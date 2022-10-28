– Fightful Select has an update on the ongoing situation with CM Punk and AEW, along with details on Punk’s potential future in the wrestling business. As previously reported, it’s rumored that AEW is negotiating a buyout of the remainder of CM Punk’s current contract. AEW has not yet made an official statement on the situation, and the same is true for Punk in the fallout of the post-show incident that took place at AEW All Out 2022 in September.

