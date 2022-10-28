ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

The Dolphins confirm the signing of Oliver Gildart after he was released by Wests Tigers

The Dolphins have confirmed the signing of Oliver Gildart on a one-year deal after he was released by the Wests Tigers last week. The England international endured a difficult campaign in 2022, making a mid-season switch to the Roosters after he had managed to make just eight appearances in the first half of the year for the Tigers.

