ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Huntsville, AL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
themadisonrecord.com

16th Annual YMCA Veterans Prayer Breakfast kicks off Veterans Week

HUNTSVILLE – Patriotic music will lift our spirits as we lift up our military in gratitude and prayer at the 16th Annual YMCA Veterans Prayer Breakfast, set for Nov. 4 at the Craig and Steven Hogan Family YMCA in Madison. LTG Richard A. Rasch, Jr., Director of Hypersonics, Directed...
MADISON, AL
themadisonrecord.com

Mayor Finley to give Madison’s “state of the city” address at free celebration event

MADISON – This Friday the city of Madison and Madison Chamber of Commerce are teaming up to celebrate Madison with a free, family-fun event at Toyota Field. “Our signature ‘State of the City’ event, formerly known as ‘Connect’, has been re-branded and is now called ‘Celebrate Madison’,” said Chamber Executive Director Michelle Epling. She said after two years of social-distancing due to COVID, the event will be a time to “get back together to celebrate all the accomplishments of the last two years of our city, with Mayor Paul Finley and City Council guiding our town through a global pandemic while staying focused on major growth in all areas of our city.”
MADISON, AL
themadisonrecord.com

Volunteers: Help with gravestone cleaning by American Legion Auxiliary

MADISON – The American Legion Auxiliary, Unit 229 will host the fourth annual Veterans Gravestone Cleaning event on Nov. 5. The work will start at 11:00 a.m. “This year, we will be cleaning the stones in the Civil War era cemetery, south of Mill Road at the intersection of Mill Road and Maple Street, in Old Madison Cemetery,” Jean Downs said. Downs serves as President of Auxiliary Unit 229 and Vice Commander of Post 229.
MADISON, AL
themadisonrecord.com

Arts Huntsville and The Orion Amphitheater announce Christkindlmarket Huntsville

HUNTSVILLE – Arts Huntsville and The Orion Amphitheater plan to get festive this December at Christkindlmarket Huntsville, a free community event. Combining German and European tradition with local flair, the new Christkindlmarket Huntsville will feature a unique holiday shopping experience with over 60 juried artists featured alongside a blend of holiday food, drink and music at The Orion Amphitheater on Dec. 9, 10 and 11.
HUNTSVILLE, AL
themadisonrecord.com

Entrants in Halloween Chess Tournament take to stadium field

MADISON – Most of the youth competing in the Halloween Chess Tournament wore costumes, which were imaginative – some funny, some historical, some scary. “We saw some wonderful costumes during our largest Halloween Chess Tournament yet! Over 160 registrants and great weather made this the best one yet,” Ranae Bartlett said. Bartlett is Executive Director of Madison City Chess League.
MADISON, AL

Comments / 0

Community Policy