Bakersfield Now
Kern County Supervisor 3rd District Interview: Jeff Flores
Bakersfield, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — Jeff Flores is a Board Trustee at the Kern High School Board of Trustees and the Chief of Staff to Supervisor Mike Maggard. Eyewitness news spoke to him about his run to replace Supervisor Maggard as 3rd District Kern County Supervisor and about timely issues and what he would like to do if elected.
Bakersfield Now
What Kern farmers and ag experts say about Kern County, number one ag producer in nation
Bakersfield, Calif. (KBAK/KBFX) — Grapes, citrus, pistachios and almonds were the four highest producing crops for Kern County farmers in 2021. Each of those crops earned over $1 billion, according to the Kern County Department of Agriculture's Annual crop and livestock report. The annual crop and livestock report shows...
Bakersfield Now
Houchin Community Blood Drive on Nov. 2
Bakersfield, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — The Houchin Community Blood Bank will be holding a blood drive today, Nov. 2. The drive will be held from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. at the Tehachapi Vineyard Church located at 502 E. Pinon Dr. The blood bank is asking for donors to register...
Bakersfield Now
Bakersfield College Jazz presents: 'Old and New'
Bakersfield, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — This morning jazz performers from Bakersfield College came on the show and talked about their upcoming performance, "Old and New." The performance will be a one-night-only, on Nov. 7, at the Edward Simonsen Indoor Theatre at Bakersfield College located at 1801 Panorama Dr. Tickets start...
Bakersfield Now
Kern County Libraries extending hours at East Kern branches
Bakersfield, Calif. (KBAK/KBFK) — The Kern County Library will be extending its operating hours at its east Kern branches starting Nov. 7th. Fahra Daredia from the Kern County Library spoke about which branches will have longer hours, and how you can sign up for library services. The following branches...
Bakersfield Now
GET bus fares may increase
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/KBFX) — Bakersfield’s transit system GET bus held a public hearing Tuesday to address the possibility of increased fare prices. Services affected would include the 31-day pass, the 31-day pass express, the monthly reduced fare pass, micro-transit trips over 12 miles, and the on-demand reduced fare.
Bakersfield Now
Environmental groups talk about potential gas leak hazard after 23,000 wells sold in CA
Bakersfield, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — 45 orphaned as wells in the Morningstar neighborhood in East Bakersfield were found leaking this spring. As the state continues its transition away from gas and oil at the push from Gov. Gavin Newsom, more wells could be sold and left abandoned, leaving them exposed to potential leaking.
Bakersfield Now
Pet of the Week: 11/1
Bakersfield, Calif. (KBAK/KBFX) — Meet the Pet of the Week Wisp from Bakersfield SPCA!. To adopt Wisp or meet any other cats or dogs available for adoption or foster, just head on over to 3000 Gibson Street or call (661) 323-8353 ext. 2.
Bakersfield Now
Man hit, killed by train in southwest Bakersfield on Oct. 19 identified
Bakersfield, Calif. (KBAK/KBFX) — The Kern County Coroner’s Office has identified the man hit and killed by a train on October 19, as 48-year-old Jenaro Gabriel Blanco of Bakersfield. According to Bakersfield police, officers were called on October 19, 2022 at around 3:30 a.m. to the train tracks...
Bakersfield Now
Wild, multi-county chase ends with dramatic ending in Kern County
Delano, Calif. (KBAK/KBFX) — A wild chase through multiple counties ends with a dramatic arrest in Kern County. According to the Kings County Sheriff’s Office, on Friday, October 28, 2022 at around 1:16 p.m., a deputy was patrolling in the area of 18th Avenue and Kent Avenue in Kings County when he observed a yellow Hummer driving at a high rate of speed.
Bakersfield Now
Missing man considered at-risk due to mental health issues: BPD
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — Update 11/2/22 (4:17 a.m.) Bakersfield Police have located Casteen. The Bakersfield Police Department is asking for the community’s help finding a missing man considered at-risk due to mental health issues. William Casteen, 68 was last seen Oct. 31 in the 6300 block of Barcelona...
Bakersfield Now
Kern County residents find alternative way to trick-or-treat
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/KBFX) — For many years, people have chosen to walk around their neighborhoods to trick-or-treat. However, it could be dangerous as the National Highway Traffic and Safety Association said in 2020 adults between the ages of 21 and 34 made up 68% of drunk driving deaths on Halloween night.
Bakersfield Now
Portion of Hwy 99 closed for construction overnight tomorrow, Thursday
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — A portion of Highway 99 in southwest Bakersfield will be closed for two nights beginning Wednesday, Nov. 2, according to the City of Bakersfield. All lanes of southbound Highway 99 between Stockdale Highway and Ming Avenue will be closed from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m....
Bakersfield Now
DeSantis says Florida is 'where woke goes to die,' warns 'wokeness' could 'destroy' U.S.
PENSACOLA, Fla. (TND) — Florida Governor Ron Desantis slammed “wokeness” during a rally in Pensacola, Florida Tuesday, warning that if voters let it take hold in institutions across America, it could “destroy” the country. “What you see with wokeness is driving people to take down...
Bakersfield Now
Inflation causes snowstorm for holiday travel, travel expert gives insider tips
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — Airlines rose 43 percent year over year from September 2021-coupled together-a 19 percent increase in gas prices has many people concerned as they prepare for the busy holiday trips. Travel expert and CEO of HotelsByDay, an intraday hotel spaces provider, joined Eyewitness News Mornings on...
Bakersfield Now
Man shot, killed on Rembrandt Street: KCSO
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — UPDATE (5:45 p.m.) A man was shot and killed in the 800 block of Rembrandt Street around 3:30 p.m., according to the Kern County Sheriff's Office. No suspect information is available at this time. Anyone with information regarding this homicide is asked to contact KCSO...
Bakersfield Now
Feed it Forward 21: Helping those in need
Bakersfield, CA — Feed it Forward 21 is looking forward to its 21st year of providing free Thanksgiving meals to those who need it most in our community. On Saturday, November 5th the group will be at The Druids Lodge from 11 A.M. to 4 P.M. to give the people across Bakersfield a place to come together.
Bakersfield Now
2 wanted for attempted grand theft of off-road go-karts
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — Police are searching for two suspects who attempted to steal two off-road go-karts in East Bakersfield this past summer. The incident happened July 27, 2022 around 4:45 p.m. in the 2900 block of Hollins Street, east of Haley Street. Two men are sought by Bakersfield Police officers for attempted grand theft.
Bakersfield Now
Chad Drown, ex-Condors athletic trainer officially charged with 2 felonies
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — The former head athletic trainer of the Bakersfield Condors, Chad Drown has been officially charged with two felonies that he alleged to meet a minor to commit a sexual act, according to court records. Drown was one of nine suspects arrested in a child sex...
Bakersfield Now
Woman arrested following high speed chase in California City
California City, Calif. (KBAK/KBFX) — A woman was arrested Monday morning after leading officers on a high speed pursuit in California City. According to the California City Police Department, on Monday, October 21, officers were notified about a stolen vehicle parked in the 9800 block of California City Boulevard.
