women feel about their place in corporate America? Rachel Thomas of leanin.org says they are showing how they feel. RACHEL THOMAS: Women leaders are leaving their companies at the highest rate we've ever seen. We already know women are underrepresented in leadership, and now companies are starting to lose the precious few women leaders they do have.
NPR
Just checking in: a grieving daughter's unsung hero
In this episode of "My Unsung Hero" from Hidden Brain, Washington Post columnist Carolyn Hax remembers a kind colleague who checked in when she was having a hard time. Time now for "My Unsung Hero," our series from the team at Hidden Brain. "My Unsung Hero" tells the stories of people whose kindness left a lasting impression on someone else. And today's story comes from Washington Post columnist Carolyn Hax. When she was 34, Hax was living on her own and having a hard time.
NPR
Over 150 people died after a crowd surge on Halloween in Seoul
More than 150 people were killed after a crowd pushed forward in a narrow alley during Halloween celebrations in Seoul. Many of the dead are teenagers. South Korea is in a national state of mourning, this week, after a stampede that may go down as the deadliest crowd incident in the country's history. At least 153 people were either crushed to death or succumbed to injuries. Scores more are still being treated. NPR's Anthony Kuhn was at the scene and joins us from Seoul. Anthony, thanks for being with us.
NPR
Ina Garten shares quick and easy meal ideas
Ina Garten is a star among food writers. Known as the Barefoot Contessa, she's made a name for herself with an elevated but accessible cooking style. She seems like that friend you can call when you're in a pinch in the kitchen, even though she sits atop a cooking empire that includes more than a dozen cookbooks, multiple TV shows and a number of Emmys and James Beard Awards, which is something like an Oscar in the cooking world. But it might surprise you to know that even she sometimes gets stressed out serving a meal to her nearest and dearest, and that's when she relies on her go-to dinners. And now we all can with her latest book titled, appropriately enough, "Go-To Dinners." And she's with us now to tell us more about it. Ina Garten, welcome back. Thank you so much for talking to us once again.
NPR
In the face of political violence, one group recruits 'poll chaplains'
NPR's Michel Martin speaks with Rev. Barbara Williams-Skinner about her efforts to organize faith leaders to be a calming force at polls during this year's midterm elections. We're going to start by taking note of how many times this week we saw examples of what many observers have called a breakdown in political and social norms. There was politically motivated violence. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's husband was brutally attacked in their San Francisco home by a man demanding to see her. There was a surge in racist and anti-Semitic messages on Twitter after the takeover by Elon Musk, a self-described free speech absolutist who says he wants to loosen the rules about what can be said on the platform. And of course, this follows days of anti-Black gestures and anti-Semitic rants by the music artist Kanye West, who was dropped by one of his business partners because of them.
NPR
South Koreans mourn 154 people who died in a Halloween stampede in Seoul
UNIDENTIFIED GROUP: (Chanting in non-English language). ANTHONY KUHN, BYLINE: Buddhist monks chant and strike bells and wooden blocks as mourners lay flowers, candles and liquor at an improvised altar. It's by a subway station in Seoul's hilly, multicultural Itaewon neighborhood. Around 100,000 young partygoers, many in Halloween costumes, packed into the area on Saturday night. Near the altar is the narrow alleyway into which the crowd surged. It runs downhill to Itaewon's main street. Hours after the surge, a bar worker stood at the uphill end of the alleyway. He didn't give his name, but he told reporters what he saw from inside one of the clubs that lined the alley.
NPR
Misinformation can further distort political messaging accepted by immigrants
Political rhetoric is dividing many Americans. But for those in refugee and immigrant communities, that language gets filtered through another layer of history and lived experience. MICHEL MARTIN, HOST:. As the election approaches, hot-button issues are dividing refugee and immigrant communities. And as NPR's Huo Jingnan reports, coming from somewhere...
NPR
Life Kit: How to throw a theme party
It is Halloween weekend, a time for tricks, treats and parties, of course. Maybe you're the one who always nabs first prize for your costume. I see you. Or do you love going all out on spooky decor? Well, the fun of a good theme party can be enjoyed year-round. Life Kit's Andee Tagle has tips for throwing a theme party that packs a punch, whatever the occasion.
NPR
Survivors recount chaotic scene in Seoul during tragic Halloween stampede
In the hours since a devastating crowd surge in South Korea's capitol claimed the lives of more than 150 people, details have begun to emerge that emphasize just how chaotic the scene was. Authorities say that in addition to the dead there are more than 130 others injured, many of...
NPR
What some race-based admissions trends show, as SCOTUS hears affirmative action case
Today the Supreme Court began hearing arguments in two cases that could impact affirmative action. These cases challenged the constitutionality of race-conscious admissions at Harvard University and at the University of North Carolina Chapel Hill. Admissions policies that take race into account have faced plenty of legal challenges over the last several decades. And a key question at the center of the debate is, has affirmative action actually worked to make college campuses more diverse? Well, we're going to talk about that particular question with Dominique Baker, associate professor of education policy at Southern Methodist University. Welcome.
NPR
How the diesel shortage is being felt globally
NPR's Michel Martin talks with Bloomberg reporter Chunzi Xu about the state of gas and diesel prices across the country. If you've been paying attention to prices at the pump, especially if you use diesel, you probably already know this. There's a big difference between the price of gasoline and diesel. That's because right now, the U.S. is experiencing one of the biggest shortages of diesel since 2008. Currently, there are only 25 days of supply left, and that number is dropping fast. And this matters even if you don't use diesel yourself, because it's an essential part of the supply chain. And as temperatures begin to drop, thousands of households across the country will be using it as their primary source of heat.
NPR
The latest on Brazil's contentious presidential run-off
It's the final day before Brazilians go to the polls and according to polling, the gap between President Bolsonaro and former President Luiz Ignacio Lula da Silva is getting ever closer. MICHEL MARTIN, HOST:. Misinformation, threats to democracy, political violence - those aren't just concerns playing out in our elections....
NPR
Brazilians go to polls to vote in a run-off election between Bolsonaro and Lula
Once more, Brazil's far-right populist president, Jair Bolsonaro faces off against former President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva - this time in a run-off election. In Brazil today, weeks of divisive and dirty campaigning will culminate in today's runoff election for the presidency there. The choice is between the far-right populist president and a leftist former president. And the electorate is as polarized as the two men competing to lead the world's fourth-largest democracy. NPR's Carrie Kahn is in Sao Paulo this morning and joins us now. Good morning, Carrie.
