Bakersfield, CA

Bakersfield Now

Kern County Supervisor 3rd District Interview: Jeff Flores

Bakersfield, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — Jeff Flores is a Board Trustee at the Kern High School Board of Trustees and the Chief of Staff to Supervisor Mike Maggard. Eyewitness news spoke to him about his run to replace Supervisor Maggard as 3rd District Kern County Supervisor and about timely issues and what he would like to do if elected.
KERN COUNTY, CA
Bakersfield Now

Houchin Community Blood Drive on Nov. 2

Bakersfield, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — The Houchin Community Blood Bank will be holding a blood drive today, Nov. 2. The drive will be held from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. at the Tehachapi Vineyard Church located at 502 E. Pinon Dr. The blood bank is asking for donors to register...
BAKERSFIELD, CA
Bakersfield Now

Bakersfield College Jazz presents: 'Old and New'

Bakersfield, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — This morning jazz performers from Bakersfield College came on the show and talked about their upcoming performance, "Old and New." The performance will be a one-night-only, on Nov. 7, at the Edward Simonsen Indoor Theatre at Bakersfield College located at 1801 Panorama Dr. Tickets start...
BAKERSFIELD, CA
Bakersfield Now

Kern County Libraries extending hours at East Kern branches

Bakersfield, Calif. (KBAK/KBFK) — The Kern County Library will be extending its operating hours at its east Kern branches starting Nov. 7th. Fahra Daredia from the Kern County Library spoke about which branches will have longer hours, and how you can sign up for library services. The following branches...
BAKERSFIELD, CA
Bakersfield Now

GET bus fares may increase

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/KBFX) — Bakersfield’s transit system GET bus held a public hearing Tuesday to address the possibility of increased fare prices. Services affected would include the 31-day pass, the 31-day pass express, the monthly reduced fare pass, micro-transit trips over 12 miles, and the on-demand reduced fare.
BAKERSFIELD, CA
Bakersfield Now

Pet of the Week: 11/1

Bakersfield, Calif. (KBAK/KBFX) — Meet the Pet of the Week Wisp from Bakersfield SPCA!. To adopt Wisp or meet any other cats or dogs available for adoption or foster, just head on over to 3000 Gibson Street or call (661) 323-8353 ext. 2.
BAKERSFIELD, CA
Bakersfield Now

Wild, multi-county chase ends with dramatic ending in Kern County

Delano, Calif. (KBAK/KBFX) — A wild chase through multiple counties ends with a dramatic arrest in Kern County. According to the Kings County Sheriff’s Office, on Friday, October 28, 2022 at around 1:16 p.m., a deputy was patrolling in the area of 18th Avenue and Kent Avenue in Kings County when he observed a yellow Hummer driving at a high rate of speed.
KERN COUNTY, CA
Bakersfield Now

Missing man considered at-risk due to mental health issues: BPD

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — Update 11/2/22 (4:17 a.m.) Bakersfield Police have located Casteen. The Bakersfield Police Department is asking for the community’s help finding a missing man considered at-risk due to mental health issues. William Casteen, 68 was last seen Oct. 31 in the 6300 block of Barcelona...
BAKERSFIELD, CA
Bakersfield Now

Kern County residents find alternative way to trick-or-treat

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/KBFX) — For many years, people have chosen to walk around their neighborhoods to trick-or-treat. However, it could be dangerous as the National Highway Traffic and Safety Association said in 2020 adults between the ages of 21 and 34 made up 68% of drunk driving deaths on Halloween night.
KERN COUNTY, CA
Bakersfield Now

Portion of Hwy 99 closed for construction overnight tomorrow, Thursday

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — A portion of Highway 99 in southwest Bakersfield will be closed for two nights beginning Wednesday, Nov. 2, according to the City of Bakersfield. All lanes of southbound Highway 99 between Stockdale Highway and Ming Avenue will be closed from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m....
BAKERSFIELD, CA
Bakersfield Now

Man shot, killed on Rembrandt Street: KCSO

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — UPDATE (5:45 p.m.) A man was shot and killed in the 800 block of Rembrandt Street around 3:30 p.m., according to the Kern County Sheriff's Office. No suspect information is available at this time. Anyone with information regarding this homicide is asked to contact KCSO...
BAKERSFIELD, CA
Bakersfield Now

Feed it Forward 21: Helping those in need

Bakersfield, CA — Feed it Forward 21 is looking forward to its 21st year of providing free Thanksgiving meals to those who need it most in our community. On Saturday, November 5th the group will be at The Druids Lodge from 11 A.M. to 4 P.M. to give the people across Bakersfield a place to come together.
BAKERSFIELD, CA
Bakersfield Now

2 wanted for attempted grand theft of off-road go-karts

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — Police are searching for two suspects who attempted to steal two off-road go-karts in East Bakersfield this past summer. The incident happened July 27, 2022 around 4:45 p.m. in the 2900 block of Hollins Street, east of Haley Street. Two men are sought by Bakersfield Police officers for attempted grand theft.
BAKERSFIELD, CA
Bakersfield Now

Woman arrested following high speed chase in California City

California City, Calif. (KBAK/KBFX) — A woman was arrested Monday morning after leading officers on a high speed pursuit in California City. According to the California City Police Department, on Monday, October 21, officers were notified about a stolen vehicle parked in the 9800 block of California City Boulevard.
CALIFORNIA CITY, CA

