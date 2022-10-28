Bakersfield, CA — Feed it Forward 21 is looking forward to its 21st year of providing free Thanksgiving meals to those who need it most in our community. On Saturday, November 5th the group will be at The Druids Lodge from 11 A.M. to 4 P.M. to give the people across Bakersfield a place to come together.

BAKERSFIELD, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO