Josh Jackson's shock NRL retirement sets up Bulldogs for big signings thanks to extra salary cap space

By Andrew Prentice
 6 days ago

Josh Jackson's NRL retirement has shocked Bulldogs fans but the upside is the club now has $500,000 in salary cap money to chase new players for next season.

Jackson, 31, told new Canterbury coach Cameron Ciraldo and GM of football Phil Gould a fortnight ago he was done - and then informed teammates by text message on Thursday.

The tough Belmore legend was set to collect $600,000 in 2023 so it was a huge decision to retire.

But after 241 club games - and further appearances with NSW Country, the Blues in State of Origin and for Australia - Jackson listened to his body.

The two-time Dally M second-rower of the year - also the Bulldogs captain - isn't expected to be lost with the club, with Gould hinting at an off-field role.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=12bDl1_0ipUKnBx00
Josh Jackson's NRL retirement shocked many Bulldogs fans on Thursday - but now the club has additional salary cap space to snare new players for 2023 and beyond
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0w0TCU_0ipUKnBx00
Matt Burton has been touted as a likely candidate to be Canterbury's next skipper in the NRL

'What a player. What a great man. Bulldog to the core. Wonderful servant and leader for this great club. Retirements are always sad, but time to reflect on a magnificent career. A true Origin player,' Gould posted.

'The future? Once a Bulldog, always a Bulldog. Watch this space.'

Chairman John Khoury added Jackson will 'continue to inspire the Bulldogs team and our community for many more years to come' before adding the announcement made it a 'sad day.'

A portion of Jackson's 2023 salary will go towards boosting the salary of boom five-eighth Matt Burton - and accommodate the arrival of Viliame Kikau, Reed Mahoney and Ryan Sutton who will soon join the club.

It also boosted the chances of the Bulldogs making a big new signing for 2023.

With the likes of Stephen Crichton, Mitchell Moses, Jeremiah Nanai, Joseph Suaalii, Dylan Brown and Brian To'o among the candidates as they are all unsigned beyond next season, Canterbury fans should be licking their lips with anticipation.

And from November 1, all 17 NRL clubs can formally approach players with contract offers for 2024 and beyond.

Jackson broke the news to his teammates on Thursday via a WhatsApp message and finishes his career as a one club man.

He is held in the same regard as legendary Bulldogs such as Hazem El Masri, Steve Mortimer, Terry Lamb and Andrew Ryan, who all chalked up 200 plus appearances for the 'family club.'

Candidates to replace Jackson as skipper include Eels recruit Mahoney, winger Josh Addo-Carr, current World Cup star Burton or English prop Luke Thompson.

