411mania.com
NJPW Battle Autumn Night 14 Results: United Empire Battles LIJ
New Japan Pro Wrestling held night fourteen of their Battle Autumn tour at Komatsu City Suehiro Gymnasium (Yoshitsune Arena) in Ishikawa, Japan. Here are results, via Fightful:. * Yuto Nakashima def. Kosei Fujita. * Taichi def. Ryohei Oiwa. * Ren Narita & David Finlay def. Tomoaki Honma & Togi Makabe.
411mania.com
MLW News: Shun Skywalker Return Plans, Injury Notes
PWInsider reports some additional details coming out of Fightland ’22:. – MLW already has plans underway for Shun Skywalker of Dragon’s Gate to put in a return appearance. – There were no reported injuries resulting from the Fightland tapings.
411mania.com
WWE News: WWE European Tour Continues This Week, WWE Playlist Looks At Buried Alive Matches,
– WWE will continue its European tour this weekend with stops in Stuttgart, Germany tonight (Porsche Arena), Dortmund, Germany tomorrow (Westfalenhalle) and Geneva, Switzerland on Wednesday. – WWE Shop is now selling a Yokozuna 30th anniversary shirt. – The latest WWE Playlist looks at the complete history of buried alive...
411mania.com
Tony Khan Hypes Tonight’s ROH Title Match on AEW Dynamite, Lists CM Punk Among Former ROH Champs
– AEW President & CEO Tony Khan appeared on today’s edition of Busted Open Radio to hype up tonight’s episode of Dynamite and Chris Jericho defending the ROH World Title against “A Former ROH Champion.” In hyping up the match, Tony Khan listed off a number of former ROH Champions, including CM Punk. He stated the following (via <WrestlingInc.com)
411mania.com
Brett Lauderdale Breaks Down GCW’s Streaming Deal With FITE+, Says Schedule Isn’t Slowing Down
GCW is now under the FITE+ umbrella thanks to their new streaming deal, and Brett Lauderdale discussed what that means for the company. As reported, the company has announced a new deal to be part of the FITE+ streaming service moving forward. Lauderdale spoke with Wrestling Inc for a new interview and broke down what the deal means for fans; you can check out some highlights below:
411mania.com
Hamilton’s NORTH Wrestling NCL.32 The World At Large 10.15.2022 Review
Hamilton’s NORTH Wrestling NCL.32 The World At Large 10.15.2022 Review. Warhorse submitted Jet Martial in 10:42 (**¾) Rory Coyle, Conor Renshaw, Jack Bandicoot & Jake Silver pinned Benji, Big Lou Nixon, Screwface Ahmed & Zeo Knox in 6:09 (**) Lana Austin pinned Kasey Owens in 7:30 (**½)
411mania.com
411’s WWE RAW Talk Report: 10.31.22 – The Miz Addresses Johnny Gargano’s Accusations and More!
-I lost out on high scorer in my fantasy football league by 0.02 points because Cleveland gave Nick Chubb one extra carry in garbage time. Cleveland Head Coach, Stefanski, owes me $25. Happy Halloween! Let’s get to it!. -Jackie Redmond welcomes us to the show and is joined by...
411mania.com
Solo Sikoa Was Worried About Losing His Name On the Main Roster, Talks Joining The Bloodline
Solo Sikoa is a major part of The Bloodline on Smackdown, and he noted that when he moved up from NXT he was worried about possibly losing his name. Sikoa spoke with Louis Dangoor of GiveMeSport for a new interview and talked about his move to the Bloodline from NXT and more. You can check out some highlights below:
411mania.com
WWE News: Brock Lesnar & Bobby Lashley Brawl on Raw, Matt Riddle RKOs Otis
– Brock Lesnar and Bobby Lashley went toe-to-toe ahead of their match at WWE Crown Jewel on this week’s Raw. Monday’s show saw Lesnar show up late for their planned sit-down interview and Lashley said he was going to expose Lesnar. Lesnar than came out to the ring and called Lashley out, leading to a brawl between the two until officials were able to separate them:
411mania.com
WWE News: Brawling Brutes & Sam Roberts Set for The Bump, Karrion Kross vs. Drew McIntyre Preview, Butch on Out of Character
– The Brawling Brutes and Sam Roberts to this week’s WWE Crown Jewel preview edition of The Bump set for Saturday, November 5. Logan Paul was already previously scheduled as a guest for the show. The new episode will debut at 10:00 am ET before the event:. – WWE...
