Read full article on original website
Related
Son of Famed Actor Dies at 25
The son of famed actor Tim Roth, has died at 25, according to Variety. The younger Roth’s cause of death was cancer. Cormac was a musician, and Variety notes that he was “talented guitarist, composer and producer.”
TODAY.com
Christina Applegate on the subtle signs that led to MS diagnosis: ‘I wish I had paid attention’
Christina Applegate is opening up about the early physical symptoms in her body that led to her being diagnosed with multiple sclerosis. During an interview with The New York Times published Nov. 1, Applegate, 50, revealed that she first noticed changes in her body several years ago while shooting the first season of the Netflix dark comedy "Dead To Me."
Julie Powell's Cause Of Death Explained
The American author and best-known food blogger, Julie Powell, died recently. Now looking into her cause of death, there are ways to reduce the condition.
KXLY
George R R Martin wanted House of the Dragon to start much earlier
George R. R. Martin wanted ‘House of the Dragon’ to have a very different opening. The ‘Game of Thrones’ author has weighed in on HBO’s prequel series – which is based on his novel ‘Fire and Blood’ – and admitted “no one liked” his idea, but he wanted to focus on an “earlier” period in the Targaryen family history.
Live-Action ‘Hercules’ Will Be for the TikTok Generation, Russo Bros Say
It’s always a victory for the art of cinema when filmmakers prostrate themselves before the almighty algorithm. Director-producer brothers Joe and Anthony Russo are working on a live-action adaptation of Hercules for Disney, and they opened up about the process of conceiving the new musical project to Variety, which profiled them earlier this week. The trade quotes a Russo (without making it clear exactly which one, but most likely Joe) as saying, “There are questions about how you translate it as a musical. Audiences today have been trained by TikTok, right? What is their expectation of what that musical looks like and feels like? That can be a lot of fun and help us push the boundaries a little bit on how you execute a modern musical.” Director Guy Ritchie, whose work on 2009’s Sherlock Holmes and 2011’s Sherlock Holmes: A Game of Shadows cancel each other out, will be helming the project. To be fair to the Russos and Disney’s various movers and shakers, Ritchie also directed 2019’s live-action Aladdin, a remake termed “not entirely terrible” by The Daily Beast. Sounds like a project that can go the distance!Read it at Variety
Song of the Cell by Siddhartha Mukherjee review – the little lives within us
Cells build organisms from the ground up, and therefore to choose to write about them is to give oneself permission to explore almost any aspect of the living world. They are “a life within a life” as Siddhartha Mukherjee puts it in his latest book, which takes advantage of that licence to offer a comprehensive account of basic biology, alongside a history of the many great minds that have helped us to see beyond widespread misconceptions to scientific truth.
KXLY
These are the 100 worst romantic comedies of all time
William Shakespeare laid the groundwork for romantic comedies way back in 1598 when he started writing "Much Ado About Nothing." Centuries later, in the early 1920s, filmmakers used his roadmap to create the first rom-com films, "Sherlock Jr." and "Girl Shy." In the years since, rom-coms have become increasingly ubiquitous, with dozens hitting theaters and streaming services each year.
KXLY
Chris Redd recovering after comedy club attack
Chris Redd is said to be recovering after being attacked outside a New York City comedy club last week. The 37-year-old former ‘Saturday Night Live’ star is believed to have suffered two black eyes and a broken nose when he was punched by an assailant wearing a knuckleduster outside the Comedy Cellar venue in Manhattan on Wednesday night (26.10.22) but TMZ.com now reports he’s on the mend and is said to be feeling “very happy and fortunate”.
Dolly Parton Joked to Johnny Carson That Carl Dean Talked About Him Like Part of Their Family
When Dolly Parton visited 'The Tonight Show' for the first time in 1977, she told Johnny Carson that her husband, Carl Dean, talked about him as if he were a friend or family member.
KXLY
Liam Hemsworth taking over The Witcher role from Henry Cavill
Liam Hemsworth is replacing Henry Cavill in ‘The Witcher’. ‘Man of Steel’ star Henry has played the main character of Geralt of Rivia in the hit Netflix fantasy series for three seasons, but he’s now going to be stepping away from the show and his role will be taken over by ‘The Hunger Games’ star Liam who will join for the upcoming fourth series.
KXLY
Taylor Swift announces ‘The Eras Tour’
Fresh on the heels of breaking chart records, Taylor Swift has announced a new tour. The U.S. leg of “The Eras Tour” kicks off in the spring. “I’m enchanted to announce my next tour: Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour, a journey through the musical eras of my career (past and present!),” Swift wrote on social media with the announcement. “The first leg of the tour will be in stadiums across the US, with international dates to be announced as soon as we can!”
KXLY
Prince Jackson was FaceTimed on his dad’s birthday by Stevie Wonder
Prince Jackson was FaceTimed on his dad’s birthday by Stevie Wonder. The 25-year-old actor is the son of the late King of Pop Michael Jackson – who died in 2009 at the age of 50 – and his former wife Debbie Rowe, and he has explained how he always marks his famous dad’s birthday every August, but this year’s was even more special because of the surprise call.
KXLY
Cheryl Burke credits her dog with keeping her sober
Cheryl Burke has credited her dog Ysabella with keeping her sober during her addiction battle. The ‘Dancing with the Stars’ pro gave up booze four years ago and she has admitted her beloved bulldog helped keep her on the wagon as she battle temptation during difficult times following her split from husband Matthew Lawrence – who she is now battling for custody of the pet pooch.
CAA Signs Fox News ‘Five’ Co-Host Jessica Tarlov
Jessica Tarlov, one of the liberal co-hosts at Fox News Channel’s “The Five,” has struck a representation deal with CAA. Tarlov joined the Fox Corp.-backed cable-news outlet in 2017 as a contributor and was named a co-host of the program in 2021. “The Five” has become Fox News Channel’s most-watched program in recent months. Geraldo Rivera and Harold Ford also serve as liberal counterpoints to the show’s four conservative members, with one member of the left-leaning trio joining the program each day. Tarlov also serves as head of research for Bustle, an online content outlet that is part of Bustle Digital Group....
Comments / 0