MADISON – This Friday the city of Madison and Madison Chamber of Commerce are teaming up to celebrate Madison with a free, family-fun event at Toyota Field. “Our signature ‘State of the City’ event, formerly known as ‘Connect’, has been re-branded and is now called ‘Celebrate Madison’,” said Chamber Executive Director Michelle Epling. She said after two years of social-distancing due to COVID, the event will be a time to “get back together to celebrate all the accomplishments of the last two years of our city, with Mayor Paul Finley and City Council guiding our town through a global pandemic while staying focused on major growth in all areas of our city.”

MADISON, AL ・ 2 DAYS AGO