411mania.com
WWE Announces Upcoming Talent Search in Africa
WWE is continuing to expand their their international reach, announcing a talent search in Africa. On today’s third quarter earnings call, Nick Khan was discussing the company’s international media expansions when he mentioned that they are introducing “new, localized WWE content” that will begin with the talent search. He added that the WWE talent recruiting team is sending members to Nigeria to begin the talent search process.
411mania.com
FITE+ Announced As New Streaming Home for GCW
– FITE has announced a streaming partnership for Game Changer Wrestling (GCW) that will now see GCW available exclusively on FITE’s subscription service, FITE+. Under the new partnership, live GCW and over 200 past events will be available on FITE+ for $4.99 a month. FITE COO Michael Weber and...
411mania.com
Bodhi Hayward Was Shocked By His WWE Release, Reveals What He Was Told
Bodhi Hayward was released from WWE on Tuesday, and the now-NXT alumnus discussed the release and more in a new interview. Hayward, now going by Brady Booker, spoke with PWMania for a new interview about his time in the company, his reaction to his release and more. You can see the highlights below:
411mania.com
WWE Q3 Earnings Call: Triple H Touts White Rabbit Success, Talks International PCs, More
WWE had their Q3 financial results call on Wednesday with Stephanie McMahon, Nick Khan, Triple H and Frank Riddick discussing their performance, the success of the White Rabbit Project, their international Performance Center plans and more. You can see a recap below:. * The call gets started with Stephanie McMahon,...
411mania.com
WWE Women’s Tag Team Championships Change Hands On Raw
We have new WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions following tonight’s episode of Raw. Asuka and Alexa Bliss defeated IYO SKY and Dakota Kai to win the titles in the main event of tonight’s show. This marks the third reign with the titles for both Bliss and Asuka,...
411mania.com
WCPW & Prestige Wrestling Announce They’re Staying With IWTV
WCPW & Prestige Wrestling have announced that they will remain with IWTV. The two promotions announced on Wednesday that they are sticking with the promotion as several others including GCW, Black Label Pro and others join FITE+. You can see the announcements below:
411mania.com
Update on CM Punk and His Future in Wrestling, Potential Options
– Fightful Select has an update on the ongoing situation with CM Punk and AEW, along with details on Punk’s potential future in the wrestling business. As previously reported, it’s rumored that AEW is negotiating a buyout of the remainder of CM Punk’s current contract. AEW has not yet made an official statement on the situation, and the same is true for Punk in the fallout of the post-show incident that took place at AEW All Out 2022 in September.
411mania.com
Johnny Gargano Accuses The Miz Of Paying Dexter Lumis To Stalk Him On WWE Raw
Johnny Gargano has come forward with his accusations against The Miz, accusing him on Raw of paying Dexter Lumis to stalk him. Tonight’s show saw Gargano use re-enactments and a secretly-recorded video to show how Lumis was in a difficult place after his WWE release and said that Miz payed Lumis to pretend to stalk him for a payday.
411mania.com
Wes Lee Still Can’t Wrap His Around His Relationship With Shawn Michaels
– During a recent interview with Getting Over, WWE NXT North American Champion Wes Lee discussed his relationship with WWE Hall of Famer Shawn Michaels. He stated the following (via WrestlingInc.com):. “I still can’t wrap my head around [the fact that] I have that man’s phone number. We have interactions...
411mania.com
New Title Match Added to WWE Crown Jewel
Damage CTRL will get their rematch for the WWE Women’s Tag Team Championships at this weekend’s Crown Jewel. WWE has announced that Asuka and Alexa Bliss, who won the championships on last night’s Raw, will defend against the former champions IYO SKY and Dakota Kai on Sunday’s PPV from Saudi Arabia.
